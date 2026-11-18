Posted in: Adult Swim, Rick and Morty, TV | Tagged: dc studios, james gunn, rick and morty

Rick and Morty: That James Gunn/Zack Snyder Episode Hits Different Now

With the DC Studios turmoil, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty S08E07: "Ricker Than Fiction," with James Gunn and Zack Snyder, hits different now.

With the fallout from Skydance's DC Studios and James Gunn and Peter Safran parting ways still being felt, and a whole lot of questions about the future of the DCU needing to be answered by new DC Studios head Jeremy Latcham, we've been thinking a lot lately about Gunn's guest-starring role during the eighth season of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty and how it offered some interesting insights into some of the hot takes being debated about Skydance's decision and the direction that the franchise should take moving forward.

In S08E07: "Ricker Than Fiction" (July 6, 2025: directed by Douglas Einar Olsen and written by Rob Schrab), our dimension-hopping duo isn't too happy with what Gunn and Warner Bros. Discovery did with their favorite film franchise, RoboTrees. How can we tell? Rick taking a piss on the television was what we would call a "dead giveaway." It's not that Rick and Morty didn't have some legit points. It's just that when you combine obsessive, gatekeeping fans with one or two legit points, you end up with a toxic fanbase that believes they can do a better job writing the franchise than the pros can. And that's pretty much the journey that Rick and Morty take: teleporting to Gunn's office (and doing some damage to Bradley Cooper's fine-quality craftsmanship along the way) to rip into Gunn for what he did to "their" franchise. Gunn counters that they don't know how difficult it is to make films that work, or how much of a miracle it is to make a franchise film that makes fans happy – if such a thing even exists.

We're not going to give you a running recap of the episode, but there are two moments that stand out even more now that we have all of those question marks surrounding the future of the even newer DCU. "Just saw your new cut of 'Superman.' Word of advice, he's the 'Man of Steel,' not the 'Man of Conversation.' Do more shots of him punching!" Zack Snyder offered Gunn as "notes" on his film in the Warner Bros. cafeteria – a fun exchange that called out how Snyder and Gunn's takes on Superman are viewed by the other's more "intense" fans. It was also interesting to see Snyder and Gunn together because it went a long way toward dispelling the idea that creative folks act as their fans do on social media. While folks debate whether Man of Steel or Superman had a larger cultural impact, Snyder and Gunn are metaphorically discussing Gunn working out more.

The other moment came toward the end of the episode, when Rick and Morty found a way to make the latest RoboTrees spinoff work (Gunn: "They outdone 'The Gunn!'"), but at way too much of a cost to them. The solution? Go back to being toxic fans who will never be satisfied and will always find something to complain about. Sound familiar? Meanwhile, Gunn naively believes that Hollywood will embrace what Rick and Morty have created. Gunn to the mysterious "Mr. Brothers" (yes, it's a Warner Bros. dig): "They cracked the code! This won't just put butts in seats and sell popcorn; it could give people hope! It could save Hollywood, it could change everything." For his efforts, Gunn is treated to a "sundae" and left dying on the roof of the Warner Bros. In the end, he learned the truth. The fans and the studio heads like the toxic drama and the buzz (translation: big headlines) it creates. They may want things to get better, but never enough for things to ever really get better. When you look at things through that lens, it's easy to see why Gunn would be chomping at the bit to go back to filmmaking full-time.

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