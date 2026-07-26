Posted in: TV | Tagged: newlitg, rookie
Rookie Spinoff Tease in The Daily LITG 26th July 2026
Rookie Spinoff Tease was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround
Article Summary
- The Rookie spinoff tease tops Bleeding Cool’s most-read list, with Chenford possibly heading north in a new series.
- Today’s LITG rounds up the biggest Bleeding Cool stories, from DC October 2026 solicits to SDCC comic reveals.
- Highlights include Eisner Award winners, Darkseid Vs. The World, Absolute Batman news, and Marvel’s manga launch.
- LITG also looks back at seven years of past July 26 headlines, plus today’s comic book birthdays and newsletter signup.
Rookie Spinoff Tease was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.
Rookie Spinoff Tease and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- The Rookie Showrunner Teases Chenford Heading "North" for Spinoff
- Official: DC Comics Full October 2026 Solicits And Solicitations
- Scott Snyder And Sanford Greene Launch Darkseid Vs. The World At SDCC
- 2026 Eisner Award Winners Announced at SDCC
- DC Comics Announced An Absolute Batman Beyond Ark-M Special At SDCC
- Free & Single Mary Jane Watson Gets Her Friendly Neighborhood Comic
- Will Absolute Justice League Be Announced Today? Is It Absolute Doom?
- Our First Look At Absolute Batman #25, At San Diego Comic-Con
- That J Scott Campbell Spider-Man Comic Is Finally Coming For 2027
- Marvel Comics Launch A New Manga Line In Japan With Kadokawa For 2026
And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…
- Would Keanu Reeves Play The Lead In A Bad Idea Comics Warbird Movie?
- Fireborn Vs Lost Fantasy Crossover & Return Of Bombshell, Announced
- Official: Marvel Comics November 2026 Midnight Universe Solicits
- Our First Look At Absolute Superman #25, At San Diego Comic-Con
- Our First Look At Absolute Wonder Woman #25, At San Diego Comic-Con
- DC Publish Absolute Black Canary by Pornsak Pichetshote & Belen Ortega
- Morgan Hampton To Write New Steel Ongoing Series For DC Comics
- The DC K.O. Visions To Be Explored In Justice League Unlimited #24/25
- 4 Kids Walk Into San Diego Comic-Con Today At The Black Mask Panel
- Absolute Batman #1 Gets 12th Printing, As DC Reprints 30 Batman Comics
- Mercy Sparx & Circuits-Seduction-Revenge, Ongoing Devil's Due Comics
- Marco Davanzo Quits Executive Director Of ComicsPRO After Twelve Years
- Jaime Campbell Bowers Was The Secret DJ At Last Night's IGN SDCC Party
- Marvel Reveals Infernal Hulk Vs The Marvel Universe Ahead Of Hulk War
- The Princess Posse Donut Holes Truck Of SDCC With Dungeon Crawler Carl
- The Morning After The Leaked 2026 Eisner Awards At San Diego Comic-Con
- Terminal #1 Is No.1 In Top 10 Wednesday-To-Weekend Comic Bestsellers
- DC Comics Had 50% More Comic Store Marketshare Than Marvel Last Week
- Absolute Batman #22 Came Third In Top 400 Bestselling Comics Last Week
- Rookie Showrunner Tease In The Daily LITG 25th July 2026
LITG one year ago, Robert Kirkman's Capes
- SDCC: Robert Kirkman Relaunches Invincible Universe Comic, Capes
- Hasbro Unveils New Marvel Legends X-Men 97' 2-Packs (Exclusive)
- SDCC: Frank Miller Draws Wolverine Vs Batman For DC/Marvel
- Venom Gets A Red And Blue Spider-Man Costume In Venom #252
- John Byrne's X-Men: Elsewhen from Marvel Arts, Made Official at SDCC
- Marvel Launches 1776, a New Series by JMS, at San Diego Comic-Con
- Mattel SDCC 2025 Exclusives: Let's Take A Look At Them!
- Marvel Ends 2099 At San Diego Comic-Con (Will We See 2100?)
- The Full Marvel Comics October 2025 Solicits And Solicitations
- Dark Knight Returns And White Knight Come To DC Compact Comics Format
- The Results Of The 2025 Eisner Awards As They Are Announced (Updating)
- SDCC: Marian Heretic #1 by Tini Howard & Joe Jaro From Boom Studios
- SDCC: This Is How One World Under Doom Ends
- SDCC: Planet She Hulk, Nova Centurion And Black Panther Intergalactic
- Keanu Reeves' Brzrkr Returns With Marjorie Lu & Garry Brown From Boom
- Marvel Announces Silver Surfer Facsimile Line At San Diego Comic-Con
- SDCC: Marvel Comics' Inhyuk Lee Street Verse Variant Covers
- Al Ewing Writes Green Lantern/Rocket Raccoon, Announced At SDCC
- Marvel Launches Aliens Vs Captain America at San Diego Comic-Con
- Image Comics Select Retailer Award Goes To Comics Etc. Of Australia
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Vs Godzilla & More At San Diego Comic-Con
- Marvel Rivals: King In Black Announced At San Diego Comic-Con
- Hitting The Op Games Party, Yesterday At San Diego Comic-Con
- Clown In A Cornfield Slashes Its Way Through San Diego Comic-Con
- John Le Carré Comes To Dark Horse Comics With The Circus
- How A Podcast "Created A Lot Of Problems" For Diamond Bankruptcy
- SDCC: Image To Publish Sequel To Kieron Gillen & Stephanie Hans' Die?
