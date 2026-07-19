Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: rick and morty

Rick and Morty Season 9: Your S09E09: "Salute Your Morts" Preview

We've got spoiled brats and drug-craving parents on tonight's episode of Rick and Morty. Here's our preview for S09E09: "Salute Your Morts."

Article Summary Rick and Morty S09E09 “Salute Your Morts” sends Morty and Summer to camp after Beth finally snaps over their spoiled behavior.

Rick’s fix for the family chaos is classic Rick: ship the kids off and let harsh real-world lessons do the parenting.

Beth and Jerry’s kid-free time in Rick and Morty Season 9 quickly spirals into drug-fueled, dysfunctional couple chaos.

The preview also teases Rick and Morty’s long future, with Dan Harmon saying the animated hit should run for 100 years.

Until now, what we've seen of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty S09E09: "Salute Your Morts" has been focused on Morty and Summer crossing the line into being spoiled little s***s. Beth's had enough, and since Rick is going to be the one to spoil them, he gets to be the one to teach them some serious, real-life lessons. Of course, Rick has the "perfect" solution to the problem: one that lets him ship his problem off to a summer camp to deal with. But now, we're seeing what Beth and Jerry are going to do with all of that extra time they have – and apparently, it involves whatever drugs they can get their hands on.

Rick and Morty S09E09: "Salute Your Morts" Preview

Rick and Morty S09E09: "Salute Your Morts" – Morty and Summer go to camp, broh; Beth and Jerry home alone, broh.

Tune into Adult Swim on Sunday, July 19th at 11:00 PM to catch the next brand new episode of Rick and Morty Season 9, "Salute Your Morts"! pic.twitter.com/Y80QsVPcTR — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) July 13, 2026

One way to do marriage counseling pic.twitter.com/j6HAvCmQbL — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) July 19, 2026

Dan Harmon: Series Should Aim for 100 Years (Before AI Takes Over)

While our dimension-hopping duo doesn't appear to be slowing down any time soon, just how long can the Emmy Award-winning series run? As far as Harmon's concerned, they should be thinking 100 years – or until Adult Swim throws them off the air. "The design of 'Rick and Morty,' because it's animated, is to be eternal. There are shows like 'Seinfeld' that know when to quit. They took a bow. They finished. I don't think we get rewarded for that mentality in the 22-minute comedy animation medium. I think our job is to get dragged off kicking and screaming," Harmon shared recently. "If Michael [Cartoon Network/Adult Swim President Michael Ouweleen] fires us, he'll give us a heads-up so we'll be able to make it our last season. Until then, I think our job is 100 years of Rick and Morty. The show must go on until we all get replaced with AI."

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