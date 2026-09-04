Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: robocop

Robocop Series Preserves Original Film's Satirical Side: Dan Stevens

Dan Stevens discusses Showrunner Peter Ocko and Prime Video's upcoming Robocop series and what it was that attracted him to the project.

Article Summary Dan Stevens says Prime Video’s RoboCop series keeps the original film’s satirical edge, humor, and timely bite.

Stevens calls RoboCop one of his favorite films ever and says Peter Ocko’s smart, funny take drew him in.

The new RoboCop series stars Stevens as Alex Murphy, bringing the iconic cyborg lawman to television for Prime Video.

James Wan says RoboCop’s themes of technology, identity, and corporate power feel even more urgent today.

Dan Stevens (The Terror: Devil in Silver) continues making huge impacts across the pop culture landscape, recently cast in the role of Alex Murphy and his cyborg alter-ego for Amazon MGM, Blumhouse Atomic Monster, and Showrunner Peter Ocko's upcoming Robocop series. Checking in with The Hollywood Reporter in support of his upcoming film Onslaught, Stevens revealed what about the role connected with him. "It's very funny. It's satirical, and it's exciting to me that it preserves that sense of the original, which is one of my favorite films of all time," Stevens shared. "For someone of my generation, it's right up there. It left an imprint, and I probably saw it too young. It was, perhaps, my first exposure to extreme violence. So Peter's take is just so smart and so funny, and the time is ripe for that kind of take. I feel very excited and very lucky."

"I've been a massive fan of Robocop forever, so getting to help bring this world to television is a dream," Blumhouse Atomic Monster's James Wan shared when the series was first announced. "What Paul Verhoeven created in 1987 was decades ahead of its time, and its questions about technology, identity, and who corporations really serve have only grown more urgent. With Peter's distinctive vision and bold approach to storytelling, and alongside Ed and our partners at Amazon MGM Studios, we're working to honor what made the original iconic and highlight its relevancy in this modern, tech-driven world, while building something unmistakably new for a global audience."

"Robocop is a franchise that has meant something to audiences for nearly four decades — not just as an action spectacle, but as a sharp, provocative mirror of our relationship with technology and power," added Peter Friedlander, Head of Global Television, Amazon MGM Studios. "Peter Ocko has crafted a vision that honors the soul of what made the original so enduring while building something entirely fresh and urgent for today. Paired with the cinematic sensibility of James Wan and the team at Blumhouse Atomic Monster, we believe this series will captivate a whole new generation of fans on Prime Video."

Wan, Michael Clear, and Rob Hackett are set to executive produce via Blumhouse Atomic Monster, with co-executive producer Danielle Bozzone overseeing the series on behalf of the company. Ed Neumeier, co-creator and co-writer of the original 1987 RoboCop film, directed by Paul Verhoeven, will also serve as an executive producer.

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