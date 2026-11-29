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"Rocky Horror" Meltdown & WWE Survivor Series: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: WWE Survivor Series, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade & "Rocky Horror," William Shatner/John Carpenter & more!

Article Summary Rocky Horror sparked a Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade meltdown, with MAGA outrage turning the iconic musical into must-see TV.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames delivered big results, with Liv Morgan retaining and Team Flair and Team Mexico scoring wins.

William Shatner and John Carpenter patched things up after a convention snub, proving horror fandom loves a happy ending.

BCTV Daily Dispatch also spotlights Get Jiro, Svengoolie, KPop Demon Hunters, Spider-Man, Raye, and Bronson Reed.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: WWE Survivor Series, Get Jiro, Svengoolie, Bronson Reed, KPop Demon Hunters/Ejae, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade & The Rocky Horror Show, Raye, Spider-Man, William Shatner & John Carpenter, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, November 29th, 2026:

Liv Morgan Retains at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026

Get Jiro Season 1 Finale "Gochisousama" Preview: Final Face-Off

Team Mexico Wins at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026

Team Flair Wins Women's WarGames at WWE Survivor Series

Can PAW Patrol & Santa Claus Save Christmas? Animated Special Preview

Svengoolie Invites "Willard" to Help with Leftovers TONIGHT on MeTV!

Wrestling Colleagues and Promotions Remember Bronson Reed

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Preview: Bloodline Battles The 946

KPop Demon Hunters' Ejae Lights Up Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: "Rocky Horror" Makes MAGA Mad

KPop Demon Hunters Returns for 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Raye Turns Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Kick-Off Into Family Affair

Spider-Man Swings Along 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Route

William Shatner & John Carpenter BFFs After Convention Snub Apology

Bronson Reed, Soul Train Awards & South Park: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Viewing Guide: What You Need to Know!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it! If you've already signed up but you're reading this anyway, then thank you. We're still trying to figure out what to do with this end space – let us know…

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