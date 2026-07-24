Posted in: TV | Tagged: newlitg, rookie
Rookie Cast React To Stewie Casting in The Daily LITG 24th July 2026
Rookie Cast React to "Stewie" Casting was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround
Article Summary
- Rookie cast reaction to the “Stewie” casting news topped Bleeding Cool’s most-read stories heading into SDCC 2026.
- Daily LITG rounds up the biggest Bleeding Cool hits, from Rookie buzz to Marvel, DC, SDCC fights, and reviews.
- Beyond Rookie headlines, the rundown tracks October 2026 solicits, Scott Pilgrim’s return, and major SDCC chatter.
- LITG also revisits top stories from the past seven years and closes with today’s comic book industry birthdays.
Rookie Cast React to "Stewie" Casting was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.
Rookie Cast React To Stewie Casting and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- The Rookie Star Melissa O'Neil, Cast React to "Stewie" Casting News
- The Punisher Will Join Marvel's Avengers In The Wake Of Armageddon
- Christopher Yost & Tony Daniel's Maximum X-Men Spins Out Of Armageddon
- Marvel Comics' Official October 2026 Solicits Aside From SDCC Reveals
- Fist Fights At San Diego Comic-Con Over Batman: Dark Knight Recreated
- Stuart Fails to Save the Universe Review: Sci-Fi Spinoff Real Charmer
- Jeph Loeb Says No Batman Hush 3 At Jim Lee's San Diego Comic-Con Panel
- Here Are All the SDCC 2026 Exclusives Coming Soon from Hasbro Pulse
- DC Next Level With Travis Mercer, Cody Ziglar… Stephanie Williams?
- Exclusive: IDW October 2026 Official Full Solicits And Solicitations
And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…
- Bleeding Cool Heads Into The Silo Experience At San Diego Comic-Con
- Bleeding Cool Goes Inside The Paramount+ Lodge At San Diego Comic-Con
- A Preview Night Gallery From San Diego Comic-Con Showfloor 2026
- Laika's Wildwood, An Oasis Of Calm In The Heart Of San Diego Comic-Con
- Johnny Depp, Cosplaying As Ebenezer Scrooge At San Diego Comic-Con
- Smashing The Nineties With Ready Party One At San Diego Comic-Con
- From The Fabled 'Wolf Among Us Remastered' SDCC Party At Hard Rock
- Has The Eisner Awards 2026 Winners List Leaked?
- Chip Zdarsky Has Got Plans For Bucky, The Winter Soldier. Uh Oh…
- Marvel Comics' Official October 2026 Solicits Aside From SDCC Reveals
- The First Scott Pilgrim Comic by Bryan Lee O'Malley In 16 Years
- Dynamite Official Full October 2026 Solicits With A Supernatural Split
- Tony Stark Jailed In The Incarcerated Iron Man, James Rhodes Steps Up
- Tom Rhys Harries Read The Diseased Arkham Asylum Version Of Clayface
- Dark Horse Publish Ongoing Dungeons & Dragons Comic With Game Assets
- Absolute Catwoman #3 Will Be Two Weeks Late, Just So You Know
- Creators Luncheon, RSVLTS Arcade & Ed Sheeran At San Diego Comic-Con
- Bleeding Cool Goes Inside Ignition Press At San Diego Comic-Con
- The Truth About Beta In The Last Starfighter Officially Revealed
- 12 Minutes Of Denis Kitchen's Oddly Compelling Life Makes SDCC Debut
- An Eighties Slasher Set During The Satanic Panic To Debut In October
- Walking Round The 1950's DC Comics Booth At San Diego Comic-Con Booth
- The Hellfire Murder in The Daily LITG 23rd July 2026
LITG one year ago, Paul Rabin And Mary Jane Return To Amazing Spider-Man, With Dylan
- Paul Rabin And Mary Jane Return To Amazing Spider-Man, With Dylan…
- Now Jimmy Palmiotti Gets In On Marvel Knights: The World To Come
- Marvel Publishes DC Amalgam Facsimiles Starting With Spider-Boy
- Erik Larsen Returns To Spider-Man At Marvel Comics As Long As It's Noir
- Marvel To Launch White Tiger Reborn in October
- A Glimpse Into the Future Of One World Under Doom (Spoilers)
- Dynamite To Publish Buffy And Angel Comics, Both By Kelly Thompson
- Firefly Star Morena Baccarin Discusses Revival Chances, Joss Whedon
- Pornsak Picketshote's Absolute Universe Comic To Be Announced At SDCC?
