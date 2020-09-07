That's right, it's being reported that the popular drag queen competition show, RuPaul's Drag Race, just finished filming season 13 – despite the pandemic. Though the cast hasn't been announced yet, there are plenty of rumors and speculation, as the competing queens are not allowed phones, social media, or the internet during filming. Season 13 started filming in LA in mid-July, making them among the first to return to production in the area. They wrapped officially August 31, and the rumored queens resumed their social media posting and returned their 5,482 text messages (based on exclusive reporting from Variety).

If you think about it, the Drag Race structure is naturally suited for pandemic production – the contestants are already bubbled and cut off from outside interaction, and they do their own hair, makeup, and wardrobe – which has been a big concern for on-set safety due to those departments direct contact with actors.

Among the more interesting choices for rumored queens is season 6 and All Stars 3 contestant Milk. Could it be that they took a leave of absence from social media for another project, or are they really competing again? We all know "Mama Ru" loves her some second and third chances and has made it a point of bringing queens back to compete again…but I just don't know.

Other rumored queens who have been noticeably absent from the internet for the last month and a half include Denali Foxx, Elliott Puckett, Joey Jay, Kahmora Hall, LaLa Ri, Symone, Tamisha Iman, Utica, and NYC queens Tina Burner, Olivia Lux, Rose, and Kandy Muse. Remember, this cast list is just rumored based on absence online and in shows – it's not official or confirmed. The official season 13 cast and promo photos won't be released until closer to the premiere date, which is early next year.

Personally, I would love to see a lineup with more comedy and character queens in it, but that's just personal preference. It does feel like the challenges are best suited to that style of drag though, which makes a cast full of look queens interesting. However, I'm getting ahead of myself – one can't judge a drag queen by her makeup, nor the cast list by rumors.