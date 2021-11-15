Riverdale Season 6 Event for Children of the Corn, Midsommer Fans: RAS

The sixth season of The CW's Riverdale is ready to kick off this week with the first of a five-part event that's set to dial things up to a "Spinal Tap"-loving eleven for the gang. So much so that Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's own Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) will need to step in to make things right. Things seem to be going well enough when we first join things. Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Reggie (Charles Melton) are the town's power couple, while Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) take the next step by moving in together, and… well, things just seem off… in Rivervale. And it's not exactly like the season's tagline actually helps ease concerns: "Beyond the town you know lies a place you'll fear." Thankfully, we can always count on series creator & showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa to elevate the teasing game like the pro that he is. Last time, it was new key art, promises of questions being answered & raised, and an ominous reminder to viewers that this is all canon. This time around, Aguirre-Sacasa name-drops some impressive horror films to compare the upcoming season to… that is, before he issues a warning about the "Maple Maiden."

"In other news, a new #Riverdale premieres this Tuesday night! Our super-cool five-episode horror event begins with "Welcome to Rivervale," which is so much ghoulish fun, brilliantly directed (as always) by [Gabriel Correa]. If you're a fan of folk horror movies like 'The Wicker Man,' 'Children of the Corn,' and 'Midsommer,' you will not be disappointed. Beware the Maple Maiden," Aguirre-Sacasa wrote in the caption to the Instagram post (along with more ominous emojis) that also included a look at the illustrated script cover page for the series' return- take a look:

Here's a look back at the Season 6 trailer for The CW's Riverdale, followed by an overview of the season opener, "Chapter Ninety-Six: Welcome to Rivervale":

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 1 "Chapter Ninety-Six: Welcome to Rivervale": WELCOME TO RIVERVALE – Following the explosion that ended Season Five, a new day dawns in the town of Rivervale, where everything is as it should be. Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Reggie (Charles Melton) are now the town's power couple, while Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) move in together. But with Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) demanding a return to the "old ways," this serenity will surely not last. And how could Archie (KJ Apa) and Betty (Lili Reinhart) possibly have survived? Vanessa Morgan, Casey Cott, Drew Ray Tanner, and Madchen Amick also star. The episode was written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and directed by Gabriel Correa.