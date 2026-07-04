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RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 11 Bracket 3: Saving The Best For Last

We've got some thoughts on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 11, and the third and final opening bracket: one that definitely did not disappoint.

Article Summary RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 11 Bracket 3 brings a stacked lineup, with Sam Star, Kennedy Davenport, and Jasmine shining.

Sam Star wins the design challenge, while the rap roast sparks debate as Hershii, Kennedy, and Joey Jay stand out.

A fresh spoken-word lip-sync challenge delivers standout Drag Race performances, with Sam's Anna Nicole a major highlight.

Kennedy wins the bracket, while Sam Star and Jasmine tie for second, and RuPaul sends both queens through to the next round.

Welcome to the final opening bracket of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 11! Now, if you're just hopeless and haven't seen the last two brackets but still want to join the fun, fear not! We got you covered with a recap for bracket 1 right here. And of course, the last bracket here. This final opening bracket has top-tier queens – Shuga Cain, Hershii LiqCour-Jete, Jasmine Kennedie, Kennedy Davenport, the jewel of the south, Sam Star, and of course, this gay ass b*tch, Joey Jay – now with wigs!

Week one is a design challenge, and to nobody's surprise, Sam Star wins – see kids, this is what happens when your drag mom is Trinity the Tuck – you learn how to sew and have what? Taste. Jasmine and all of that body-ody-ody is bringing it to you every week, why are you gagging so? Of course, all the ladies are fantastic – no real questionable looks this challenge (shockingly).

The second challenge sees a revival of a snoozefest: the rappin' roast. Ugh. But at least this one wasn't awful, just kind of meh to alright. Hershii and Kennedy are tops this week, but tbh Joey Jay slayed it and was lowkey robbed. There were some good lines, but don't take my word for it, please watch and make your own assessment.

As for the final challenge of this bracket, we finally get something a little fresh-feeling (and no, it's not another snatch game reality show rip-off): a spoken-word lip-sync where the queens have to portray both RuPaul and a celebrity in an interview from the RuPaul Show archives! This one feels fun and fresh, challenging them in a RuPaul impersonation and a celebrity impersonation. This feels like the All Stars we know, love, and deserve – setting the queens up to shine and thrive, and not for drama or failure. The celebrities all felt like they were chosen to be the queen and to play to their strengths.

Of course, all the impressions just get more and more delightful – I'm so glad Trixie Mattel's snatch game didn't completely sour RuPaul on queens impersonating her. More of this, please! Also, I need Sam Star to do Anna Nicole Smith more often, because it was right up there with Adore Delano's Anna Nicole. I still think Adore's was a little bit better, but they're different eras of Anna and both fantastic. And with a David Bowie runway this episode? It's like it was made for me, maybe this is Eden's Drag Race after all!

Kennedy wins against Sam Star in the final lip-sync, and it was great, but this feels right. Kennedy Davenport, lip sync assassin. With it being the final week in the bracket, she is ahead of the pack and in the finale. Before the lip sync at the back of the stage, Miss Jasmine was doing some math, and let the other queens know that if they all gave points to either her or Hershii, one of them could tie with Kennedy and Sam's points. This feels like a fair and right way of doing this, instead of scream-whispering "Pek Pek" every two seconds or making shady backroom deals. She wasn't telling queens what to do; she was just playing the game and giving a PSA. Did it benefit her? Yes, but it was also just sensible math.

In a sickening twist, Sam and Jasmine tie for the second spot, moving on into the next bracket along with Kennedy. This leaves the decision in RuPaul's hands…and she sends them both through. Maybe there is a drag god after all, or maybe RuPaul just learned from her mistake in bracket 1. Whatever the case, thank GOODNESS Miss Star was not sent away; she is a delight to watch. They really all are in this bracket, honestly.

It's in a pretty stark contrast to last season, or even really the last brackets – we don't want all the catty nonsense, the children yearn for a higher class of reality show, one with a conscience and at least something pretending to masquerade as ethics, or even kindness. Is that too much to ask for, RuPaul?

The second bracket level starts next, with Dawn and A'keria from the first bracket, Crystal Methyd and Silky from bracket 2, and, of course, Jasmine Kennedy, Kennedy Davenport, and Sam Star from this bracket. Additionally, we find out the wildcard picks as well; one will be chosen to return next week.

These picks are: Morgan McMichaels, Salina EsTitties, and Joey Jay. Honestly, not bad picks, though I'm rooting for Morgan or Joey. We'll find out next week, so stay tuned. Good luck, and don't F*** it up.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 11 is streaming on Paramount+ with new episodes every Friday.

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