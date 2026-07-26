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Rookie Spinoff Tease in The Daily LITG 26th July 2026

Rookie Spinoff Tease was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround

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Article Summary

  • The Rookie spinoff tease tops Bleeding Cool’s most-read list, with Chenford possibly heading north in a new series.
  • Today’s LITG rounds up the biggest Bleeding Cool stories, from DC October 2026 solicits to SDCC comic reveals.
  • Highlights include Eisner Award winners, Darkseid Vs. The World, Absolute Batman news, and Marvel’s manga launch.
  • LITG also looks back at seven years of past July 26 headlines, plus today’s comic book birthdays and newsletter signup.

Rookie Spinoff Tease was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Tomorrow, San Diego Comic-Con Begins, Here's How It Looks Right Now...
San Diego Comic Con Set Up photo by Isabelle Carty

Rookie Spinoff Tease and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

  1. The Rookie Showrunner Teases Chenford Heading "North" for Spinoff
  2. Official: DC Comics Full October 2026 Solicits And Solicitations
  3. Scott Snyder And Sanford Greene Launch Darkseid Vs. The World At SDCC
  4. 2026 Eisner Award Winners Announced at SDCC
  5. DC Comics Announced An Absolute Batman Beyond Ark-M Special At SDCC
  6. Free & Single Mary Jane Watson Gets Her Friendly Neighborhood Comic
  7. Will Absolute Justice League Be Announced Today? Is It Absolute Doom?
  8. Our First Look At Absolute Batman #25, At San Diego Comic-Con
  9. That J Scott Campbell Spider-Man Comic Is Finally Coming For 2027
  10. Marvel Comics Launch A New Manga Line In Japan With Kadokawa For 2026

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Robert Kirkman's Capes

Capes SDCC

  1. SDCC: Robert Kirkman Relaunches Invincible Universe Comic, Capes
  2. Hasbro Unveils New Marvel Legends X-Men 97' 2-Packs (Exclusive)
  3. SDCC: Frank Miller Draws Wolverine Vs Batman For DC/Marvel
  4. Venom Gets A Red And Blue Spider-Man Costume In Venom #252
  5. John Byrne's X-Men: Elsewhen from Marvel Arts, Made Official at SDCC
  6. Marvel Launches 1776, a New Series by JMS, at San Diego Comic-Con
  7. Mattel SDCC 2025 Exclusives: Let's Take A Look At Them!
  8. Marvel Ends 2099 At San Diego Comic-Con (Will We See 2100?)
  9. The Full Marvel Comics October 2025 Solicits And Solicitations
  10. Dark Knight Returns And White Knight Come To DC Compact Comics Format
  11. The Results Of The 2025 Eisner Awards As They Are Announced (Updating)
  12. SDCC: Marian Heretic #1 by Tini Howard & Joe Jaro From Boom Studios
  13. SDCC: This Is How One World Under Doom Ends
  14. SDCC: Planet She Hulk, Nova Centurion And Black Panther Intergalactic
  15. Keanu Reeves' Brzrkr Returns With Marjorie Lu & Garry Brown From Boom
  16. Marvel Announces Silver Surfer Facsimile Line At San Diego Comic-Con
  17. SDCC: Marvel Comics' Inhyuk Lee Street Verse Variant Covers
  18. Al Ewing Writes Green Lantern/Rocket Raccoon, Announced At SDCC
  19. Marvel Launches Aliens Vs Captain America at San Diego Comic-Con
  20. Image Comics Select Retailer Award Goes To Comics Etc. Of Australia
  21. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Vs Godzilla & More At San Diego Comic-Con
  22. Marvel Rivals: King In Black Announced At San Diego Comic-Con
  23. Hitting The Op Games Party, Yesterday At San Diego Comic-Con
  24. Clown In A Cornfield Slashes Its Way Through San Diego Comic-Con
  25. John Le Carré Comes To Dark Horse Comics With The Circus
  26. How A Podcast "Created A Lot Of Problems" For Diamond Bankruptcy
  27. SDCC: Image To Publish Sequel To Kieron Gillen & Stephanie Hans' Die?
  28. Walking Round San Diego Comic-Con And Into Her Universe On Day One
  29. The DC K.O. SDCC Ashcan Selling For $100 On eBay, Here's A Look Inside
  30. Running Around Alien Earth At Night, At San Diego Comic-Con
  31. A Look At Last Night's Lunar Distribution San Diego Comic-Con Mixer
  32. The Geeki Tiki/False Idol Party At San Diego Comic-Con Last Night
  33. Marvel October 2025 Solicits in The Daily LITG, 25th Of July, 2025

