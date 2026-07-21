Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: rick and morty

Rick and Morty Showrunner & EP Tease S09 Finale, Update Seasons 10-12

Rick and Morty Showrunner Scott Marder and EP Steve Levy discuss the S09 finale, Seasons 10-12, "Time God" Jessica, Churry, and much more.

Article Summary Rick and Morty showrunner Scott Marder and EP Steve Levy tease a big Season 9 finale with major Morty focus.

Rick and Morty Season 10 promises surprises, possible horror vibes like Night Family, and a satisfying 100th episode.

Marder shares that Rick and Morty Seasons 10-12 are in progress, with the team already halfway through writing.

AMA updates also confirm more Time God Jessica, Churry discussions, Dr. Wong’s still working with the family, and hopes beyond Season 12.

Even with the ninth season of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty ready to wrap up its run this Sunday night, there's still a whole lot going on around the animated series' universe. After the season finale, the Keith David-starring spinoff, President Curtis, is set to premiere. And let's not forget that work is underway on an animated feature film, while the team behind the Emmy Award-winning series continues work on Seasons 10, 11, and 12. During a Reddit AMA on Tuesday, Showrunner Scott Marder and EP Steve Levy covered a wide range of Rick and Morty topics – including a tease about the Season 9 finale, the possibility of the series running beyond Season 12, the upcoming 100th episode, "Time God" Jessica and Churry, and more. Here's a look at just some of the highlights (and make sure to check out the entire AMA for even more gems):

If you're a fan of S06E04: "Night Family," we might be getting another horror/neo-gothic episode in Season 10:

YES! There may or may not be a fun episode like this in an upcoming season ;) -Steve

What about Dan Harmon's previous comments about Season 10 having "incredible episodes"?

No, but I can tell you that if you're digging 9, Season 10 keeps that train a-movin'! – SM

Oh yeah, we've been cooking over here. We're covering the spectrum in season 10. I can't say specifics about the ones Harmon is talking about, but I can promise fans will be getting lots of surprises! – Steve

Speaking of Season 10, the 100th episode milestone is on the way…

We're cognizant of the big 100 and think you'll be happy – SM

What about this weekend's Season 9 finale, S09E10: "Field of Dreams"?

Super excited! We are so proud of the work we are doing, especially the ground we cover in this finale. It has bits of different concepts that we've kicked around for many seasons and wound up feeling like a really satisfying button for an amazing season. Fans are spoiled Sunday. They get this unbelievable finale and then the President Curtis pilot! Curtis is a really wonderful show. I find it way more accessible than Rick and Morty and just as fun. I hope you all enjoy it too! – Steve

And if you're looking for an episode with a more personal focus on Morty…

Tune in for the finale sunday! -Steve

With the goal being for seasons to "release annually," Marder and Levy had some interesting responses when asked about the possibility of Rick and Morty running beyond Season 12:

Not allowed to say ;)

I hope so! I don't see why not! – Steve

We hope to keep going forever cause we're all having too much fun! -SM

As for a status update on where things stand with Seasons 10-12…

People will love 10. And 11. And 12. We are currently halfway through writing it! -SM

For those of you wondering about a possible Churry return…

We love Churry internally so it's definitely been discussed. -SM

And some good news regarding "Time God" Jessica. Will she return?

yes – SM

There's more in store for her – SM

Don't worry about Dr. Wong. She's still doing what she needs to do…

We love Wong. She's still their therapist. -SM

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