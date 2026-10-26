Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree

Rockefeller Center Introduces Its 2026 Christmas Tree Lighting Choice

The tree chosen for the 2026 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting is a Norway spruce from West Edmeston, New York. Here's a look...

Article Summary Rockefeller Center selected a Norway spruce from West Edmeston, New York, as its 2026 Christmas Tree.

The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is set to be cut on November 5 and arrive in New York City on November 7.

More than 50,000 LED lights and the Swarovski star will transform the Rockefeller Center tree for December 2.

After the holiday season, the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree will remain on display through January 9, 2027.

With NBC and Peacock set to host this year's edition of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting on December 2nd, we're patiently awaiting details on the who, what, when, where, and why of the big broadcast. But one major question was answered on Monday. What's the deal with the tree? Rockefeller Center officially announced earlier today that its 2026 Christmas tree will be a Norway spruce from West Edmeston, New York. Along with a look at the tree in question, a timeline was also released. Currently, the tree is scheduled to be cut down on November 5th, and then to make the trip from West Edmeston to New York City on November 7th. From there, the tree will be adorned with more than 50,000 LED lights – and who can forget that Swarovski star sitting atop the tree? If you can't make it out to the tree lighting ceremony on December 2nd, don't worry because you will still have time to check out the tree during the holiday season. The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree will be on display through January 9th, 2027. After that, the tree will be milled into lumber and put to some excellent use by Habitat for Humanity.

Here's a look back at the 2025 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting, followed by a little history lesson about the big event:

What's The Story with NBC's "Christmas in Rockefeller Center"? The tradition of the Rockefeller Christmas Tree dates back more than 90 years to 1931 during the Great Depression. The first official tree-lighting ceremony occurred two years later, in 1933, in front of 30 Rockefeller Plaza, the then eight-month-old RCA Building (the current Comcast Building). The Christmas tree gathering was enhanced in 1936 with the opening of the Rink at Rockefeller Center. NBC-TV televised the tree lighting for the first time in 1951 on The Kate Smith Show and as part of the nationwide Howdy Doody television show from 1953 to 1955.

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