Rick and Morty Seasons 1-6 Blu-Ray/DVD Boxed Set Details Released

Before any Season 7 news hits, here's what you need to know about Rick and Morty: The Complete Seasons 1-6 Blu-ray & DVD boxed set.

Considering this is the week that we're expected to get some serious intel on how things are looking with the seventh season, what better time to roll out the info you need to know about the Rick and Morty: The Complete Seasons 1-6 boxed set dropping on Blu-ray and DVD on September 12th. That's right… six seasons… 61 episodes… and all of the extras from the Emmy Award-winning animated series. And that's an impressive amount – special features, audio commentary, deleted scenes, "Inside the Episode" segments, numerous featurettes, animatic sketches, and more (with an exclusive Rick and Morty poster available to fans for a limited time only).

With the boxed set dropping on Blu-ray and DVD on September 12, here's a look back at the official trailer for the sixth season – and you can pre-order the "Rick and Morty: The Complete Seasons 1-6" boxed set here. Oh, and don't forget… THE FINE PRINT: For Blu-ray, expect $129.99 SRP ($119.99 in Canada); for DVD, expect $114.99 SRP ($99.99 in Canada); Audio: English, French; Subtitles: English SDH, French; Running Time: 1,342 minutes; Rated: TV-MA:

Rick and Morty: Levy & Ouweleen on What Makes Series Work

Up to this point, some of the best updates yet have come from Co-EP Steve Levy and Adult Swim President Michael Ouweleen – and we have a couple more perspectives from them to pass along. During an interview with Premiere, Levy & Ouweleen discussed striking the right balance between the "canon" episodes (like those with Rick Prime and Evil Morty) and the dimension-hopping duo's standalone adventures. In addition, they explain why the series has been able to connect with fans after so long.

"Dan Harmon, the series co-creator, grew up watching sitcoms of the 70s and 80s, where each episode operated independently of the others. Nothing was 'serialized,' and that allowed a series to last much longer. I don't see us writing a series with a red thread to follow every week, it would be too hard. Imagine ten seasons of that on 'Rick and Morty!' We would end up making episodes just to make episodes and feed the story as best we can," Levy explained when explaining how the series approaches stories that feed into the canon and the overarching storylines with the "standalone" approach that Rick and Morty originated with.

"The concept has always been to go from one adventure to another. On the other hand, we had to feel the characters evolve, and that's where these somewhat special episodes on Evil Morty or Rick Prime come in. But always in small touches, otherwise we would risk saying too much, and we would have nothing more to say! The rule is that there must be at least one episode each season evoking the 'big story.' That way, people are rewarded for continuing to watch the show.

Ouweleen: "Rick and Morty" Works "By Colliding the Sitcom and the Multiverse": "I imagine [the series works] because, basically, it's a family sitcom. If you think about it, 'Rick and Morty' is mostly about the relationship between a grandfather and his grandson. Even if we decided to remove all this interdimensional portal story, I'm sure it would still be a fun series. But by colliding the sitcom and the multiverse, then the result becomes completely unpredictable. I believe that is what works."

Levy: "Human Experience" Allows Fan to Connect with Animated Series: "There is also something related to the human experience, which is universal. Seeing Rick and Morty grapple with life's big questions that no one has the answers to is cathartic. The series says that, in fact, we absolutely do not want to have the answers! It allows you to put things into perspective, to remember that only the present matters. So it doesn't matter if you are American, French, or Japanese: everyone is able to understand that. Add a few scatophile jokes, well-written monsters, and characters, and you have a hit [laughs]."