- Tim Drake: Robin Stays With Batman Post H2SH, Anyone Else? (Spoilers)
- A Look Around San Diego Just Before The 2025 Comic-Con Opens
- Priscilla Wilson's Pins At San Diego Comic-Con, Before The Doors Open
- Sneak Peek At The DC Comics San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Booth
- Bleeding Cool Walks Round The IDW Booth At San Diego Comic-Con Early
- Black Mask Sell New Calexit Comic At SDCC To Benefit ICE Victims
- Jorge Corona Draws Swat Kats, The Comic, From Roditeli Productions
- Jeremy Whitley & Bayleigh Underwood's Strange Tales From Marvel Comics
- Universal Makes DC Comics Available To US Shops Via Alliance Gaming
- Fantagraphics Brings Emil Ferris & Janice Shapiro To SDCC
- Marvel at SDCC With X-Men, Fantastic Four, And Thunderbolts Ice Cream
- Yesterday At Yesterdays, Kicking Off San Diego Comic-Con 2025
- Tyler Kirkham's Final Boss Comes To Image Comics In November
- Todd McFarlane's San Diego Comic-Con Panels, Exclusives, Announcements
- Rockstar Games' Dan Houser On American Caper For Dark Horse Comics
- John Byrne Returns to Marvel For X-Men? Daily LITG, 23rd Of July, 2025
- Bleeding Cool's Huge San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Party List – Final Draft
LITG two years ago, not getting Absolute Aquaman
- Okay, So We Are Not Getting An Absolute Aquaman Any Time Soon
- Absolute Power And Batman Gossip, The Night Before SDCC (Spoilers)
- Diamond Comic Distributors Sells Directly To Consumers As FandomWorld
- Did Someone Give Jim Lee $20,000 To Draw Bluey With A Lightsaber?
- DC All In & Absolute Universe To Be Sold Through Walmart And Target?
- Marvel To Announce A New Psylocke Comic At San Diego Comic-Con
- Ike Perlmutter Sells All His Marvel/Disney Shares For $3 Billion
- Massive-Verse Announcements, Freebies, Solicits at San Diego Comic-Con
- 239 Exclusive Comics At San Diego Comic-Con 2024 This Week
- Deadpool & Wolverine Review: A Fandom Feast, A Newcomer Famine
- San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Dates – And Registration Dates – Announced
- New Terminator Comic by Declan Shalvey & Luke Sparrow, Announced
- The Saint & Lev Gleason's Silver Streak Comics, Up for Auction
- Crowdstrike Hits Guests Flying To San Diego Comic-Con With Delta
- The Final Bleeding Cool Ultimate San Diego Comic-Con 2024 Party List
- Gail Simone Joins Patton Oswalt's Minor Threats at San Diego Comic-Con
- Execution Posse Picks Up Killtown From Scout in October 2024 Solicits
- Critical Entertainment Joins CEX For October/November 2024 Solicits
- President Joe Biden & Kamala Harris in The Daily LITG 23rd July 2024
LITG three years ago, Black Widow as the New Venom
- Natasha Romanoff, Black Widow, Will Stay The New Venom Well Into 2024
- San Diego Comic-Con Apologises To Rob Liefeld Over A Rogue Panel
- Immortal Moon Knight & Old Luke Cage Come To Marvel's Timeless 2023
- Confirmed: Ms Marvel Is Both Mutant and Inhuman in Hellfire Gala
- Amazing Spider-Man, Avengers, Wolverine, Star Wars Are All Now $4.99
- Uzumaki: Adult Swim Previews Anime Adapt of Junji Ito Horror Manga
- Batman 1966 Gets His Robin with New Beast Kingdom Figure Release
- Dan Jurgens Announces 30th Anniversary Of The Return of Superman
- Image/Skybound Will Reprint Marvel & IDW Transformers & GI Joe Comics
- Zombie Ghost Rider US Soldier Introduced To Marvel Universe
- Conan to Sell 100,000, as Savage Sword Of Conan Returns in 2024
- Jennifer Pierce Gets Own Comic, Batman & Robin & Howard Gets Sequel
- Spider-Gwen And The Mary Janes Get Their Own Marvel Comic On Tour
- Rogue & Gambit, Kate Bishop & Valkyrie- The Women Of Marvel Unlimited
- FanX/Salt Lake Comic Con Co-Founder Guilty of Making Bomb Threats
