Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, robot chicken

Robot Chicken Adult Swim 25th Anniversary Special: Here's Our Preview

With the Robot Chicken Adult Swim 25th Anniversary Special set to hit tonight, here's our updated preview for the big crossover event.

Article Summary Robot Chicken Adult Swim 25th Anniversary Special premieres tonight, roasting Adult Swim with a stop-motion crossover.

The Adult Swim special packs in fan-favorite shows including Aqua Teen, Smiling Friends, Metalocalypse, and Venture Bros.

A cruise celebrating 25 years of Adult Swim turns into chaos, with Harvey Birdman leading the courtroom fallout.

Adult Swim also teased a 2027 Cartoon Network docuseries and a Robot Chicken Cartoon Network anniversary special.

Tonight's the night when Seth Green and Matthew Senreich's Robot Chicken gives the late-night programming block's 25th anniversary the proper stop-motion roasting that it deserves. That's right, the Robot Chicken Adult Swim 25th Anniversary Special is biting the hand that's been feeding it for years: Adult Swim (though the title kinda spoiled our "big reveal"). The special digs deep into Adult Swim's vault of characters and shows, from Assy McGee and The Venture Bros, to Smiling Friends, Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Metalocalypse, Black Jesus, and a whole lot more. Here's a look at our updated preview at tonight's big anniversary crossover event:

Robot Chicken Adult Swim 25th Anniversary Special Preview

Robot Chicken Adult Swim 25th Anniversary Special – Terror on the high seas! When every iconic character in Adult Swim's history boards a cruise ship to celebrate a quarter century on the air, it can only end in a courtroom! Harvey Birdman, Attorney at Law, represents the only hope that the culprit who turned the festive floating party into a disaster of titanic proportions will ever face justice! All the network's stars, from shows like Smiling Friends, Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Metalocalypse, Assy McGee, Venture Bros., and dozens more, are along for the ride, but how many will actually survive? Join us for a half-hour Robot Chicken special that's one part commemoration of 25 years of TV's most groundbreaking and perplexing programming…and one part riveting legal drama!

The special's epic voice cast includes Adam Reed, Brendon Small, Carey Means, Chris Elliot, Chris McCulloch, Cyn Nabożny, Dana Snyder, Dave Willis, Doc Hammer, Emily Pendergast, Eric Andre, Gary Cole, Joe Pera, Katee Sackhoff, Matt Maiellaro, Matt Senreich, Michael Cusack, Mike Tyson, Patrick Warburton, Rachel Ramras, Rob Corddry, Seth Green, Tim Heidecker, Tommy Blacha, and Zach Hadel. Set to premiere on Sunday, August 30th, the special sees a cruise celebrating Adult Swim's 25th anniversary become an epic battle for survival when the whole thing literally becomes a disaster.

Here's a look at what else was announced earlier this summer during the Annecy International Animation Film Festival:

Cartoon Network Docuseries: Set for 2027, the five-part docuseries is set to explore the network and its idiosyncratic artists across multiple eras – from the "Checkerboard"· to the "Dimensional" and beyond – taking in the foundations of the company as a custodian for classic cartoons to a force for original work from artists who would become vastly influential to the medium of animation as a whole. The docuseries plans to blend a wealth of archival footage with newly filmed interviews with legendary artists sharing stories of their work and their perspectives on Cartoon Network.

Robot Chicken: Cartoon Network 35th Anniversary Special: Produced for Adult Swim by Stoopid Buddy Stoodios and set for 2027, the Robot Chicken special will shine a spotlight on Cartoon Network's characters. We've got a first-look image featuring Courage the Cowardly Dog, Johnny Bravo, the Scooby Gang, and others.

"Most sane people don't write a memoir at 35 years old, but Cartoon Network has never been sane," shared Michael Ouweleen. Three decades of audiences have had their childhoods shaped by the iconoclastic series and on-air voice of Cartoon Network, and now creators across every medium are drawing from that influence." Ouweleen continued, "When incredibly talented Cartoon Network alumni pitched the idea of capturing the spirit behind the network — from Atlanta to Burbank, across the decades — there was never any question. Cartoon Network started with a library of cartoons but quickly became something much bigger: a cultural force and an object lesson in what courage and originality can mean. The only question that this documentary doesn't answer is the most essential one, the tagline that helped define the brand from the beginning: You with us?"

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