Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: RJ Decker

RJ Decker: Scott Speedman Series Gets New Season 2 Teaser, Images

With the series returning on September 15th, ABC's released a new teaser and preview images for Scott Speedman-starring RJ Decker Season 2.

Article Summary ABC has released a new RJ Decker Season 2 teaser as the Scott Speedman drama heads back on September 15.

The latest RJ Decker preview spot highlights how private investigator work in Florida comes with its own wild rules.

With under a month to go, ABC is building buzz for RJ Decker Season 2 with fresh footage ahead of the return.

RJ Decker Season 2 kicks off September 15, offering an early taste of the offbeat cases and Florida chaos ahead.

There's no better way to know that we've reached the end of August than by the number of looks we're getting at the upcoming shows set to either return or premiere. For example, with less than a month to go until the second season kicks in, ABC is offering some new looks at what's ahead with Scott Speedman-starring RJ Decker. Along with some early preview images from S02E01, we also have a look at the latest teaser – with a focus on just how different PI works in Florida.

With the second season set to kick off on September 15th, here's a look at the latest teaser for ABC's RJ Decker:

@rjdeckerabc #RJDecker is back and ready for any trouble that comes his way 😎 Season 2 premieres Tuesday, September 15 on ABC. Stream on Hulu. ♬ original sound – RJ Decker

Written by Rob Doherty (Elementary) and starring Scott Speedman, RJ Decker is a former newspaper photographer and ex-con who starts over as a private investigator in the colorful-if-crime-filled world of South Florida. The series follows him tackling cases that range from slightly odd to outright bizarre with the help of his journalist ex, her police detective wife and a shadowy woman from his past who could be his greatest ally … or his one-way ticket back to prison. The series stars Scott Speedman as RJ Decker, Jaina Lee Ortiz as Emilia "Emi" Ochoa, Bevin Bru as Detective Melody "Mel" Abreu, Kevin Rankin as Aloysius "Wish" Aiken, and Adelaide Clemens as Catherine Delacroix.

Inspired by Carl Hiaasen's novel Double Whammy, ABC's RJ Decker is produced by 20th Television. Rob Doherty serves as showrunner, writer, and executive producer. Carl Hiaasen, Carl Beverly, and Sarah Timberman are executive producers, Paul McGuigan directs and executive produces, and Scott Speedman is a producer.

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