Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: RJ Decker

RJ Decker Returns Tonight! S02E01: "The Point of Us Breaking" Preview

Check out our preview for the Season 2 premiere of ABC's RJ Decker, S02E01: "The Point of Us Breaking," and our look at next week's episode.

Article Summary RJ Decker Season 2 premieres tonight with "The Point of Us Breaking," throwing RJ into a dangerous bank heist case.

The fallout from Victor Ochoa’s death drives the premiere as an old prison acquaintance pulls RJ back into trouble.

Next week’s RJ Decker episode, "Manos: Hands of Fate," teases a missing man and one of RJ’s strangest cases yet.

ABC’s RJ Decker kicks off its fall return with back-to-back episode previews packed with mystery, danger, and twists.

Welcome to the second season of ABC's Scott Speedman-starring RJ Decker! With the fall television season just getting underway, the hit series isn't wasting any time getting back into the action. With that in mind, we have a look at the official overviews and image galleries for not only S02E01: "The Point of Us Breaking" (tonight's season premiere), but also next week's episode, S02E02: "Manos: Hands of Fate" – a strange case unlike any other RJ has tackled in the past.

RJ Decker Season 2 – S01E01 & S01E02 Previews

RJ Decker Season 2 Episode 1: "The Point of Us Breaking" – A reunion with an old prison acquaintance pulls R.J. into a string of daring bank heists as the fallout from Victor Ochoa's death deepens.

RJ Decker Season 2 Episode 2: "Manos: Hands of Fate" – A missing man, a mysterious item, and a dangerous stranger in a pickup truck pull R.J. into one of his strangest cases yet. Meanwhile, someone close to him is caught up in a mystery all their own.

Written by Rob Doherty (Elementary) and starring Scott Speedman, RJ Decker is a former newspaper photographer and ex-con who starts over as a private investigator in the colorful, if crime-filled, world of South Florida. The series follows him tackling cases that range from slightly odd to outright bizarre with the help of his journalist ex, her police detective wife, and a shadowy woman from his past who could be his greatest ally … or his one-way ticket back to prison. The series stars Scott Speedman as RJ Decker, Jaina Lee Ortiz as Emilia "Emi" Ochoa, Bevin Bru as Detective Melody "Mel" Abreu, Kevin Rankin as Aloysius "Wish" Aiken, and Adelaide Clemens as Catherine Delacroix.

Inspired by Carl Hiaasen's novel Double Whammy, ABC's RJ Decker is produced by 20th Television. Rob Doherty serves as showrunner, writer, and executive producer. Carl Hiaasen, Carl Beverly, and Sarah Timberman are executive producers, Paul McGuigan directs and executive produces, and Scott Speedman is a producer.

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