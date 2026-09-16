Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: Rooster

Rooster S02: Steve Carell & Maximo Salas Hit Winning Shot (Now Drink)

What better way for HBO's Rooster stars Steve Carell and Maximo Salas to let us know Season 2 production is underway than with beer pong?

A little more than five months after the news hit that HBO and Showrunners Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses's Steve Carell-starring Rooster would be returning for a second season, we've got some good news to share with fans who've been looking for an update. Over a friendly game of beer pong, Carell and Maximo Salas hit the winning shot, revealing that production on Season 2 was officially underway.

"We are so grateful to Warner Bros. Television and HBO for being such great partners and to Casey, Amy, and Channing for giving us the opportunity to keep making this show with Steve and our amazing cast. It's been a career highlight for both of us, but more for Matt than me," Lawrence shared when the news of a second season was first announced. Here's a look at the announcement teaser that was released on Wednesday:

"It's been heartening to feel the audience embrace 'Rooster,' as we did when we first saw Steve, Bill, and Matt bring this character to life. Along with our partners at WBTV and Doozer, we're looking forward to seeing what Ludlow's Spring Semester has in store for this incredible comedy ensemble," added Amy Gravitt, EVP, HBO Programming, Head of HBO & HBO Max Comedy Series.

Set on a college campus, the comedy centers on an author's (Carell) complicated relationship with his daughter (Clive). Of course, further complicating the matter is that his daughter burnt down a faculty house and punched a faculty member in the face – and that's not even close to the only drama in play. Joining Carell for the first season were Charly Clive, Danielle Deadwyler, Phil Dunster, John C. McGinley, and Lauren Tsai.

HBO's Rooster stems from co-showrunners Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses, and is executive produced by Bill Lawrence, Jeff Ingold, and Liza Katzer for Doozer, Matt Tarses, Jonathan Krisel, Barbie Adler, Annie Mebane, David Stassen, Anthony King, David Hyman, and Steve Carell. The studio is Warner Bros. Television, where both Doozer and Tarses are under overall deals.

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