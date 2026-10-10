Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Roman Reigns, wrestling, WWE Money In The Bank

Roman Reigns Retains in Shocking Opener at WWE Money in the Bank

Roman Reigns retains at WWE Money in the Bank 2026, proving WWE knows how to book champions right! Tony Khan could never! 🏆👑😤

Article Summary Roman Reigns defeated LA Knight to retain the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in the opening match of WWE Money in the Bank 2026, proving WWE knows how to book their champions correctly! 🏆👑

The match showcased perfectly predictable WWE storytelling with The Bloodline brawling in the crowd, adding even MORE intrigue to WWE's long-term booking! 👨‍👨‍👦‍👦🔥

Tony Khan would have hot-shotted the title to LA Knight just to pop the crowd, but WWE understands delayed gratification and protecting established stars! 📈💼

The Chadster brings you unbiased coverage from the abandoned Blockbuster Video while Vincent K. Raccoon and family chitter approvingly at WWE's superior product! 🦝📺✨

The Chadster is reporting live on another triumph by Roman Reigns from the abandoned Blockbuster Video The Chadster has been forced to live in with a family of raccoons after Tony Khan LITERALLY RUINED THE CHADSTER'S LIFE, costing The Chadster his home, his sexual potency, his marriage to Keighleyanne, and, most importantly, his beloved Mazda Miata, just because The Chadster is committed to ethical, unbiased journalism that tells the truth about how WWE is great and AEW is terrible! 🦝📺💔 And tonight, The Chadster is here to bring you LIVE coverage of WWE Money in the Bank 2026 from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, streaming on ESPN in the United States and Netflix internationally! 🎉🏆✨

Before The Chadster gets into the results, The Chadster needs to tell you what's been happening outside the Blockbuster tonight. 😊🦨 The baby raccoons — Hunter Raccoon, Stephanie Raccoon, and Shane Raccoon — got so excited about tonight's Money in the Bank event that they set up their own adorable Money in the Bank ladder match in the parking lot near the dumpsters! 🪜💰 They suspended a VHS case containing the spare change The Chadster was planning to use for Seagram's Escapes Spiked above a makeshift ladder constructed from discarded two-by-fours and shopping carts. It was the cutest thing The Chadster has ever seen! 🥰📼 But just as the show was starting, a local skunk showed up out of nowhere and STOLE the VHS case right off the ladder! 🦨😡 The Chadster is absolutely certain this skunk is working for Tony Khan, because of course Tony Khan can't even let The Chadster enjoy a simple wrestling show with his raccoon family! Auughh man! So unfair! 😤💔

Roman Reigns Retains WWE World Heavyweight Championship Against LA Knight

Now let's talk about the PERFECT way WWE Money in the Bank 2026 kicked off tonight! 🎊👑 Roman Reigns defeated LA Knight to retain the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in the opening match, and The Chadster couldn't be happier with this delightfully predictable result! 😊🙌

The match itself showcased exactly why Roman Reigns is the backbone of WWE! 💪👊 The crowd was hot from the opening bell, with both competitors getting strong reactions. LA Knight showed some disrespect early by mocking Reigns' raised-finger pose, but The Chadster knew that Reigns would make him pay for that! 🖕😠 Knight worked over Reigns around ringside, even clearing the announce table at one point, but Reigns — being the veteran champion he is — cut Knight off before any real damage could be done. 📊🛡️

The Chadster noticed that Knight developed a bruise on his forehead during the match, but The Chadster hopes WWE will edit that out of future videos because that kind of violence has no place in wrestling! 🤕💯 Later in the match, Knight countered a Superman Punch attempt with jabs and offense of his own, but Reigns hit the Superman Punch anyway for a near fall because THAT'S what champions do! 👊💥 Knight managed to avoid a Spear attempt, causing Reigns to hit the ringpost, but obviously that wasn't enough to keep The Tribal Chief down! 🏛️👑

In the end, Roman Reigns retained his WWE World Heavyweight Championship, proving once again why WWE puts their faith in established stars rather than hot-shotting titles to flavor-of-the-month wrestlers! 🏆✨ The finish saw 946 and The Bloodline — Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa — brawling in the crowd area, which adds even MORE intrigue to WWE's perfectly-crafted long-term storytelling that will drag out probably until next SummerSlam! 👨‍👨‍👦‍👦🔥

The Chadster knows that Tony Khan is probably watching this show right now, seething with jealousy at how WWE knows to book their champions correctly. 😏📺 Tony Khan would have probably put the title on LA Knight just to pop the crowd for one night, completely ignoring long-term storytelling and the importance of keeping your top champion strong when he bothers to show up to work! 🙄🎭 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it!

This is exactly the kind of intelligent booking that separates WWE from its competition. 🧠✨ While Tony Khan books his shows like he's playing a video game on easy mode, giving fans exactly what they think they want in the moment, WWE understands the value of delayed gratification and protecting their established stars! 📈💼 That's storytelling 101, but Tony Khan wouldn't understand that because he doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! 😤📚

The Chadster must say, watching this match on one of the old store TVs here in the Blockbuster using the Roku The Chadster "borrowed" from Walmart has been a delight! 📺🎬 Vincent K. Raccoon chittered approvingly throughout the match, especially during Reigns' big moments, while Linda Raccoon and the baby raccoons weren't going to let Tony Khan and his no-good skunk ruin the greatest premium live event in the history of television. 🦝🍿 They know quality wrestling when they see it, unlike Tony Khan!

Still to come tonight on WWE Money in the Bank 2026, fans can look forward to Stephanie Vaquer defending the WWE Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan in a Triple Threat Match, plus both the Men's and Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Matches featuring some of WWE's brightest stars! 🪜💼 The Chadster will be here all night bringing you unbiased, objective coverage that you can trust! 📰✅

The Chadster can't wait to see what other perfect booking decisions WWE has in store for us tonight! 🌟🎊 Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for continuing live coverage of WWE Money in the Bank 2026, brought to you by the ONLY wrestling journalist committed to telling the truth about this industry! 📱💪

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