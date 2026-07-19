Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: rick and morty

Rick and Morty Season 9: Some S09E09: "Salute Your Morts" Thoughts

Rick and Morty S09E09: "Salute Your Morts" focused on themes of responsibility, having fun, and being able to draw lines and maintain them.

Article Summary Rick and Morty Season 9 Episode 9, Salute Your Morts, pushes Morty and Summer’s spoiled behavior to a breaking point.

Rick sends Morty and Summer to a chaotic camp, forcing hard lessons about privilege, responsibility, and boundaries.

Beth and Jerry get rare bonding time while Rick’s brutal fixes and deadly defenses drive the episode’s darkest laughs.

The review also notes key Easter eggs, the carrot end-credits tease, and Adult Swim’s big SDCC 2026 Rick and Morty plans.

Welcome back to our weekly real-time thoughts on Adult Swim's Rick and Morty Season 9. For this go-around, we're spotlighting the season's penultimate episode, "Salute Your Morts." It seems Morty and Summer are getting a little too big for their britches, even throwing attitude Rick's way. After getting a brutal verbal beatdown from Beth on his needing to own his role in spoiling them and fix it, Rick has the perfect solution that will be as hands-off as he needs it to be: Morty and Summer are getting shipped out to camp. With the kids alone, that leaves Beth and Jerry alone to spend some quality time together – and from what we've seen so far, that "quality time" involves being high as f**k. Where could this all be leading? Check out our real-time thoughts/review below, which also includes a look at what Adult Swim has on tap this year for San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2026.

Rick and Morty: Our Real-Time S09E09: "Salute Your Morts" Thoughts

Yeah, Morty and Summer really have become privileged assholes. To be clear, it's not that Beth and Jerry don't share some of the burden of blame. But Rick really does like to give in to them – if for no other reason than it usually is the fastest way for him to get them to leave him alone. Also, how can you not feel bad for Principal Vagina? And I have a strange feeling Rick will be keeping that carrot threat/promise he made to Jerry before the finale credits roll.

I want to kick the shit out of Morty for kicking Rick's chair… DAMN! RICK TORE OUT ALL OF THEIR IMPLANTS!

I really like seeing Beth and Jerry having some quality time together and not fighting – getting high was the added bonus.

Morty and Summer trapped in a summer camp run by trust fund babies with no rules is going to be their Hell.

Is Rick trafficking in people turned into carrots?

Yeah, we're definitely looking at some serious themes of responsibility, having fun, knowing when to say when – and being able to draw the lines and maintain them.

I was hoping that Morty and Summer wouldn't make the fart baby do a beer funnel. Sadly, I was wrong.

One important lesson lost in all of this is a point that Rick made earlier: everything that the family is enjoying and taking advantage of stems from him. What he does for them is a privilege, not a right. In different ways, Morty and Summer, and Beth and Jerry, seem to have forgotten their roles in the "bigger picture."

I'm really digging the Beth/Jerry dynamic now, and how Jerry is willing to own up to how he was – and his willingness to call Rick for help.

I'm having flashbacks to American Dad with the storyline of the locals attacking the privileged campers.

Summer and Morty do have a point: Rick, Beth, and Jerry aren't exactly the greatest adult role models for them.

Rick's auto-defense systems are scary as f**k when he's high – that might be the bloodiest example yet.

Make sure to check out the camp scene near the end – some interesting character easter eggs.

END CREDITS: We may never get to see it, but Rick makes it clear to Jerry that he hasn't forgotten his carrot promise/threat.

FYI: If you're interested in some cool and geeky behind-the-scenes stuff, here's a look at an animatic for the episode that was released earlier this year as a special sneak peek:

Adult Swim on the Green Returns to SDCC: Panels, Activations & More!

Adult Swim is heading back to next week's San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) in a very big way, with the return of Adult Swim on the Green! Across the four days, attendees can expect exclusive conversations, unforgettable fan experiences, and one-of-a-kind activations, giving fans a chance to immerse themselves in the Adult Swim experience. Highlighted by panels for My Adventures with Superman, President Curtis, Common Side Effects, and Rick and Morty, as well as a night of previews of what's to come, here's a look at what's on tap:

ADULT SWIM ON THE GREEN

Adult Swim on the Green makes its return outside the San Diego Convention Center (5th Avenue Landing and Convention Way). Open Thursday (7/23) through Saturday (7/25) from 1 pm–10 pm and Sunday (7/26) from 11 am-4 pm, Adult Swim on the Green will hold spectacular can't-miss experiences and nighttime events, no badge required!

At the center of this year's Adult Swim on the Green is the RAMbler, a one-of-a-kind Rick and Morty-themed twist on the classic Scrambler ride. Housed inside a custom dome and surrounded by original animation, music, and immersive effects, fans will enter through a more-than-26-foot-tall Rick head before being transported into the chaotic universe of Rick and Morty for a can't-miss Comic-Con experience that's part thrill ride, part interdimensional fever dream.

