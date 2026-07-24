Posted in: TV | Tagged: newlitg, rookie

Rookie Cast React To Stewie Casting in The Daily LITG 24th July 2026

Rookie Cast React to "Stewie" Casting was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround

Article Summary Rookie cast reaction to the “Stewie” casting news topped Bleeding Cool’s most-read stories heading into SDCC 2026.

Daily LITG rounds up the biggest Bleeding Cool hits, from Rookie buzz to Marvel, DC, SDCC fights, and reviews.

Beyond Rookie headlines, the rundown tracks October 2026 solicits, Scott Pilgrim’s return, and major SDCC chatter.

LITG also revisits top stories from the past seven years and closes with today’s comic book industry birthdays.

Rookie Cast React to "Stewie" Casting was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Rookie Cast React To Stewie Casting and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Paul Rabin And Mary Jane Return To Amazing Spider-Man, With Dylan

LITG two years ago, not getting Absolute Aquaman

LITG three years ago, Black Widow as the New Venom

LITG four years ago, Benjamin Sisko & Data Return

LITG five years ago – Do You Feel Lucky, CM Punk?

LITG six years ago, Funko at SDCC

San Diego Comic-Con@Home began properly with a lot of merch and a lot of comic book scholarly panels, while Rian Hughes got a boost from Grant Morrison.

LITG seven years ago, the fiftieth SDCC was still being picked over…

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Jeremy Day , creator of 3 In A Bed.

, creator of 3 In A Bed. Trevor Von Eeden , co-creator of Black Lightning.

, co-creator of Black Lightning. Aubrey Sitterson , writer on GI Joe.

, writer on GI Joe. John Chandler , creator of Another Blue World and John's Worth.

, creator of Another Blue World and John's Worth. Colleen Doran , comic creator of A Distant Soil, artist on Sandman, Wonder Woman, Legion of Superheroes, Teen Titans, The Vampire Diaries, Orbital.

, comic creator of A Distant Soil, artist on Sandman, Wonder Woman, Legion of Superheroes, Teen Titans, The Vampire Diaries, Orbital. Ricardo Villamonte , artist on Power Man And Iron Fist, Crystar Crystal Warrior, Scream, Beowulf, Sword Of The Swashbucklers.

, artist on Power Man And Iron Fist, Crystar Crystal Warrior, Scream, Beowulf, Sword Of The Swashbucklers. Pat Oliphant , editorial cartoonist.

, editorial cartoonist. Bob Greenberger , former Marvel publishing director, and DC editor.

, former Marvel publishing director, and DC editor. Helen Vesik , comics colourist.

, comics colourist. Richard Vasseur, comics journalist.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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