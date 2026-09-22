Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: RJ Decker

RJ Decker S02E02: "Manos: Hands of Fate" Preview: CM Punk Guest Stars

CM Punk guest stars on tonight's episode of ABC's Scott Speedman-starring RJ Decker. Here's our preview for S02E02: "Manos: Hands of Fate."

Article Summary RJ Decker S02E02, "Manos: Hands of Fate," sends RJ into a bizarre case involving a missing man and a mysterious item.

A dangerous stranger in a pickup truck raises the stakes as RJ Decker tackles one of his weirdest mysteries yet.

Tonight’s RJ Decker preview includes the official synopsis, episode trailer, sneak peek, and new promo videos.

CM Punk guest stars in RJ Decker Season 2 Episode 2, while someone close to RJ faces a mystery of their own.

Strange mysteries abound in tonight's episode of ABC's Scott Speedman-starring RJ Decker. In S02E02: "Manos: Hands of Fate," RJ (Speedman) faces what could be his strangest case yet; we have a feeling that's saying a lot, considering his backstory and line of work. But based on what you're about to see from the official overview, image gallery, episode trailer, sneak peek, and more, RJ isn't the only one getting caught up in their own mystery. And yes, that's WWE Superstar CM Punk checking in during tonight's episode – here's a look:

RJ Decker Season 2 – S01E02: "Manos: Hands of Fate" Preview

RJ Decker Season 2 Episode 2: "Manos: Hands of Fate" – A missing man, a mysterious item, and a dangerous stranger in a pickup truck pull R.J. into one of his strangest cases yet. Meanwhile, someone close to him is caught up in a mystery all their own. Written by Jason Tracey.

@rjdeckerabc Just because you see a King doesn't mean you can hang with one. 👑 Catch CM Punk guest-starring on an all-new #RJDecker tonight at 10/9c on ABC. Stream on Hulu. ♬ original sound – RJ Decker

@rjdeckerabc Meet Kayla! 👋 Kate Minor guest-stars in an all-new RJDecker. Tune in Tuesday at 10/9c on ABC and stream on Hulu. ♬ original sound – RJ Decker

Written by Rob Doherty (Elementary) and starring Scott Speedman, RJ Decker is a former newspaper photographer and ex-con who starts over as a private investigator in the colorful, if crime-filled, world of South Florida. The series follows him tackling cases that range from slightly odd to outright bizarre with the help of his journalist ex, her police detective wife, and a shadowy woman from his past who could be his greatest ally … or his one-way ticket back to prison. The series stars Scott Speedman as RJ Decker, Jaina Lee Ortiz as Emilia "Emi" Ochoa, Bevin Bru as Detective Melody "Mel" Abreu, Kevin Rankin as Aloysius "Wish" Aiken, and Adelaide Clemens as Catherine Delacroix.

Inspired by Carl Hiaasen's novel Double Whammy, ABC's RJ Decker is produced by 20th Television. Rob Doherty serves as showrunner, writer, and executive producer. Carl Hiaasen, Carl Beverly, and Sarah Timberman are executive producers, Paul McGuigan directs and executive produces, and Scott Speedman is a producer.

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