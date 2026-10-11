Posted in: Movies, Sony, TV | Tagged: ghostbusters

Rivian Introduces Ghostbusters Halloween Mode with Star Bill Murray

Rivian enlists Ghostbusters franchise star Bill Murray to introduce the "Ghostbusters Halloween Mode" feature in their vehicles.

Article Summary Bill Murray returns as Ghostbusters icon Peter Venkman in Rivian’s Halloween Mode ad with Sony Pictures.

The Ghostbusters Halloween Mode adds eerie lighting, themed sounds, UI effects, and supernatural-style tricks.

Venkman uses the custom Ecto-R1 to trap Slimer in a playful Ghostbusters-inspired chase packed with callbacks.

Directed by Gil Kenan, Rivian’s Ghostbusters feature is available through November 1 as a seasonal software update.

It looks like electric car company Rivian is tapping Sony Pictures and actor Bill Murray to reprise another one of his iconic characters in Ghostbusters, Peter Venkman, for their latest holiday promotion in their latest ad, Rivian Halloween Mode, introducing the franchise-specific feature called "Ghostbusters Halloween Mode," full of panel VFX and UI features, but probably without the logical nightmare of energy weapons. Jeep previously tapped Murray to reprise his role as Phil Connors from Groundhog Day in their Super Bowl ad, alongside other fan favorites from the 1993 Harold Ramis film. In the Rivian ad, we see a house with an ominous green mist emanating from it, and arguably Ghostbusters' most popular ghost, Slimer, gorging himself inside a refrigerator as Venkman arrives at the scene in his custom Rivian Ecto-R1 to investigate.

Ghostbusters Star Bill Murray Reprises His Role as Peter Venkman, Reuniting with Slimer for Rivian Halloween Ad

As Venkman arrives, he rolls down the window, announcing that he has a Hawaiian pizza. Slimer charges at him, similar to how he did in the 1984 film, in the hotel hallway before he got slimed, toward the front window. He continued, "I think you said something about 'No onions' as Venkman flicks the vehicle's interface, resembling a switch, as a proton cannon mounted on the roof arms itself, and he triggers the ghost trap button. In anticipation, Venkman utters a catchphrase, "Look who's coming to dinner! It's a little chunky," as he grips the steering wheel. The blast penetrates the windows, snagging Slimer toward Etco-R1 as the hood opens up the ghost trap and seals him, taunting him further. "Had a little bit of an appetite, did we?" As Venkman emerges from the vehicle, he firmly presses down against the hood, "Night-night," as he lifts the slimed remnants from the edge with Ray Parker Jr's familiar theme playing in the background, but repurposes the slime for his hair.

The ad was directed by Gil Kenan for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (2024), with the feature available all of October. "PKE readings were off the charts. Good thing Dr. Peter Venkman and the Ecto-R1 were ready to take the call. This year, we teamed up with Sony Pictures to bring Ghostbusters to every Rivian. With the press of a button, Halloween mode turns your vehicle into an all-electric ghost-busting ride, with eerie lighting, iconic sounds, and a few special tricks. It's available through November 1, and is just one of the software updates every Rivian gets throughout the year to make your vehicle more fun and more capable." As for the franchise's future, there is an animated series, Ghostbusters: Night Shift, slated for Netflix in 2027, and a new live-action film, Ghostbusters: Nightmare on 34th Street, announced earlier this month, with Josh Miller writing. For more information, you can check it out here.



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