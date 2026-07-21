Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: robocop

Robocop: Blumhouse Atomic Monster Series Set for Prime Video

Prime Video has given a green light to Showrunner Peter Ocko and Blumhouse Atomic Monster's upcoming Robocop live-action series.

Article Summary Prime Video has officially greenlit a live-action RoboCop series from Amazon MGM Studios and Blumhouse Atomic Monster.

Peter Ocko will write, executive produce, and serve as showrunner on the new RoboCop TV adaptation.

The RoboCop series keeps the core premise: a tech company and police deploy a part-man, part-machine enforcer.

James Wan and original RoboCop co-writer Ed Neumeier are executive producing the series for Prime Video.

Back in September 2024, the news hit that Peter Ocko (Lodge 49) had been tapped as writer, executive producer, and showrunner on a potential Robocop series from Amazon MGM Studios – with James Wan (co-creator, "Saw" and "Insidious" franchises; creator, "The Conjuring" universe) on board to executive produce via Blumhouse Atomic Monster. Nearly two years later, and with San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) kicking off tomorrow night – Amazon MGM Studios has given the project a series green light. The series is expected to remain true to the basic concept of the film series: a major tech company teams up with law enforcement to introduce a new crimefighting "tool" onto the streets – one that's part man, part machine. You can see already how the concept lends itself to a reboot/revival/reimagining.

"I've been a massive fan of Robocop forever, so getting to help bring this world to television is a dream," Wan shared. "What Paul Verhoeven created in 1987 was decades ahead of its time, and its questions about technology, identity, and who corporations really serve have only grown more urgent. With Peter's distinctive vision and bold approach to storytelling, and alongside Ed and our partners at Amazon MGM Studios, we're working to honor what made the original iconic and highlight its relevancy in this modern, tech-driven world, while building something unmistakably new for a global audience."

"Robocop is a franchise that has meant something to audiences for nearly four decades — not just as an action spectacle, but as a sharp, provocative mirror of our relationship with technology and power," added Peter Friedlander, Head of Global Television, Amazon MGM Studios. "Peter Ocko has crafted a vision that honors the soul of what made the original so enduring while building something entirely fresh and urgent for today. Paired with the cinematic sensibility of James Wan and the team at Blumhouse Atomic Monster, we believe this series will captivate a whole new generation of fans on Prime Video."

Wan, Michael Clear, and Rob Hackett are set to executive produce via Blumhouse Atomic Monster, with co-executive producer Danielle Bozzone overseeing the series on behalf of the company. Ed Neumeier, co-creator and co-writer of the original 1987 RoboCop film, directed by Paul Verhoeven, will also serve as an executive producer.

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