LITG two years ago, Deadpool & Wolverine Popcorn Buckets

Deadpool & Wolverine Collectible Theater Popcorn Bucket Round-Up
Deadpool & Wolverine Collectible Theater Popcorn Bucket Round-Up
  1. Deadpool & Wolverine Collectible Theater Popcorn Bucket Round-Up
  2. Marvel Comics October 2024 Full Solicits With Blade, Storm, And Ewoks
  3. Justice League Unlimited by Mark Waid & Dan Mora, But What Of The JSA?
  4. DC Comics Announces Absolute Flash by Jeff Lemire and Nick Robles
  5. DC Comics Gets A New Green Arrow… Again (Spoilers)
  6. San Diego Comic-Con Bar Gossip On The Future Of Heavy Metal Magazine
  7. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles X Naruto #1 in IDW October 2024 Solicits
  8. Dynamite To Publish DuckTales and Thundarr The Barbarian Comics
  9. Former DC Comics Execs Start New Comics Publisher Panick Entertainment
  10. Cruel Kingdom, EC Comics' Dark Fantasy with Al Ewing & Chris Condon.
  11. Absolute Batman, Absolute Superman and Absolute Wonder Woman at SDCC
  12. Comic Creators in Deadpool & Wolverine Credits, Including Roy Thomas
  13. DC Comics Stabs WWE in the Back, Debuts AEW Comics at SDCC
  14. Dark Horse Takes Magic: The Gathering & D&D Licences From Boom And IDW
  15. Jason Aaron & Ben Winters in EC Shiver SuspenStories Holiday Special
  16. Oni Press & EC Comics' Epitaphs From The Abyss Goes Monthly
  17. Lady Satan Saves Churchill & FDR in Bulls-Eye Comics #11, at Auction
  18. Kyle Allen & Anders Ravenstad's New Comic Fiberglass From Dynamite
  19. A New Green Arrow… Ish, in The Daily LITG, 25th of July, 2024

LITG three years ago, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Pizza Xbox Controllers

Rookie Spinoff Tease in The Daily LITG 26th July 2026
Credit: Microsoft
  1. Xbox Releases New TMNT Pizza Controllers To Promote Latest Film
  2. WildCATS Will Be Back In November, But What of Batman Incorporated?
  3. San Diego Comic-Con Apologises To Rob Liefeld Over A Rogue Panel
  4. Superman: James Gunn on Justice League, Zaslav Pressure Rumblings
  5. Jonathan Hickman & Valerio Schiti's G.O.D.S in Hellfire Gala Spoilers
  6. Transformers: Shattered Glass Rodimus and Sideswipe Arrive at Hasbro
  7. Power Rangers: Jason David Frank Tribute, Final Film Preview at SDCC
  8. DC to Create Female Version of Hush Called Shush in Batman And Robin
  9. Roxann Dawson On Paris & Torres Splitting Up in Star Trek Comics
  10. Walking Through Tomorrow's Knight Terrors Of DC Comics (Spoilers)
  11. Now Bad Idea Comics Sell Canvas Sized Copies of Megalith For $275
  12. Noir Is The New Black in Fairsquare Comics October 2023 Solicits
  13. Radiant Black #25 Had Two Variant Endings- Which Did You Get?
  14. Archie Meets Tarzan- Jungle Drama in Keenspot October 2023 Solicits
  15. There Was Another Life in Source Point Press' October 2023 Solicits
  16. Rob Liefeld's Missing SDCC Panel in The Daily LITG 25th of July 2023

LITG four years ago, Rare Spawns come to Pokémon GO

Daily Adventure Incense in Pokémon GO. Credit: Niantic
Daily Adventure Incense in Pokémon GO. Credit: Niantic
  1. New Daily Adventure Incense Brings Rare Spawns To Pokémon GO
  2. Hasbro Reveals Star Wars: The Black Series Halloween Edition Figures
  3. Magic: The Gathering – Dominaria United Might Be A Fake Expansion
  4. Seinfeld: One Cringeworthy Episode That Painfully Didn't Age Well
  5. Cosplay From SDCC 2022: Spidey-Ross, ThunderCats, Lucy Liu & More
  6. DC Comics Confirm That Lex Luthor Is A Republican (Spoilers)
  7. Frank Cho Outrage Commissions & Sketch Covers For San Diego Comic-Con
  8. Paramount+? We Need to Talk Because to Be Honest? It's You, Not Us
  9. Wakanda Forever Namor Marvel Legends Pre-Orders Make a Splash
  10. The Biggest Big Bad in The Boys Is A Regular Human Being Named Todd
  11. Ravensburger Launches Seven New Warner Bros. Puzzle Titles
  12. Cullen Bunn, Andrea Mutti, A Legacy Of Violence. Mad Cave in October
  13. The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing And Ran a Restaurant?
  14. Alpha Betas #1 Debuts In WhatNot Publishing October 2022 Solicits
  15. Drug Running and Double Crosses in The Perfect Crime, Up for Auction
  16. Creator Of 2000AD Pat Mills Launches NFT of Judge Dredd Secret History
  17. The Penguin Gets A Gun For His Killing Joke One Bad Day
  18. The Ghoul Crazy Covers of Mysterious Adventures, Up for Auction
  19. The Pre-Code Horror of Superior Comics Title Mysteries, Up for Auction
  20. Will Batman Incorporated Investigate The Murder Of Catwoman's Father?
  21. Nightwing, Robin, Batgirl Join Animated Harley Quinn's Legion Of Bats
  22. The Mystery Ends, The Tales Begin in Marvel Tales #93, Up for Auction
  23. Ryan Sook Dark Crisis Batman The Night Is Very RestoreTheSnyderVerse
  24. The First Spider-Woman and Major Victory Comics, Up for Auction
  25. The Mystery and Lurid Terror of Lucky Comics, Up for Auction
  26. The Cost Of American Comics In The UK To Go Up 7.5% Next Week
  27. Star Wars Black Series Halloween Figures in Daily LITG 25th July 2022

