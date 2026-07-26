Posted in: TV | Tagged: newlitg, rookie

Rookie Spinoff Tease in The Daily LITG 26th July 2026

Rookie Spinoff Tease was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround

Article Summary The Rookie spinoff tease tops Bleeding Cool’s most-read list, with Chenford possibly heading north in a new series.

Today’s LITG rounds up the biggest Bleeding Cool stories, from DC October 2026 solicits to SDCC comic reveals.

Highlights include Eisner Award winners, Darkseid Vs. The World, Absolute Batman news, and Marvel’s manga launch.

LITG also looks back at seven years of past July 26 headlines, plus today’s comic book birthdays and newsletter signup.

Rookie Spinoff Tease was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Rookie Spinoff Tease and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Robert Kirkman's Capes

LITG two years ago, Deadpool & Wolverine Popcorn Buckets

LITG three years ago, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Pizza Xbox Controllers

LITG four years ago, Rare Spawns come to Pokémon GO

LITG five years ago – Chasing Chevy

LITG six years ago – The Eisner Awards

Bleeding Cool was the first news source to publish the Eisner Awards, which is why it rocketed to the top of the traffic. But there was a lot more to talk about.

LITG seven years ago, Stargirl was up in the air…

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Larry Docherty of Larry's Comics

of Larry's Comics Christopher Hunt of CARVER: A Paris Story

of CARVER: A Paris Story Joe Sanchez, inker on Suicide Squad

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

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