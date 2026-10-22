Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Jensen Ackles, Rules of Prey

Rules of Prey: Fry & Brugel Join Prime Video's Jensen Ackles-Starrer

Lucy Fry and Amanda Brugel join the cast of Prime Video and Showrunner Bruce Terris' Rules of Prey, starring Jensen Ackles (Supernatural).

Article Summary Rules of Prey adds Lucy Fry and Amanda Brugel as series regulars opposite Jensen Ackles in Prime Video's thriller.

Lucy Fry plays Marcy, a relentless BCA Special Agent determined to uncover the secrets surrounding Lucas Davenport.

Amanda Brugel is Rose Marie, a sharp BCA superintendent skilled at surviving Minneapolis politics and hidden truths.

Bruce Terris leads Rules of Prey, with Daniel Sackheim directing the first two episodes and executive producing.

As filming rolls on, we've got some casting news for Prime Video and Showrunner/EP Bruce Terris' (DTF St. Louis) Rules of Prey to pass along. Joining Jensen Ackles (Supernatural, Tracker, Countdown, The Boys: Vought Rising) in the adaptation of author and co-producer John Sandford's "Prey" book series are Lucy Fry (Godfather of Harlem) and Amanda Brugel (The Testaments), who have been tapped as series regulars. Fry's Marcy is an inquisitive and unrelenting BCA Special Agent determined to unravel the mystery of Lucas Davenport. She knows Davenport has secrets and has a few of her own. Brugel's Rose Marie is an observant yet calculated BCA Superintendent who has, over the years, seen it all. Rose Marie has successfully navigated the male-dominated political scene in Minneapolis and knows where all the bodies are buried. Daniel Sackheim (Game of Thrones) is directing the first two episodes and serving as an executive producer.

The upcoming series spotlights Ackles's Lucas Davenport, formerly a detective in the Minneapolis Police Department, drawn out of seclusion back into law enforcement to investigate a series of confounding murders designed to send a message specifically to him. When an ingenious serial killer begins murdering Minneapolis citizens, Davenport, a brilliant polymath and unconventional investigator, takes the case, sparking an intense psychological duel with an equally intelligent adversary. As Davenport deciphers the killer's twisted moral code and personal vendetta, he must match wits with a predator operating by his own rules of justice, risking everything to stop a killer who sees their conflict as the ultimate game." Ackles's character is described as "a righteous avenging angel whose sharp mind, unconventional approach, and unwillingness to let the law get in the way of justice forced him out of the Minneapolis Police Department.

"Jensen Ackles' classic leading man charisma, combined with Bruce Terris' skillful adaptation of John Sandford's enduringly popular 'Prey' series, is an excellent fit for MGM+," shared Michael Wright, global head of MGM+. "The series delves into the psychological depth and suspense that made Sandford's novels unmissable reading and continues MGM+'s commitment to bringing classic Hollywood storytelling to modern audiences." Developed by MGM Television and Take 5 Productions, the eight-episode season is executive produced by Ackles, Terris, Charles Gogolak, and Matt Leipzig for Modern Literary Arts, and by Howard Braunstein, Michael Jaffe, John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, and John Weber.

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