- Walking Round San Diego Comic-Con And Into Her Universe On Day One
- The DC K.O. SDCC Ashcan Selling For $100 On eBay, Here's A Look Inside
- Running Around Alien Earth At Night, At San Diego Comic-Con
- A Look At Last Night's Lunar Distribution San Diego Comic-Con Mixer
- The Geeki Tiki/False Idol Party At San Diego Comic-Con Last Night
- Marvel October 2025 Solicits in The Daily LITG, 25th Of July, 2025
LITG two years ago, Deadpool & Wolverine Popcorn Buckets
- Deadpool & Wolverine Collectible Theater Popcorn Bucket Round-Up
- Marvel Comics October 2024 Full Solicits With Blade, Storm, And Ewoks
- Justice League Unlimited by Mark Waid & Dan Mora, But What Of The JSA?
- DC Comics Announces Absolute Flash by Jeff Lemire and Nick Robles
- DC Comics Gets A New Green Arrow… Again (Spoilers)
- San Diego Comic-Con Bar Gossip On The Future Of Heavy Metal Magazine
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles X Naruto #1 in IDW October 2024 Solicits
- Dynamite To Publish DuckTales and Thundarr The Barbarian Comics
- Former DC Comics Execs Start New Comics Publisher Panick Entertainment
- Cruel Kingdom, EC Comics' Dark Fantasy with Al Ewing & Chris Condon.
- Absolute Batman, Absolute Superman and Absolute Wonder Woman at SDCC
- Comic Creators in Deadpool & Wolverine Credits, Including Roy Thomas
- DC Comics Stabs WWE in the Back, Debuts AEW Comics at SDCC
- Dark Horse Takes Magic: The Gathering & D&D Licences From Boom And IDW
- Jason Aaron & Ben Winters in EC Shiver SuspenStories Holiday Special
- Oni Press & EC Comics' Epitaphs From The Abyss Goes Monthly
- Lady Satan Saves Churchill & FDR in Bulls-Eye Comics #11, at Auction
- Kyle Allen & Anders Ravenstad's New Comic Fiberglass From Dynamite
- A New Green Arrow… Ish, in The Daily LITG, 25th of July, 2024
LITG three years ago, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Pizza Xbox Controllers
- Xbox Releases New TMNT Pizza Controllers To Promote Latest Film
- WildCATS Will Be Back In November, But What of Batman Incorporated?
- San Diego Comic-Con Apologises To Rob Liefeld Over A Rogue Panel
- Superman: James Gunn on Justice League, Zaslav Pressure Rumblings
- Jonathan Hickman & Valerio Schiti's G.O.D.S in Hellfire Gala Spoilers
- Transformers: Shattered Glass Rodimus and Sideswipe Arrive at Hasbro
- Power Rangers: Jason David Frank Tribute, Final Film Preview at SDCC
- DC to Create Female Version of Hush Called Shush in Batman And Robin
- Roxann Dawson On Paris & Torres Splitting Up in Star Trek Comics
- Walking Through Tomorrow's Knight Terrors Of DC Comics (Spoilers)
- Now Bad Idea Comics Sell Canvas Sized Copies of Megalith For $275
- Noir Is The New Black in Fairsquare Comics October 2023 Solicits
- Radiant Black #25 Had Two Variant Endings- Which Did You Get?
- Archie Meets Tarzan- Jungle Drama in Keenspot October 2023 Solicits
- There Was Another Life in Source Point Press' October 2023 Solicits
- Rob Liefeld's Missing SDCC Panel in The Daily LITG 25th of July 2023
LITG four years ago, Rare Spawns come to Pokémon GO
- New Daily Adventure Incense Brings Rare Spawns To Pokémon GO
- Hasbro Reveals Star Wars: The Black Series Halloween Edition Figures
- Magic: The Gathering – Dominaria United Might Be A Fake Expansion
- Seinfeld: One Cringeworthy Episode That Painfully Didn't Age Well
- Cosplay From SDCC 2022: Spidey-Ross, ThunderCats, Lucy Liu & More
- DC Comics Confirm That Lex Luthor Is A Republican (Spoilers)
- Frank Cho Outrage Commissions & Sketch Covers For San Diego Comic-Con
- Paramount+? We Need to Talk Because to Be Honest? It's You, Not Us
- Wakanda Forever Namor Marvel Legends Pre-Orders Make a Splash
- The Biggest Big Bad in The Boys Is A Regular Human Being Named Todd
- Ravensburger Launches Seven New Warner Bros. Puzzle Titles
- Cullen Bunn, Andrea Mutti, A Legacy Of Violence. Mad Cave in October
- The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing And Ran a Restaurant?
