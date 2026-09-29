Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: RJ Decker

RJ Decker S02E03: "Arms and Armadillos" Preview; E04 & E05 Overviews

Along with a preview of tonight's episode of ABC's RJ Decker, S02E03: "Arms and Armadillos," we have early looks at S02E04 and S02E05.

Article Summary RJ Decker S02E03 "Arms and Armadillos" finds RJ and Mel racing to clear Emi after she's charged with her father's murder.

A mysterious stranger enters the RJ Decker case, offering help for a price as the search for the real killer intensifies.

Tonight's RJ Decker preview includes the official episode overview, trailer, sneak peeks, and a gallery for S02E03.

Early RJ Decker Season 2 teases reveal S02E04 "The Angler" and S02E05 "Better Luck Tomorrow" cases ahead.

We've got Emi (Jaina Lee Ortiz) under arrest, charged with the murder of her father (David Zayas). That's not good. That leaves RJ (Scott Speedman) and Mel (Bevin Bru) in a serious race against time to prove her innocence – and discover the real killer. But things take a turn during tonight's episode of ABC's RJ Decker, S02E03: "Arms and Armadillos," when a stranger with their own agenda offers to help. We've got an official overview, trailer, image gallery, sneak peeks, and more waiting for you below. In addition, we have a look ahead to the next two episodes with overviews for S02E04: "The Angler" and S02E05: "Better Luck Tomorrow."

RJ Decker Season 2 – S02E03 – S02E05 Previews

RJ Decker Season 2 Episode 3: "Arms and Armadillos" – As Emi faces murder charges over her father's death, R.J. and Mel are convinced there's more to the story. While they dig for answers, a mysterious stranger with his own agenda offers to help … for a price.

@rjdeckerabc Emi deserves justice, but will she actually get it? ⚖️ The case continues on a new #RJDecker TONIGHT at 10/9c on ABC. Stream on Hulu. ♬ original sound – RJ Decker

@rjdeckerabc This D.A. did not come to play. Tonight at 10/9c on ABC, don't miss Elaine Hendrix guest star on RJDecker. Stream on Hulu. ♬ original sound – RJ Decker

@rjdeckerabc What's Ato Essandoh up to in the next episode of #RJDecker? 👀 Find out Tuesday at 10/9c on ABC. Stream on Hulu. ♬ original sound – RJ Decker

RJ Decker Season 2 Episode 4: "The Angler" – A murder at a fishing tournament reels R.J. into a case that becomes deeply personal when a figure from his past resurfaces.

RJ Decker Season 2 Episode 5: "Better Luck Tomorrow" – R.J. and his dad must discover who has been gaslighting the caretaker at a senior living community. They'll have to unwind a murderous scheme that has R.J.'s client convinced he's living the same day in a loop.

Written by Rob Doherty (Elementary) and starring Scott Speedman, RJ Decker is a former newspaper photographer and ex-con who starts over as a private investigator in the colorful, if crime-filled, world of South Florida. The series follows him tackling cases that range from slightly odd to outright bizarre with the help of his journalist ex, her police detective wife, and a shadowy woman from his past who could be his greatest ally … or his one-way ticket back to prison. The series stars Scott Speedman as RJ Decker, Jaina Lee Ortiz as Emilia "Emi" Ochoa, Bevin Bru as Detective Melody "Mel" Abreu, Kevin Rankin as Aloysius "Wish" Aiken, and Adelaide Clemens as Catherine Delacroix.

Inspired by Carl Hiaasen's novel Double Whammy, ABC's RJ Decker is produced by 20th Television. Rob Doherty serves as showrunner, writer, and executive producer. Carl Hiaasen, Carl Beverly, and Sarah Timberman are executive producers, Paul McGuigan directs and executive produces, and Scott Speedman is a producer.

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