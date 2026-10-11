Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Jensen Ackles, Rules of Prey

Rules of Prey: Jensen Ackles on Filming with Well-Fed Canine Co-Star

Jensen Ackles shared a great behind-the-scenes story about filming the upcoming series Rules of Prey at night with a well-fed canine co-star.

Article Summary Jensen Ackles shared a funny Rules of Prey filming story from a night shoot featuring a very treat-motivated canine co-star.

At the SPN Vancouver fan event, Jensen Ackles broke down the scene and revealed what he kept in his pockets for the dog.

Rules of Prey stars Jensen Ackles and is based on John Sandford's Prey novels, with Bruce Terris leading the series.

The behind-the-scenes clip offers an early taste of Jensen Ackles bringing humor and chaos to Prime Video's Rules of Prey.

Last month, we got official word about the project that Jensen Ackles (Supernatural, Tracker, Countdown, The Boys: Vought Rising) was seen filming in Toronto. Ackles is starring in and executive-producing the original drama series Rules of Prey. Based on the first novel in author and co-producer John Sandford's "Prey" book series and created by Showrunner/EP Bruce Terris (DTF St. Louis), Daniel Sackheim (Game of Thrones) is directing the first two episodes and serving as an executive producer. That brings us to this weekend's "The Road So Far… The Road Ahead: SPN Vancouver" fan event from Creation Entertainment, Ackles offered some insights into how filming has been going. In the clip below, Ackles offers a deep dive into working a night shoot with a canine partner who is all about the treats when the cameras start rolling. We won't spoil it, because Ackles does a great job rolling out the story – but his running down what he had to keep in his pockets (pancakes?) was a highlight.

Here's a look at the clip, and special thanks to Jensen Ackles Fanpage and The SPN'Verse (from Sanskrriti Sanjeev, and in collaboration with rulesofpreyseries) for posting the clip:

🎥 • @JensenAckles discussing filming a scene for Rules of Prey with a big Rottweiler dog 🤣

#spnvan #spnfamily 🔗: https://t.co/iEa1BJNMyH https://t.co/IJXI0wEISt — 𝙹𝚎𝚗𝚜𝚎𝚗 𝙰𝚌𝚔𝚕𝚎𝚜 𝙵𝚊𝚗𝚙𝚊𝚐𝚎 (@JensenAcklesPL) October 11, 2026

The upcoming series spotlights Ackles's Lucas Davenport, "formerly a detective in the Minneapolis Police Department, drawn out of seclusion back into law enforcement to investigate a series of confounding murders designed to send a message specifically to him. When an ingenious serial killer begins murdering Minneapolis citizens, Davenport, a brilliant polymath and unconventional investigator, takes the case, sparking an intense psychological duel with an equally intelligent adversary. As Davenport deciphers the killer's twisted moral code and personal vendetta, he must match wits with a predator operating by his own rules of justice, risking everything to stop a killer who sees their conflict as the ultimate game." Ackles's character is described as "a righteous avenging angel whose sharp mind, unconventional approach, and unwillingness to let the law get in the way of justice forced him out of the Minneapolis Police Department."

"Jensen Ackles' classic leading man charisma, combined with Bruce Terris' skillful adaptation of John Sandford's enduringly popular 'Prey' series, is an excellent fit for MGM+," shared Michael Wright, global head of MGM+. "The series delves into the psychological depth and suspense that made Sandford's novels unmissable reading and continues MGM+'s commitment to bringing classic Hollywood storytelling to modern audiences." Developed by MGM Television and Take 5 Productions, the eight-episode season is executive produced by Ackles, Terris, Charles Gogolak, and Matt Leipzig for Modern Literary Arts, and by Howard Braunstein, Michael Jaffe, John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, and John Weber.

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