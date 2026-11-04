Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: robocop

RoboCop: Dan Stevens Is Huge Fan of OG Film's Extreme Violence, Satire

RoboCop star Dan Stevens on what it's like taking on the role of Alex Murphy, when he first learned he had gotten the part, and much more.

Article Summary Dan Stevens says landing Amazon MGM's RoboCop series while filming Dexter: Resurrection felt surreal and secretive.

Stevens calls the original RoboCop a formative favorite, praising its extreme violence and razor-sharp satire.

He says RoboCop's world is perfect for tackling the current police industrial complex with smart, timely satire.

Stevens teases Peter Ocko's RoboCop take as funny, sharp, and faithful to what made Paul Verhoeven's film iconic.

Though he's currently "killing it" during the second season of Michael C. Hall-starring Dexter: Resurrection, Dan Stevens' (The Terror: Devil in Silver) next role as Alex Murphy and his cyborg alter-ego for Amazon MGM, Blumhouse Atomic Monster, and Showrunner Peter Ocko's upcoming RoboCop series had been getting a lot of attention. During a recent interview, Stevens shared how secretive he had to be at first, how the news hit while he was filming "Resurrection," and how he feels about stepping into such an iconic role.

"Oh my goodness, I was so thrilled. In fact, the announcement was made while I was on the set of Dexter. I was teasing [producer] Scott [Reynolds] about it, like, 'It's this thing, but I can't quite tell you about it,' and then [looks at his watch] I was like, 'Oh wait, it's been announced!' I was waiting to do a scene, and Michael came up to me, 'Congratulations.' It was a very surreal moment," Stevens shared with Entertainment Weekly regarding when he learned he had been cast.

He continued, "And what an amazing universe to get to inhabit. The original left such an imprint on me as a young film watcher, and I think on most of my generation. I've never had so many texts from guys over 35 in one day as that day; people I haven't heard from for 20 years. [Laughs] There seems to be an appetite for it. The original had two elements that I'm a huge fan of: extreme violence and satire. And I think it is such a ripe paradigm for satirizing this moment that we're in, with the police industrial complex. There's so much to play with there, so I can't wait."

Checking in with The Hollywood Reporter in September, in support of his upcoming film Onslaught, Stevens revealed what about the role connected with him. "It's very funny. It's satirical, and it's exciting to me that it preserves that sense of the original, which is one of my favorite films of all time," Stevens shared. "For someone of my generation, it's right up there. It left an imprint, and I probably saw it too young. It was, perhaps, my first exposure to extreme violence. So Peter's take is just so smart and so funny, and the time is ripe for that kind of take. I feel very excited and very lucky."

Wan, Michael Clear, and Rob Hackett are set to executive produce via Blumhouse Atomic Monster, with co-executive producer Danielle Bozzone overseeing the series on behalf of the company. Ed Neumeier, co-creator and co-writer of the original 1987 RoboCop film, directed by Paul Verhoeven, will also serve as an executive producer.

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