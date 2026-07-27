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Rick and Morty, The Rookie, TWD: Dead City & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: President Curtis, AEW Redemption, Rick and Morty, HOTD, The Walking Dead: Dead City, The Rookie, and more!

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: President Curtis, AEW Redemption, Rick and Morty, House of the Dragon, KPop Demon Hunters/Shark Week, The Walking Dead: Dead City, Star Trek, Backyard Sports, The Rookie, Spawn, Starfleet Academy, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, July 27th, 2026:

President Curtis S01E01 Does Right By Our Dimension-Hopping Duo

Willow Nightingale Wins AEW Title, Ruins Wrestling at Redemption

Rick and Morty S09 Finale: "Field of Dreams": Like Father, Like Son

Andrade Wins AEW National Title, Setting Dangerous Anti-WWE Precedent

Robot Chicken Adult Swim 25th Anniversary Special Trailer Released

Our The Vampire Lestat Finale Thoughts Ahead of "Queen of the Damned"

Maya World Recklessly Wins TBS Title Too Soon at AEW: Redemption

President Curtis & His Team Are on The Case! Your S01E01 Preview

AEW Redemption: Double Chain Match Was Twice as Violent, Twice as Bad

Rick and Morty: Here's Our Season 9 Finale: "Field of Dreams" Preview

House of the Dragon Season 3: Check Out Our Updated S03E06 Preview

Kemper on Pirate's Booty Activities, Elephant & Piggie Show, and More

KPop Demon Hunters Star REI AMI Kicks Off Shark Week 2026 (PREVIEW)

AEW Redemption Preview: Your Complete Viewing Guide to Tonight's PPV

The Walking Dead: Dead City Returns Tonight: S03E01 "Trillium" Preview

Star Trek: Daley & Goldstein Tease Film Set "Further into the Future"

Backyard Sports Announces New Animated Series Set for January 2027

AEW Collision Review: Ciampa Paints Up, Champions Cheat to Win

The Rookie Stars Dewan & Chavez Post SDCC BTS Video; New SDCC Images

Spawn Animated Movie with Keith David & Mark Hamill Ready: McFarlane

Starfleet Academy Season 2 Adds Ruaridh Aldington as Latest Recruit

The Rookie, Carrie, Neuromancer, Lanterns & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Rookie Spinoff Tease in The Daily LITG 26th July 2026

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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