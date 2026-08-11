Posted in: Adult Swim, Rick and Morty, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, robot chicken

Robot Chicken Adult Swim 25th Anniv Special: Where's Rick and Morty?

In this Robot Chicken Adult Swim 25th Anniversary Special clip, we meet Adult Swim's AI robot and find out if Rick and Morty are joining.

Article Summary Adult Swim’s 25th anniversary gets the Robot Chicken treatment on August 30, with a stop-motion roast of the network.

A new clip introduces Adult Swim’s AI robot and teases whether Rick and Morty will show up for the chaos.

The special packs in Adult Swim favorites like Aqua Teen, Smiling Friends, Metalocalypse, and Venture Bros.

An anniversary cruise turns into a courtroom disaster, with Harvey Birdman leading the fight for Adult Swim justice.

On August 30th, Seth Green and Matthew Senreich's Robot Chicken will be giving the late-night programming block's 25th anniversary the proper stop-motion roasting that it deserves. That's right, the Robot Chicken Adult Swim 25th Anniversary Special is set to bite the hand that's fed it for years: Adult Swim (though the title kinda spoiled our "big reveal"). The special digs deep into Adult Swim's vault of characters and shows, from Assy McGee and The Venture Bros, to Smiling Friends, Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Metalocalypse, Black Jesus, and a whole lot more. Now, we're getting a sneak peek at what we can expect, with Joe Pera narrating a look at all of the familiar faces checking in for Adult Swim's big anniversary cruise. Not only do we get introduced to Adult Swim's new AI robot, but we also learn whether or not Rick and Morty will be making an appearance.

Terror on the high seas! When every iconic character in Adult Swim's history boards a cruise ship to celebrate a quarter century on the air, it can only end in a courtroom! Harvey Birdman, Attorney at Law, represents the only hope that the culprit who turned the festive floating party into a disaster of titanic proportions will ever face justice! All the network's stars, from shows like Smiling Friends, Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Metalocalypse, Assy McGee, Venture Bros., and dozens more, are along for the ride, but how many will actually survive? Join us for a half-hour Robot Chicken special that's one part commemoration of 25 years of TV's most groundbreaking and perplexing programming…and one part riveting legal drama!

The special's epic voice cast includes Adam Reed, Brendon Small, Carey Means, Chris Elliot, Chris McCulloch, Cyn Nabożny, Dana Snyder, Dave Willis, Doc Hammer, Emily Pendergast, Eric Andre, Gary Cole, Joe Pera, Katee Sackhoff, Matt Maiellaro, Matt Senreich, Michael Cusack, Mike Tyson, Patrick Warburton, Rachel Ramras, Rob Corddry, Seth Green, Tim Heidecker, Tommy Blacha, and Zach Hadel. Set to premiere on Sunday, August 30th, the special sees a cruise celebrating Adult Swim's 25th anniversary become an epic battle for survival when the whole thing literally becomes a disaster. Here's a look at the official trailer:

Here's a look at what else was announced earlier this summer during the Annecy International Animation Film Festival:

Cartoon Network Docuseries: Set for 2027, the five-part docuseries is set to explore the network and its idiosyncratic artists across multiple eras – from the "Checkerboard"· to the "Dimensional" and beyond – taking in the foundations of the company as a custodian for classic cartoons to a force for original work from artists who would become vastly influential to the medium of animation as a whole. The docuseries plans to blend a wealth of archival footage with newly filmed interviews with legendary artists sharing stories of their work and their perspectives on Cartoon Network.

Robot Chicken: Cartoon Network 35th Anniversary Special: Produced for Adult Swim by Stoopid Buddy Stoodios and set for 2027, the Robot Chicken special will shine a spotlight on Cartoon Network's characters. We've got a first-look image featuring Courage the Cowardly Dog, Johnny Bravo, the Scooby Gang, and others.

"Most sane people don't write a memoir at 35 years old, but Cartoon Network has never been sane," shared Michael Ouweleen. Three decades of audiences have had their childhoods shaped by the iconoclastic series and on-air voice of Cartoon Network, and now creators across every medium are drawing from that influence." Ouweleen continued, "When incredibly talented Cartoon Network alumni pitched the idea of capturing the spirit behind the network — from Atlanta to Burbank, across the decades — there was never any question. Cartoon Network started with a library of cartoons but quickly became something much bigger: a cultural force and an object lesson in what courage and originality can mean. The only question that this documentary doesn't answer is the most essential one, the tagline that helped define the brand from the beginning: You with us?"

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