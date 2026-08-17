Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: RJ Decker

RJ Decker Season 2 Teaser: ABC Releases Early Look at Returning Series

Set to return on September 15th, here's a look at the official teaser that ABC released for Scott Speedman-starring RJ Decker Season 2.

Article Summary ABC has released an official RJ Decker Season 2 teaser, offering fans an early look at the returning Scott Speedman series.

RJ Decker Season 2 premieres Tuesday, September 15th, with the new footage hinting at a fast start right out of the gate.

The teaser suggests RJ Decker builds on the momentum of the finale, with the series ready to hit its stride this fall.

As fall TV season approaches, RJ Decker joins the wave of returning shows rolling out fresh previews and early teases.

With the midpoint of August reached, a whole lot of attention is shifting to what's set to hit our television screens this fall and winter. That means we're starting to see more and more teasers and other previews for shows set to either return or premiere over the next few months. For fans of ABC's Scott Speedman-starring RJ Decker, that meant a new teaser for the second season, which we have waiting for you below. With the series having hit its stride by the season finale, the preview below teases a series that's ready to hit the ground running in about a month.

Here's a look at an official teaser for the second season of ABC's RJ Decker, returning on Tuesday, September 15th:

@rjdeckerabc #RJDecker is back and ready for any trouble that comes his way 😎 Season 2 premieres Tuesday, September 15 on ABC. Stream on Hulu. ♬ original sound – RJ Decker

Written by Rob Doherty (Elementary) and starring Scott Speedman, RJ Decker is a former newspaper photographer and ex-con who starts over as a private investigator in the colorful-if-crime-filled world of South Florida. The series follows him tackling cases that range from slightly odd to outright bizarre with the help of his journalist ex, her police detective wife and a shadowy woman from his past who could be his greatest ally … or his one-way ticket back to prison. The series stars Scott Speedman as RJ Decker, Jaina Lee Ortiz as Emilia "Emi" Ochoa, Bevin Bru as Detective Melody "Mel" Abreu, Kevin Rankin as Aloysius "Wish" Aiken, and Adelaide Clemens as Catherine Delacroix.

Inspired by Carl Hiaasen's novel Double Whammy, ABC's RJ Decker is produced by 20th Television. Rob Doherty serves as showrunner, writer, and executive producer. Carl Hiaasen, Carl Beverly, and Sarah Timberman are executive producers, Paul McGuigan directs and executive produces, and Scott Speedman is a producer.

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