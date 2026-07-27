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Rick and Morty, The Rookie, TWD: Dead City & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: President Curtis, AEW Redemption, Rick and Morty, HOTD, The Walking Dead: Dead City, The Rookie, and more!
We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…
BCTV Daily Dispatch: President Curtis, AEW Redemption, Rick and Morty, House of the Dragon, KPop Demon Hunters/Shark Week, The Walking Dead: Dead City, Star Trek, Backyard Sports, The Rookie, Spawn, Starfleet Academy, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, July 27th, 2026:
President Curtis S01E01 Does Right By Our Dimension-Hopping Duo
Willow Nightingale Wins AEW Title, Ruins Wrestling at Redemption
Rick and Morty S09 Finale: "Field of Dreams": Like Father, Like Son
Andrade Wins AEW National Title, Setting Dangerous Anti-WWE Precedent
Robot Chicken Adult Swim 25th Anniversary Special Trailer Released
Our The Vampire Lestat Finale Thoughts Ahead of "Queen of the Damned"
Maya World Recklessly Wins TBS Title Too Soon at AEW: Redemption
President Curtis & His Team Are on The Case! Your S01E01 Preview
AEW Redemption: Double Chain Match Was Twice as Violent, Twice as Bad
Rick and Morty: Here's Our Season 9 Finale: "Field of Dreams" Preview
House of the Dragon Season 3: Check Out Our Updated S03E06 Preview
Kemper on Pirate's Booty Activities, Elephant & Piggie Show, and More
KPop Demon Hunters Star REI AMI Kicks Off Shark Week 2026 (PREVIEW)
AEW Redemption Preview: Your Complete Viewing Guide to Tonight's PPV
The Walking Dead: Dead City Returns Tonight: S03E01 "Trillium" Preview
Star Trek: Daley & Goldstein Tease Film Set "Further into the Future"
Backyard Sports Announces New Animated Series Set for January 2027
AEW Collision Review: Ciampa Paints Up, Champions Cheat to Win
The Rookie Stars Dewan & Chavez Post SDCC BTS Video; New SDCC Images
Spawn Animated Movie with Keith David & Mark Hamill Ready: McFarlane
Starfleet Academy Season 2 Adds Ruaridh Aldington as Latest Recruit
The Rookie, Carrie, Neuromancer, Lanterns & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
Rookie Spinoff Tease in The Daily LITG 26th July 2026
BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!