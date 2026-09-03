Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: RJ Decker

RJ Decker Season 2 Trailer: New Cases, New Dangers; S02E01 Preview

Not only do we have the official Season 2 trailer for ABC's RJ Decker, but we also have an early look at S02E01: "The Point of Us Breaking."

Article Summary ABC drops the official RJ Decker Season 2 trailer, teasing fresh cases, escalating danger, and a darker road ahead.

RJ Decker Season 2 premieres in under two weeks, offering the clearest look yet at the mystery and chaos to come.

S02E01, “The Point of Us Breaking,” pulls RJ into bold bank heists after a reunion with an old prison acquaintance.

The fallout from Victor Ochoa’s death deepens in the premiere, setting up major stakes for RJ Decker Season 2.

With less than two weeks to go until the second season of ABC's Scott Speedman-starring RJ Decker hits our screens, we've got your best look yet at what the new season has to offer. Along with the official Season 2 trailer (we have that waiting for you above), we've added an official overview and three new images to our look at the season premiere, S02E01: "The Point of Us Breaking."

RJ Decker Season 2 Episode 1: "The Point of Us Breaking" Preview

RJ Decker Season 2 Episode 1: "The Point of Us Breaking" – A reunion with an old prison acquaintance pulls R.J. into a string of daring bank heists as the fallout from Victor Ochoa's death deepens.

@rjdeckerabc Florida, where the weather's hot but the P.I.'s are hotter 🥵 #RJDecker returns Tuesday, September 15 on ABC. Stream on Hulu and Disney+. ♬ original sound – RJ Decker

Written by Rob Doherty (Elementary) and starring Scott Speedman, RJ Decker is a former newspaper photographer and ex-con who starts over as a private investigator in the colorful, if crime-filled, world of South Florida. The series follows him tackling cases that range from slightly odd to outright bizarre with the help of his journalist ex, her police detective wife, and a shadowy woman from his past who could be his greatest ally … or his one-way ticket back to prison. The series stars Scott Speedman as RJ Decker, Jaina Lee Ortiz as Emilia "Emi" Ochoa, Bevin Bru as Detective Melody "Mel" Abreu, Kevin Rankin as Aloysius "Wish" Aiken, and Adelaide Clemens as Catherine Delacroix.

Inspired by Carl Hiaasen's novel Double Whammy, ABC's RJ Decker is produced by 20th Television. Rob Doherty serves as showrunner, writer, and executive producer. Carl Hiaasen, Carl Beverly, and Sarah Timberman are executive producers, Paul McGuigan directs and executive produces, and Scott Speedman is a producer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!