Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: chuck lorre, roseanne, Roseanne Barr

Roseanne Barr "Hated" Her ABC Sitcom Having Writers: Chuck Lorre

Roseanne writer Chuck Lorre reflects on Roseanne Barr's resentment and how much she "hated" having writers during the sitcom's original run.

Article Summary Chuck Lorre says Roseanne Barr hated having Roseanne writers, resenting scripts and the teamwork TV demanded.

Lorre recalls enduring 60- to 70-hour weeks on Roseanne, saying the atmosphere was marked by malice and conflict.

The Roseanne veteran links Barr’s stand-up roots to her struggle with sharing creative control on the ABC sitcom.

Michael Fishman says Roseanne was rightfully canceled in 2018, calling Barr’s Valerie Jarrett tweet dehumanizing.

If people wondered what Roseanne Barr was like before the infamous racist tweet that ruined her 2018 Roseanne sitcom revival before it was repurposed into The Conners (with Dave Caplan, Bruce Helford, and Bruce Rasmussen as showrunners), writer Chuck Lorre shed some light on the comedian during the series' original ABC run from 1988 to 1997 on the hatred she had for the series' writers, appearing on Dinner's on Me podcast. The Big Bang Theory and Stuart Fails to Save the Universe creator, who was part of the Barr and Matt Williams sitcom for seasons 3 and 4, is certainly no stranger to polarizing toxic figures since he had to fire Two and a Half Men star Charlie Sheen, late during the CBS sitcom's run due to the actor's drug-fueled meltdown, which was on full display on social media. Before that, Lorre also had to deal with the chronic toxicity issues with another comedian sitcom star, Brett Butler, on Grace Under Fire, which was canceled after five seasons from 1993 to 1998.

Chuck Lorre Reflects on Roseanne Barr's Hatred of 'Roseanne' Writers During Original Series Run

When host Jesse Tyler Ferguson asked Lorre how bad things got on set, "[She] hated that there were writers. Fundamentally hated that other people wrote words that she would say," he said. "She made herself a superstar based on her words, her writing, then transitioned to a television show where you can't do it alone. It's impossible. That transition was not going to happen." On why Lorre put up with it, "…Because I'd had, I don't know, 15, 20 years of poverty and health issues and all sorts of stuff, and I was not going to go back. Under no circumstances was I going to go back to scrambling to pay the rent…That is why I put up with it. 60-, 70-hour weeks every week. And it was malice. It was absolute."

Barr's been back in the news after former co-star Michael Fishman, who played the youngest Conner child, D.J., throughout Roseanne's run and the first four seasons of The Conners from 2018-2022, spoke on Instagram about why Roseanne was rightfully cancelled in 2018: "I get these kinds of ignorant and inaccurate comments daily," Fishman said about the Barr controversy about her racist tweet on Valerie Jarrett, former adviser to President Barack Obama. "Mostly, I try to ignore them. For over eight years, I've been dealing with it quietly. The show was rightfully canceled. Dehumanizing people is never a joke. See, when we're onstage as comedians, or on camera, we have the freedom to say whatever we want. But that doesn't mean there's no responsibility and no consequences."

The actor wrapped up, saying he will "always have compassion and love for Barr" and that "she helped the world understand that good people can make mistakes. But there was no joke. There was only damage and dehumanizing," advising others to "Be smart enough to just shut the hell up," he said. "Don't finish the statement, don't hit send, and certainly don't rage against anybody else. Because words have real-world consequences." For more on Lorre's life and career, you can check out the video.

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