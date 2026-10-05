Posted in: TV | Tagged: newlitg, russell t davies

Russell T Davies, Doctor Who And The Daily LITG, 5th Of October, 2026

Russell T Davies on Doctor Who and Billie Piper was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround

Article Summary Russell T Davies on Doctor Who and Billie Piper tops Bleeding Cool, leading the latest Daily LITG rundown.

Track the 10 most-read Bleeding Cool stories, from Doctor Who and Lanterns to Batman, X-Men and Avengers.

Look back at LITG highlights from the past seven years, including Predator, Abbott Elementary, X-Men and DC.

Round out the Daily LITG with additional recent coverage, comics industry links and comic book birthdays today.

Russell T Davies on Doctor Who and Billie Piper was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past eight years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters by email below. And maybe you just have.

Russell T Davies On Doctor Who & Billie Piper and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Predator: Badlands Official Prequel

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday.

LITG two years ago, Always Sunny X Abbott Elementary

LITG three years ago, Where Are The X-Men?

LITG four years ago, Stop Bad Idea

LITG five years ago: Star Trek Lower Decks By Any Other Name

LITG six years ago, Pokémon GO, Regal Cinemas and Cobra Kai

LITG seven years ago, it was DC Timeline

They didn't mean it to get out. But Bleeding Cool had eagle eyes. And we started to see exactly what the new DC Comics Timeline was all about, as New York Comic Con was going on and 5G was becoming clearer.

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Atom Freeman , or Prana DM

, or Prana DM Pop Mhan , co-creator of Spyboy.

, co-creator of Spyboy. Graeme McMillan , founder of Fanboy Rampage

, founder of Fanboy Rampage Jeff Nicholson, creator of Ultra Klutz, Through the Habitrails, Father & Son, and Colonia.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

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