- Frank Frazetta's Beyond The Grave in Opus October 2023 Solicits
- Riverdale As The Stepford Wives in Archie October 2023 Solicits
- What's Inside Cullen Bunn's Body Bag in Massive October 2023 Solicits
- Ninjak – Still One Comic Per Month in Valiant's October 2023 Solicits
- The Devil Wears David Pepose's Face in Mad Cave October 2023 Solicits
- Pat Shand Takes On Mercy Sparx From Devil's Due This Winter
- She's Alive! A Mutant Ms Marvel in The Daily LITG 23rd July 2023
LITG four years ago, Benjamin Sisko & Data Return
- New Star Trek Series Launches In October, With Benjamin Sisko & Data
- Cosplay on Display at San Diego Comic-Con 2022: Jokers, Titans & More
- The Eisner Awards Winners 2022, As Announced At San Diego Comic-Con
- Marvel Announces New Event For 2023, Cold War, Bring Back Nomad
- Black Adam Takes Center Stage: Warner Bros. Panel Liveblog
- William Shatner Takes Big, Steamy "Shat" on Star Wars, Nu-Star Trek
- X-Men Red Shows What Happens to Magneto on Judgment Day (Spoilers)
- First Look At Marvel's Spider-Man/X-Men/Venom Crossover, Dark Web
- Marvel Legends Reveals From Today's SDCC Panel
- SDCC Gossip Over Mark Millar Poaching Marvel & DC Artists For Nemesis
- Sina Grace Creates Superman: The Harvests Of Youth DC Graphic Novel
- Blade, Sheriff Of The Vampire Nation, Gets A Marvel One-Shot
- Marvel Finishes Off X-Men, Avengers, Eternals With Judgment Day Omega
- Jonathan Hickman & Valerio Schiti's 2023 Marvel Thing- Eternity Saga?
- New Fantastic Four Team, Ryan North and… Matthew Southworth?
- Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur Series Launches – Marvel's Next Big Thing
- Jason Aaron & Bryan Hitch On "Avengers Assemble" Event Crossover
- Dark Web by Zeb Wells & Adam Kubert Spins Off Gold Goblin In December
- Matt Baker's Kid Kane and the Mystery of Atomic Comics #4, at Auction
- Marvel To Remaster The Original Marvel Masterworks Volumes Next Year
- TMNT: The Last Ronin Sequel on the Way in November: The Lost Years
- Valiant SDCC Retailer Lunch Showed Off Jon Davis-Hunt & Liam Sharp
- Details On Gotham Knights Prequel Comics' Digital Game Downloads
- Boom Studios Wants To Relearn Old Habits SDCC Retailer Lunch
- AfterShock Retailer SDCC Lunch – It's Still A Fight To Survive
- Diamond Comics' SCCC Retailer Lunch Presentation Had Exclusive Swag
- Rob Liefeld Previewing Long-Lost Deadpool: Badder Blood At San Diego
- Far Cry 6 Prequel, Esperanza's Tears, From Ablaze In October 2022
- Benjamin Sisko & Data Return in The Daily LITG, 23rd July 2022
LITG five years ago – Do You Feel Lucky, CM Punk?
- CM Punk Wrestling Return Confirmed: New Name, Look & Manager Set
- Community: Joel McHale Talks Working with Chevy Chase; Chase Leaving
- The Pokémon TCG Debuts Celebrations Products In Zoom Livestream
- Brian K Vaughan Tells Comic Shops That Exciting SAGA News Is Coming
- Walker Season 1 E17 "Dig" a Supernatural Reunion for Jared Padalecki
- Harley Quinn And Poison Ivy In Their Wedding Dresses, From DC Comics
- DC Comics To Reveal That Tim Drake, Robin, Is Bisexual?
- Better Call Saul Season 6 Prod Update & We Feel Thomas Schnauz's Pain
- Marvel Comics Full October 2021 Solicits And Solicitations
- John Ridley To Change The Fox Family And DC Universe Forever in 2022
- Hal Foster's Prince Valiant in Feature Book #26, Up for Auction
- The Eisner Awards 2021 Results In Full From San Diego Comic-Con@Home
- Todd McFarlane On The Future Of Spawn in Comics, Toys, TV and Movies
- Coca-Cola Augmented Reality Art Galleries In Comic Stores For FCBD
- Minimates, HeroClix and Mondo Cancel For Free Comic Book Day 2021
- Kang The Conqueror Gets A Comic? Thank FOC It's Friday
- Jim Shooter and David Lapham Never Received Royalties For Harbinger?