The Green will also feature a lineup of all-new, custom-built experiences inspired by Adult Swim favorites. Explore the surreal world of Common Side Effects at an eight-foot-tall Marshall fountain, hop in the hot tub with the Campbell Boys for a hilariously absurd Haha, You Clowns mini-golf challenge, test your skills in a President Curtis slingshot game featuring creatures from the upcoming series, and climb aboard a larger-than-life Mr. Boss attraction celebrating the Emmy-nominated hit Smiling Friends.

ADULT SWIM ON THE GREEN: FREE NIGHTTIME EVENTS

Adult Swim on the Green will also host a series of free nighttime events, all beginning at 7:15 pm:

Thursday (7/23): Night of New: Exclusive Content Screening – Adult Swim kicks off Comic-Con weekend with an exclusive outdoor screening event where fans will get a first look at a collection of never-before-seen content, including surprise previews and can't-miss reveals from across the network.

Friday (7/24): Live Table Reads – Join the voice casts of Rick and Morty for an exclusive live table read featuring laughs, surprises and a rare behind-the-scenes look at the talent bringing these fan-favorite worlds to life.

Saturday (7/25): Adult Swim Through the Years – Don your favorite Adult Swim-inspired cosplay and join a one-night-only celebration of 25 years of unforgettable characters, moments, and mayhem, featuring a live animated visual set from Afuchs Twin.

All of the above will be followed by a free DJ Dance party from 9-10 pm.

ADULT SWIM: SDCC 2026 PANELS

Common Side Effects Season 2 in Production – Go behind the scenes of Adult Swim's award-winning series Common Side Effects as co-creators Joe Bennett and Steve Hely and stars Martha Kelly (Harrington) and Joseph Lee Anderson (Copano) give an in‑depth look at Season Two, currently in production. This panel dives into how the new season is being built—from evolving storylines and character arcs to animation, tone, and the creative challenges of expanding the world after Season One. Expect candid conversation, work‑in‑progress insights, and a rare glimpse into how Common Side Effects enters its next chapter. Friday (7/24) at 12:00 pm, Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

President Curtis Premiere Panel – From the Rick and Morty universe comes President Curtis, Adult Swim's new animated comedy. Join co‑creators Dan Harmon and James Siciliano alongside the cast, including Keith David (President Andre Curtis), for a first look at the new series that follows the Commander-in-Chief and his eccentric staff as they tackle everyday issues like interdimensional diplomacy, paranormal investigations, and unexplained phenomena. Friday (7/24) at 1:00 pm, Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

My Adventures with Superman Season 3 – Suit up for the next chapter of My Adventures with Superman as the cast and creative team take the Comic‑Con stage to talk Season 3 of Adult Swim's acclaimed animated series from Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios. Panelists will include showrunners Jake Wyatt and Brendan Clogher, writer Karen Graci, and stars Jack Quaid (Clark Kent / Superman), Alice Lee (Lois Lane), Ishmel Sahid (Jimmy Olson), and Kiana Madeira (Kara Zor-El / Supergirl). From Clark and Lois' evolving partnership to higher stakes in Metropolis and beyond, the panel will explore how the show continues to reimagine the world's most iconic hero with heart, humor, and action—plus behind‑the‑scenes insights and special surprises for fans. Friday (7/24) at 2:00 pm, Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

Rick and Morty Season 9 – The multiverse crashes Comic‑Con as the entire voice cast of the Adult Swim series Rick and Morty joins Executive Producers Dan Harmon and Scott Marder alongside stars Ian Cardoni (Rick), Harry Belden (Morty), Spencer Grammer (Summer), and Chris Parnell (Jerry) for a look at Season 9 of Adult Swim's Emmy‑winning animated hit. Come for behind‑the‑scenes stories and creative insights, and stay for interdimensional chaos as the team discusses what's next for Rick and Morty, and all of the Smith family. Friday (7/24) at 3:00 pm, Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

Rick and Morty Season 9 Episode 9: "Salute Your Morts" Review by Ray Flook 8.5 / 10 Adult Swim's Rick and Morty S09E09: "Salute Your Morts" flip Morty and Summer's, and Beth and Jerry's respective responsibility roles to hit on some serious themes of responsibility, having fun, knowing when to say when - and being able to draw the lines and maintain them. An interesting aspect of the fun and engaging episode was a focus on how most of what the family is enjoying and taking advantage of stems from Rick. What he does for them is a privilege, not a right. In different ways, Morty and Summer, and Beth and Jerry, seem to have forgotten their roles in the "bigger picture." That also makes Rick more responsible for those around him then he would like to admit - and tonight's episode was a perfect example of how a hands-off approach can prove fatal.

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