Posted in: Adult Swim, Movies, TV | Tagged: rick and morty

Rick and Morty: Zack Snyder Hasn't Given Up on Making Feature Film

Dan Harmon alluded to it during a 2023 interview, and now Zack Snyder is making it clear: he still wants to make a Rick and Morty movie.

Article Summary Dan Harmon revealed Zack Snyder offered to help get a Rick and Morty movie moving, even as he joked about a massive Snyder Cut.

Zack Snyder later entered the Rick and Morty universe in Season 8’s “Ricker Than Fiction,” underscoring his fandom for the series.

Dan Harmon and Scott Marder confirmed a Rick and Morty animated movie is in the works, with series veteran Jacob Hair directing.

Despite the animated feature moving ahead, Zack Snyder says he still wants to make a Rick and Morty movie for the big screen.

Back in 2023, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon was kind enough to sit down for a rapid-fire Q&A session with The Hollywood Reporter, focused exclusively on the Emmy Award-winning series. One of the big reveals was how filmmaker Zack Snyder offered to help get a movie rolling. "So, the 'Rick and Morty' movie is coming as soon as Zack Snyder gets back from his vacation because I want to start with a Snyder cut of that movie, and then I want to do the director's cut of a Snyder cut release, so we can just have a six-hour 'Rick and Morty' movie and three hours of it is in black and white." Harmon joked in the video – but not about meeting Snyder to discuss that very topic. "Not him [Snyder] saying, 'I get to do it,' or anything like that. He was totally a super fan and was just like, 'Is there any way I can help get that movie started by using my Snyder-ness?'"

Since that time, Snyder would go from Rick and Morty superfan to an animated member of the show's universe, courtesy of S08E07: "Ricker Than Fiction" (joining an animated Gunn, who served as one of the episode's "big bads"). In May, Harmon and showrunner Scott Marder dropped the big headline-grabber that work was underway on an animated feature film adventure for the dimension-hopping duo – with series vet Jacob Hair tapped to direct."We saw the same leak, and we are therefore, now able to confirm that there is a movie in the works. Jacob Hair is, is the director. I mean, we didn't shop around. He is an absolute, to say rock star is honestly feels like trivializing it because that implies like some kind of flash in the pan, kind of exciting. I mean, Jacob has it like came onto our team. It was like adding a pillar to it," Harmon shared.

Marder pointed to the ninth season as proof of why Hair was the right choice, adding, "He's our supervising director. I mean, if [Season] 9 feels good to you, he's got a hand. He is responsible for that." Harmon continued, "I think when we started talking about a movie and could a movie happen and who would direct it, the first question was, 'Can Jacob do it?' Because that would be a dream, as opposed to going out and just getting somebody that did a great job on another animated thing. This is our guy, who has done some of the most amazing work on the show. It's like the director version of Donald Glover in that I don't know if there's a limitation to what he can do; we haven't found it yet."

But that doesn't mean that Snyder has given up on helming a Rick and Morty film. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter about his career in support of his new film, The Last Photograph, Snyder was asked if he was still interested in bringing the dimension-hopping duo to the big screen. "I do want to make a 'Rick and Morty' movie. It would be fun," Snyder responded.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!