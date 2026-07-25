Posted in: TV | Tagged: newlitg, rookie

Rookie Showrunner Tease In The Daily LITG 25th July 2026

Rookie Showrunner Tease was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround

Article Summary Rookie Showrunner Tease led Bleeding Cool’s most-read list, with Chenford’s “north” spinoff hint driving fan buzz.

Rookie coverage stayed strong as Melissa O’Neil and cast reactions to Stewie casting landed among the top stories.

Daily LITG rounds up Bleeding Cool’s hottest reads, from DC and Marvel comics news to SDCC reveals and reviews.

Also look back through LITG highlights from the past seven years, plus today’s comic book birthdays and newsletter signup.

Rookie Showrunner Tease was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Rookie Cast React To Stewie Casting and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, The Full Marvel Comics October 2025 Solicits

LITG two years ago, A New Green Arrow

LITG three years ago, Rob Liefeld's Missing Panel

LITG four years ago, Star Wars: The Black Series Halloween Edition Figures

LITG five years ago – Chevy Chase Community Challenges

LITG six years ago – SDCC, Tom King and Jae Lee

SDCC replacement San Diego Comic-Con@Home was well underway with a lot of merch and a lot of panels, while solicitations began to hit.

LITG, SDCC seven years ago

Seven years ago, the fiftieth SDCC was still being picked over…

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Comics journalist Mike Sangregorio

Alex Wald , comics colourist.

, comics colourist. Chuck Melville , comics editor

, comics editor George Roberts, Jr ., comics letterer.

., comics letterer. Galen Showman , comics letterer.

, comics letterer. Ray Billingsley , creator of Curtis.

, creator of Curtis. Chip Bok , editorial cartoonist.

, editorial cartoonist. Jonathan Gruber , creator of comic book thesis, Changes in the Structure of Employer-Provided Health Insurance.

, creator of comic book thesis, Changes in the Structure of Employer-Provided Health Insurance. Jay Maybruck , comic book investor.

, comic book investor. Paul Rafferty , comic book letterer.

, comic book letterer. Dave Rothe comics letterer.

comics letterer. Edgar Arce, colourist.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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