LITG five years ago – Chasing Chevy

Rookie Spinoff Tease in The Daily LITG 26th July 2026
Chevy Chase screencap – LITG
  1. Community: Joel McHale Talks Working with Chevy Chase; Chase Leaving
  2. Ratched: Sarah Paulson Helps Win Tequila, Shuts Down Season 2 Rumor
  3. Community Star Joel McHale Says Reunion Possible Now More Than Ever
  4. Walker Season 1 E17 "Dig" a Supernatural Reunion for Jared Padalecki
  5. Golurk Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: July 2021
  6. Rick Remender and Lewis LaRosa, At Odds Over The Scumbag?
  7. Moon Knight #1 Top Of Every Store In Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
  8. Harley Quinn And Poison Ivy In Their Wedding Dresses, From DC Comics
  9. More Multiversal Mysteries In Next Week's DC Comics (Spoilers)
  10. Diamond To Freeze Comic Store Discounts Until The End Of The Year
  11. Sorry Folks, That Wasn't Fiona Staples Confirming The Return Of Saga
  12. Flash Comics and the Elusive Black Canary, Up for Auction
  13. The Biggest Green Lantern Plot Twist of the Golden Age, Up for Auction
  14. Women Go to War in Fiction House's Fight Comics, Up for Auction
  15. Fox's The Flame and the Dawn of the Atomic-Powered Menace, at Auction
  16. The Notorious Eddie Bentz in Gangsters Can't Win, Up for Auction
  17. Chris Ware's Acme Novelty Library Set At Auction Today
  18. Will Giant-Size X-Men #1 CGC 9.8 Set A New Sales Record Today?
  19. Chevy Chase Community Challenges- The Daily LITG, 25th July 2021

LITG six years ago – The Eisner Awards

Bleeding Cool was the first news source to publish the Eisner Awards, which is why it rocketed to the top of the traffic. But there was a lot more to talk about.

  1. Full 2020 Eisner Award Winner List From SDCC Revealed
  2. Pokémon GO Fest 2020 Full Day One Details Revealed
  3. Tom King Speaks Out About DC Comics Rorschach #1 Cover (UPDATE x2)
  4. McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse – Flashpoint, Red Hood, Teen Titans
  5. Doctor Who: Impenetrable "Ghost Light" Gets Incomplete Supercut
  6. Marvel Comics Confirms The Return Of The Externals
  7. A New Luigi Code Is Found 24 Years After Super Mario 64 Was Released
  8. DC Comics Event 'Endless Winter' In December 2020
  9. Stranger Things Prequel, Halloween in Hawkins, Coming This October
  10. Funko at SDCC and DC Exits in The Daily LITG, 24th July 2020
  11. Barbara Gordon as Oracle in Four Pages From Batman #100 (Preview)
  12. What Robin King Does to Barry Allen & Alan Scott in Death Metal #SDCC
  13. Sneak Peek at Dune Graphic Novel and House Of Atreides Comic #SDCC
  14. Sharkboy and Lavagirl to Return in We Can Be Heroes #SDCC
  15. IDW to Publish Star Trek Voyager Comics About Seven Of Nine #SDCC

LITG seven years ago, Stargirl was up in the air…

  1. DC Comics Cancels Orders on Stargirl By Geoff Johns
  2. By The Maker, What If the X-Men in House Of X… Aren't?
  3. David Bowie Approves of New Guardians of the Galaxy Ship Name From Beyond Grave
  4. October's Black Panther #17 is the End of an Era… But What Does That Mean?
  5. "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" – "Paddy's 2: Electric Boogaloo"?!?

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Larry Docherty of Larry's Comics
  • Christopher Hunt of CARVER: A Paris Story
  • Joe Sanchez, inker on Suicide Squad

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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