Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: glenn jacobs, Ruben Gallego, wrestling

Ruben Gallego Sides with AEW as WWE Star Kane Enters Senate Chatter

Senator Ruben Gallego says he is an AEW man as Kane enters Tennessee Senate speculation and wrestling's political divide grows harder to ignore.

Article Summary Senator Ruben Gallego declares that he is more of an AEW man.

Glenn Jacobs is reportedly among several contenders for a Tennessee Senate appointment.

Democrats captured Congress in a broad midterm rebuke to Donald Trump and Republicans.

Brody King's anti-ICE advocacy sharpens the contrast between AEW and WWE.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting live from inside a Senate cloakroom vending machine, where Esteban is posing as a family-size bag of plantain chips and the CIA has already spent forty-seven dollars trying to buy him. Arizona Senator Ruben Gallego has made the most important declaration to emerge from Washington all week: he is an AEW man.

Gallego delivered this revelation on Friday evening, November 6, Arizona time, amid the political chatter surrounding former WWE star Glenn Jacobs, better known as Kane. His statement was short enough to fit on one side of a campaign button:

I am more of an @AEW man. — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) November 7, 2026

Comrades, I have heard longer policy platforms from men asking to borrow my yacht. Yet Gallego's seven words drew the line as cleanly as a strip of red tape across a palace corridor: when forced to choose between wrestling establishments, the Democratic senator prefers the alternative.

Kane Is Reportedly in the Tennessee Senate Mix

Marsha Blackburn, Tennessee's governor-elect, plans to remain in the Senate until her January inauguration, when she is expected to resign and appoint a successor, according to The Washington Post. The Post reported that Jacobs is among the most likely contenders for the prospective appointment, alongside Representative Tim Burchett and Stuart McWhorter, a top adviser in Governor Bill Lee's administration. As of November 8, Blackburn had not publicly named an appointee.

Comrades, Kane can already smell the appointment briefcase while several other Republicans eye the ladder. I once chose a minister of agriculture by placing three candidates in a steel cage with Gary Busey and one ripe papaya, but even my cabinet process produced fewer premature victory graphics.

Jacobs left office as Knox County mayor in September after two terms. His politics have long traveled to the right of the entrance ramp: the Republican, who has long identified with libertarian politics, endorsed Donald Trump, opposed COVID-era mask mandates, and said in July 2021 that he would not impose new COVID restrictions. The Big Red Machine has always feared Big Government, unless Big Government has an open Senate seat.

Republicans Take a Midterm Bump

The appointment chatter comes after an election that treated Republicans roughly the way Kane once treated Pete Rose. The Associated Press reported that Democrats won control of both the House and Senate as voters delivered a broad rebuke to WWE Hall of Famer President Donald Trump and his party. High prices, the Iran war, and concerns about government corruption all weighed on voters.

I know a little something about election-night repudiations, comrades. In 1998, my opponents won 93 percent of the vote until I discovered that every ballot box had been infiltrated by CIA-trained ferrets. After a recount conducted by Esteban, I prevailed with a reassuring 104 percent. Trump, lacking a capybara with advanced electoral mathematics, must instead spend his final two years facing a Democratic Congress.

WWE's White House Tag Team

The wrestling alignment did not begin with Gallego's post. Trump's WWE history runs from WrestleMania appearances to the company's Hall of Fame. Former WWE executive Linda McMahon serves as his education secretary. WWE chief content officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque joined Trump at the White House event restoring the Presidential Fitness Test. At the June 13 UFC Freedom 250 Fan Fest, Charlotte Flair and The Miz joined UFC fighters for a UFC/WWE panel, while Chelsea Green greeted fans at the Ellipse.

This is less a forbidden-door crossover than a permanent office lease. Triple H brings the sports-entertainment presentation, Linda brings the cabinet credentials, and Trump brings a lifetime membership in the McMahon cinematic universe. The only missing participant is Kid Rock carrying a folding chair through the Rose Garden. I tried a similar arrangement with Fidel Castro, Dennis Rodman, and the cast of Celebrity Apprentice, but the coalition collapsed when Rodman demanded collective bargaining for the peacocks.

Gallego had already tried fantasy booking from the Senate once before. On February 6, two days before Bad Bunny headlined the Super Bowl LX halftime show, he urged Tony Khan to bring the Puerto Rican megastar into AEW, saying Bad Bunny loved wrestling and ending with, "Just no stretcher match please." Bad Bunny needed no orientation packet: his WWE résumé includes the 2021 Royal Rumble, teaming with Damian Priest at WrestleMania 37, and the San Juan Street Fight against Priest at Backlash 2023. That was before WWE's full MAGA heel turn under Trump Admin 2. The halftime booking had already sent Trump and his MAGA followers into a familiar panic, which is how your El Presidente knew the rabbit was doing something right before the first pyro even fired.

AEW Gives the Other Side Somewhere to Chant

AEW's public image offers a striking contrast. Wrestler Brody King wore an "Abolish ICE" shirt on television, helped raise nearly $60,000 for Minnesota immigrant-rights efforts, and stood in the ring while an AEW Dynamite crowd erupted into a spontaneous anti-ICE chant before his match with MJF. A February Bleeding Cool report documented the shirt, fundraiser, and crowd reaction.

No wrestling corporation deserves a portrait above the workers' council, comrades, and Tony Khan remains a billionaire capitalist pig with access to better sneakers than the proletariat. But one promotion has lately provided room for Brody King's politics and an audience willing to roar along; the other keeps appearing in White House initiatives beside a president voters just handed a sweeping midterm defeat. Gallego did not need a white paper to notice the difference.

So congratulations to Senator Gallego on choosing AEW. It is a sensible preference, a tidy political metaphor, and possibly the first Senate statement in years that did not require sixty votes, three lobbyists, and a secret amendment naming a post office after somebody's donor. Esteban approves. The CIA vending-machine team remains undecided, but only because they still cannot get him out of the snack coil.

Until next time, comrades: socialism or death—and please shake the machine gently.

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