- Radio Apocalypse (Finally) From Vault Comics In October 2021 Solicits
- V.E. Schwab Signs Extraordinary HCs in Titan October 2021 Solicits
- A Righteous Thirst For Vengeance in Image Comics October 2021 Solicits
- Super Cerebus Vs The Virus Vs Neal Adams From Dave Sim in October
- Vampirella, Purgatori & James Bond in Dynamite October 2021 Solicits
- Rick And Morty's Snuffles Gets Own Comic In Oni Press 2021 Solicits
- The Promise Collection 1939/1940: It Begins With Batman
- Buffy, Firefly & Slaughter in Boom Studios Full October 2021 Solicits
- Gold Digger Will End With #300- Antarctic Press October 2021 Solicits
- Rob Williams and Will Conrad's Out Is Out From AWA In October 2021
- Aftershock Launch Party&Prey, Chicken Devil, Cross To Bear, After Dark
- Gunslinger Spawn #1- Todd McFarlane, Ales Kot, Brett Booth in October
- Star Trek: Mirror War & Gunslinger Spawn on Previews Covers Next Week
- IDW October 2021 Full Solicits – Launching Star Trek Mirror War
- Still Something About Wrestling- The Daily LITG, 23rd July 2021
LITG six years ago, Funko at SDCC
San Diego Comic-Con@Home began properly with a lot of merch and a lot of comic book scholarly panels, while Rian Hughes got a boost from Grant Morrison.
- Funko Answers Your SDCC 2020 Questions for the Big Day
- McFarlane Toys Debuts New Toy Line Raw 10 That Unleashes the Beast
- WWE Star Dave Bautista Calls Senator Ted Cruz an Ass-Sucking Nazi
- Grant Morrison Calls XX "The Best Genre Book Of The Last 25 Years"
- Alolan Marowak Raid Guide: Catch Yours Before Pokémon GO Fest 2020
- Marvel Comics October 2020 Solicitations – X of Swords, ASM 50, More
- Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw's Crossover Revealed – With Mark Waid
- USS Orville Starship Collection Comes To Comic-Con@Home
- Scarlet Witch Dark Mutant Secret Revealed In X-Men Empyre #1
- Place Your Bets For Permanent Status Quo Change in Fantastic Four #25
LITG seven years ago, the fiftieth SDCC was still being picked over…
- Tuk The Caveboy Responsible For The X-Men? Franklin Richards as the New Galactus? Two Histories Of The Marvel Universe, Tomorrow…
- "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia": Dolph Lundgren in… "Crime Stinks II"?
- Marvel Comics Solicitations For October 2019 – 27 Of Them Frankensteined
- Fearless #1 is an Actual Feminist Polemic – But Marvel Fanboys Will Want This Anyway (Major Spoilers)
- A New Look for Mania in Tomorrow's Venom Funeral Pyre, Kicking Off Absolute Carnage (Spoilers)
- Death Comes to Jane Foster: Valkyrie #1 – If Only They'd Listened to Shang Chi… (Spoilers)
- Death Comes to the Nova Corps in Guardians Of The Galaxy #7 (Spoilers)
- Unpublished John Byrne Captain America, Ed Brubaker and Sean Philips on Darwyn Cooke's Last Call and Steve Ditko's Wishes at IDW San Diego Comic-Con Panel
- So… I Just Bought a TARDIS… Help?
- Games Workshop Shares Awesome Sisters Repentia for "Warhammer 40K"
Comic Book birthdays today
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Jeremy Day, creator of 3 In A Bed.
- Trevor Von Eeden, co-creator of Black Lightning.
- Aubrey Sitterson, writer on GI Joe.
- John Chandler, creator of Another Blue World and John's Worth.
- Colleen Doran, comic creator of A Distant Soil, artist on Sandman, Wonder Woman, Legion of Superheroes, Teen Titans, The Vampire Diaries, Orbital.
- Ricardo Villamonte, artist on Power Man And Iron Fist, Crystar Crystal Warrior, Scream, Beowulf, Sword Of The Swashbucklers.
- Pat Oliphant, editorial cartoonist.
- Bob Greenberger, former Marvel publishing director, and DC editor.
- Helen Vesik, comics colourist.
- Richard Vasseur, comics journalist.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
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