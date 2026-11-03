Posted in: Editor's Picks TV News, TV | Tagged: akiva goldsman, Robopocalypse, ron howard, steven spielberg

Robopocalypse: Ron Howard & Akiva Goldsman Adapting 2011 Sci-Fi Novel

Ron Howard and Akiva Goldsman are teaming up for a TV series adaptation of the novel Robopocalypse, with Steven Spielberg executive-producing.

Article Summary Robopocalypse is being adapted as a TV series, reviving Daniel H. Wilson’s 2011 sci-fi novel for the small screen.

Ron Howard will direct the pilot, while Akiva Goldsman writes and serves as showrunner on Robopocalypse.

Steven Spielberg will executive-produce through Amblin after his long-gestating Robopocalypse film never moved forward.

The Robopocalypse story follows humanity uniting after advanced technology and robots turn on the world at Zero Hour.

Robopocalypse, a 2011 novel by Daniel H. Wilson, was once set to become a feature film directed by Steven Spielberg, but is now being adapted into a TV show instead. Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment will executive-produce the series, with Imagine's Ron Howard on board to direct the pilot and Akiva Goldsman writing and serving as showrunner. Imagine's Brian Grazer and Jeb Brody and Weed Pictures' Greg Lessans and Rachel Wizenberg will assist Howard and Goldsman in the development of the series. THR was the one to break the news.

Robopocalypse Feels Pretty Relevant At The Moment

Here is the logline for the book: "Not far into our future, the dazzling technology that runs our world turns against us. At Zero Hour—the moment the robots attack—the human race is almost annihilated, but as its scattered remnants regroup, humanity for the first time unites in a determined effort to fight back. Brilliantly conceived and amazingly detailed, Robopocalypse is an action-packed epic with chilling implications about the real technology that surrounds us."

"Robopocalypse has all the scale and suspense of a major action story, but what drew me to it are the thought-provoking themes and humanity at its center," said Howard in a statement. "Daniel created a future that feels both startling and increasingly plausible, with characters who must figure out what connects us when the technology we rely on turns against us. I am also thrilled to work with Akiva again. We have shared some incredibly meaningful creative experiences, and this feels like the right story to bring us back together."

Those are some powerhouse names behind the camera. While the report doesn't yet list a streaming company or broadcast network attached to the project, this feels like a Paramount+ project all the way. All the attached names have worked with Paramount before, and Skydance should be all over this for the service.

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