Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: robocop

Robocop: Dan Stevens Reportedly Tapped to Lead Streaming Series

Dan Stevens has reportedly been tapped to play Alex Murphy in Amazon MGM, Blumhouse Atomic Monster, and Showrunner Peter Ocko's Robocop.

Article Summary Dan Stevens is reportedly set to play Alex Murphy in Amazon MGM’s RoboCop streaming series from showrunner Peter Ocko.

Deadline reports Stevens was a frontrunner for RoboCop when the Prime Video series received its official green light.

James Wan says the new RoboCop series will honor the 1987 classic while updating its tech and corporate themes.

Original RoboCop co-writer Ed Neumeier will executive produce, with Blumhouse Atomic Monster producing the series.

A little more than a month after the news hit that the series was moving forward, Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that Dan Stevens (The Terror: Devil in Silver) has been tapped to play Alex Murphy and his cyborg alter-ego in Amazon MGM, Blumhouse Atomic Monster, and Showrunner Peter Ocko's Robocop series. Reportedly, Stevens was considered a frontrunner when the series was given its official green light.

"I've been a massive fan of Robocop forever, so getting to help bring this world to television is a dream," Blumhouse Atomic Monster's James Wan shared when the series was first announced. "What Paul Verhoeven created in 1987 was decades ahead of its time, and its questions about technology, identity, and who corporations really serve have only grown more urgent. With Peter's distinctive vision and bold approach to storytelling, and alongside Ed and our partners at Amazon MGM Studios, we're working to honor what made the original iconic and highlight its relevancy in this modern, tech-driven world, while building something unmistakably new for a global audience."

"Robocop is a franchise that has meant something to audiences for nearly four decades — not just as an action spectacle, but as a sharp, provocative mirror of our relationship with technology and power," added Peter Friedlander, Head of Global Television, Amazon MGM Studios. "Peter Ocko has crafted a vision that honors the soul of what made the original so enduring while building something entirely fresh and urgent for today. Paired with the cinematic sensibility of James Wan and the team at Blumhouse Atomic Monster, we believe this series will captivate a whole new generation of fans on Prime Video."

Wan, Michael Clear, and Rob Hackett are set to executive produce via Blumhouse Atomic Monster, with co-executive producer Danielle Bozzone overseeing the series on behalf of the company. Ed Neumeier, co-creator and co-writer of the original 1987 RoboCop film, directed by Paul Verhoeven, will also serve as an executive producer.

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