- Alpha Betas #1 Debuts In WhatNot Publishing October 2022 Solicits
- Drug Running and Double Crosses in The Perfect Crime, Up for Auction
- Creator Of 2000AD Pat Mills Launches NFT of Judge Dredd Secret History
- The Penguin Gets A Gun For His Killing Joke One Bad Day
- The Ghoul Crazy Covers of Mysterious Adventures, Up for Auction
- The Pre-Code Horror of Superior Comics Title Mysteries, Up for Auction
- Will Batman Incorporated Investigate The Murder Of Catwoman's Father?
- Nightwing, Robin, Batgirl Join Animated Harley Quinn's Legion Of Bats
- The Mystery Ends, The Tales Begin in Marvel Tales #93, Up for Auction
- Ryan Sook Dark Crisis Batman The Night Is Very RestoreTheSnyderVerse
- The First Spider-Woman and Major Victory Comics, Up for Auction
- The Mystery and Lurid Terror of Lucky Comics, Up for Auction
- The Cost Of American Comics In The UK To Go Up 7.5% Next Week
- Star Wars Black Series Halloween Figures in Daily LITG 25th July 2022
LITG five years ago – Chasing Chevy
- Community: Joel McHale Talks Working with Chevy Chase; Chase Leaving
- Ratched: Sarah Paulson Helps Win Tequila, Shuts Down Season 2 Rumor
- Community Star Joel McHale Says Reunion Possible Now More Than Ever
- Walker Season 1 E17 "Dig" a Supernatural Reunion for Jared Padalecki
- Golurk Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: July 2021
- Rick Remender and Lewis LaRosa, At Odds Over The Scumbag?
- Moon Knight #1 Top Of Every Store In Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Harley Quinn And Poison Ivy In Their Wedding Dresses, From DC Comics
- More Multiversal Mysteries In Next Week's DC Comics (Spoilers)
- Diamond To Freeze Comic Store Discounts Until The End Of The Year
- Sorry Folks, That Wasn't Fiona Staples Confirming The Return Of Saga
- Flash Comics and the Elusive Black Canary, Up for Auction
- The Biggest Green Lantern Plot Twist of the Golden Age, Up for Auction
- Women Go to War in Fiction House's Fight Comics, Up for Auction
- Fox's The Flame and the Dawn of the Atomic-Powered Menace, at Auction
- The Notorious Eddie Bentz in Gangsters Can't Win, Up for Auction
- Chris Ware's Acme Novelty Library Set At Auction Today
- Will Giant-Size X-Men #1 CGC 9.8 Set A New Sales Record Today?
- Chevy Chase Community Challenges- The Daily LITG, 25th July 2021
LITG six years ago – The Eisner Awards
Bleeding Cool was the first news source to publish the Eisner Awards, which is why it rocketed to the top of the traffic. But there was a lot more to talk about.
- Full 2020 Eisner Award Winner List From SDCC Revealed
- Pokémon GO Fest 2020 Full Day One Details Revealed
- Tom King Speaks Out About DC Comics Rorschach #1 Cover (UPDATE x2)
- McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse – Flashpoint, Red Hood, Teen Titans
- Doctor Who: Impenetrable "Ghost Light" Gets Incomplete Supercut
- Marvel Comics Confirms The Return Of The Externals
- A New Luigi Code Is Found 24 Years After Super Mario 64 Was Released
- DC Comics Event 'Endless Winter' In December 2020
- Stranger Things Prequel, Halloween in Hawkins, Coming This October
- Funko at SDCC and DC Exits in The Daily LITG, 24th July 2020
- Barbara Gordon as Oracle in Four Pages From Batman #100 (Preview)
- What Robin King Does to Barry Allen & Alan Scott in Death Metal #SDCC
- Sneak Peek at Dune Graphic Novel and House Of Atreides Comic #SDCC
- Sharkboy and Lavagirl to Return in We Can Be Heroes #SDCC
- IDW to Publish Star Trek Voyager Comics About Seven Of Nine #SDCC
LITG seven years ago, Stargirl was up in the air…
- DC Comics Cancels Orders on Stargirl By Geoff Johns
- By The Maker, What If the X-Men in House Of X… Aren't?
- David Bowie Approves of New Guardians of the Galaxy Ship Name From Beyond Grave
- October's Black Panther #17 is the End of an Era… But What Does That Mean?
- "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" – "Paddy's 2: Electric Boogaloo"?!?
Comic Book birthdays today
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Larry Docherty of Larry's Comics
- Christopher Hunt of CARVER: A Paris Story
- Joe Sanchez, inker on Suicide Squad
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
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