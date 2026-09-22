Posted in: MGM Television, streaming, TV | Tagged: Jensen Ackles

Rules of Prey: Jensen Ackles Set for MGM+'s "Lucas Davenport" Series

Jensen Ackles (Supernatural, Tracker, The Boys: Vought Rising) will star and executive-produce MGM+'s upcoming Rules of Prey series.

Article Summary Jensen Ackles will star in and executive-produce MGM+'s Rules of Prey, based on John Sandford's bestselling book series.

Social media set sightings in Toronto now have an answer: Ackles is leading MGM+'s new Lucas Davenport series.

Ackles plays Lucas Davenport, an ex-Minneapolis detective pulled back to hunt a serial killer targeting him.

Bruce Terris created the series, with Daniel Sackheim directing the first two episodes of the MGM+ drama.

You've seen the posts on social media showing Jensen Ackles (Supernatural, Tracker, Countdown, The Boys: Vought Rising) filming something in Toronto. Well, the answer arrived on Tuesday, with Deadline Hollywood reporting exclusively that Ackles is set to star and executive-produce the original drama series Rules of Prey. Based on the first novel in author and co-producer John Sandford's "Prey" book series and created by Showrunner/EP Bruce Terris (DTF St. Louis), Daniel Sackheim (Game of Thrones) will direct the first two episodes and will serve as executive producer.

The upcoming series spotlights Ackles's Lucas Davenport, "formerly a detective in the Minneapolis Police Department, drawn out of seclusion back into law enforcement to investigate a series of confounding murders designed to send a message specifically to him. When an ingenious serial killer begins murdering Minneapolis citizens, Davenport, a brilliant polymath and unconventional investigator, takes the case, sparking an intense psychological duel with an equally intelligent adversary. As Davenport deciphers the killer's twisted moral code and personal vendetta, he must match wits with a predator operating by his own rules of justice, risking everything to stop a killer who sees their conflict as the ultimate game." Ackles's character is described as "a righteous avenging angel whose sharp mind, unconventional approach, and unwillingness to let the law get in the way of justice forced him out of the Minneapolis Police Department."

"Jensen Ackles' classic leading man charisma, combined with Bruce Terris' skillful adaptation of John Sandford's enduringly popular 'Prey' series, is an excellent fit for MGM+," shared Michael Wright, global head of MGM+. "The series delves into the psychological depth and suspense that made Sandford's novels unmissable reading and continues MGM+'s commitment to bringing classic Hollywood storytelling to modern audiences." Developed by MGM Television and Take 5 Productions, the eight-episode season is executive produced by Ackles, Terris, Charles Gogolak, and Matt Leipzig for Modern Literary Arts, and by Howard Braunstein, Michael Jaffe, John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, and John Weber.

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