Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: RJ Decker

RJ Decker: Check Out What's Ahead with S02E05: "Better Luck Tomorrow"

Here's our updated preview for tonight's episode of ABC's RJ Decker, S02E05: "Better Luck Tomorrow," and a look at the next two episodes.

Article Summary RJ Decker S02E05: “Better Luck Tomorrow” sends RJ and his dad into a senior living mystery with deadly stakes.

A gaslighting case turns stranger when RJ Decker uncovers a possible “Groundhog Day” loop tied to murder.

Tonight’s RJ Decker preview rounds up the official episode overview, trailer, and key details for S02E05.

ABC’s RJ Decker also teases S02E06 “Blame It on the Rain” and finale S02E07 “Before You Accuse Me.”

RJ (Scott Speedman) and his dad (Beau Bridges) tackle a shady senior living community and a potential "Groundhog Day" scheme in play in tonight's episode of ABC's RJ Decker, S02E05: "Better Luck Tomorrow." Along with a look at the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and more for tonight's episode, we also have official overviews for S02E06: "Blame It on the Rain" and the season finale (?!?!?), S02E07: "Before You Accuse Me."

RJ Decker Season 2 – S02E05 – S02E07 Previews

RJ Decker Season 2 Episode 5: "Better Luck Tomorrow" – R.J. and his dad must discover who has been gaslighting the caretaker at a senior living community. They'll have to unwind a murderous scheme that has R.J.'s client convinced he's living the same day in a loop.

@rjdeckerabc Catch Luke Slattery as Sam Ellery in tonight's all-new RJDecker! Don't miss it at 10/9c on ABC and stream on Hulu. ♬ original sound – RJ Decker – RJ Decker

@rjdeckerabc Ellen Wroe guest stars as Lila, Sam's sister, on tonight's all-new RJDecker! Don't miss her at 10/9c on ABC and stream on Hulu. ♬ original sound – RJ Decker – RJ Decker

RJ Decker Season 2 Episode 6: "Blame It on the Rain" – R.J. faces long odds and stormy tides when he investigates the violent death of a woman who appears to have died in a hurricane … that never made landfall.

RJ Decker Season 2 Episode 7: "Before You Accuse Me" – Emi hires R.J. to re-investigate the murder of a police officer in hopes of exonerating a possibly wrongly convicted man who took the fall. The sensitive investigation puts him at odds with Mel.

Written by Rob Doherty (Elementary) and starring Scott Speedman, RJ Decker is a former newspaper photographer and ex-con who starts over as a private investigator in the colorful, if crime-filled, world of South Florida. The series follows him tackling cases that range from slightly odd to outright bizarre with the help of his journalist ex, her police detective wife, and a shadowy woman from his past who could be his greatest ally … or his one-way ticket back to prison. The series stars Scott Speedman as RJ Decker, Jaina Lee Ortiz as Emilia "Emi" Ochoa, Bevin Bru as Detective Melody "Mel" Abreu, Kevin Rankin as Aloysius "Wish" Aiken, and Adelaide Clemens as Catherine Delacroix.

Inspired by Carl Hiaasen's novel Double Whammy, ABC's RJ Decker is produced by 20th Television. Rob Doherty serves as showrunner, writer, and executive producer. Carl Hiaasen, Carl Beverly, and Sarah Timberman are executive producers, Paul McGuigan directs and executive produces, and Scott Speedman is a producer.

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