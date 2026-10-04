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Russell T Davies On Billie Piper's Doctor: Daily LITG 4th October 2026

Russell T Davies on Doctor Who and Billie Piper was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

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Article Summary

  • Russell T Davies tops Bleeding Cool after defending and explaining the Billie Piper Doctor Who regeneration decision.
  • See the ten biggest Bleeding Cool stories, with Russell T Davies, Doctor Who, Batman, Spider-Man and TV news leading.
  • Track LITG history with the biggest October 4 stories from 2025 to 2018, spanning comics, TV, film and collectibles.
  • Catch extra highlights beyond Russell T Davies, plus comic book birthdays and sign-up details for the daily LITG email.

Russell T Davies on Doctor Who and Billie Piper was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past eight years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters by email below. And maybe you just have.

Here's Why Billie Piper is the New Doctor, Who, However Long That is
Image: BBC / Disney+

Russell T Davies On Doctor Who & Billie Piper and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

  1. Doctor Who: RTD Defends, Explains Billie Piper/Regeneration Decision
  2. Official: Joshua Williamson And Bruno Redondo's Batman: Justice Year
  3. Fast & Furious Spinoff Series Gets Peacock Green Light; Set for 2028
  4. Doctor Who & Scooby-Doo in The Case of The BBC's Overspending
  5. Amazing Spider-Man #1000 Smashes This Week's Top 11 Bestseller List
  6. Jalen Brunson And His Whatnot Amazing Spider-Man #1001 Cover At NYCC
  7. Official Absolute Batman Leather Jacket With Absolute Batman Axe Logo
  8. Batman: Justice Year in The Daily LITG 3rd October 2026
  9. Alice Oseman's Heartstopper Mini-Comics Get A Full Colour Hardcover
  10. Lanterns Season Finale Title Teaser Offers Viewers a Sobering Clue

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, 10 DC/Marvel Batman/Deadpool Exclusive Covers

Aliens Vs Predator Broken Tusk in The Daily LITG, 4th of October, 2025

  1. 10 DC/Marvel Batman/Deadpool Exclusive Covers Looking For Retailers
  2. Our First Look At The Predator: Badlands Official Prequel
  3. Optimus Prime Gets a Megatron Upgrade with New Transformers MDLX
  4. The Biggest Absolute Batman #13 Spoiler – Not Just Absolute Catwoman
  5. A New DC History For Doomsday, From Ultimate To Absolute (Spoilers)
  6. Mattel Reveals New She-Ra: Princess of Power & Swift Wind 2-Pack
  7. Red Hood Takes on Gotham with New Mezco Toyz One:12 Figure
  8. Man-Bat Flies in with New Batman: The Animated Series Deluxe Figure
  9. Strange Parallels Between Batman #125 And Batman #2 (BatSpoilers)
  10. Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake Season 2 Set for Oct. 23rd (IMAGES)
  11. Jeff Nicholson Returns To Colonia After 22 Years For Its Conclusion
  12. PrintWatch: Absolute Batman, Spider-Man Noir, Venom And Transformers
  13. Bleeding Cool's New York Comic Con 2025 Party List, First Draft
  14. Knull & Queen In Black Head Towards Venom Event In 2026
  15. Aliens Vs Predator Broken Tusk in The Daily LITG, 3rd of October, 2025

LITG two years ago, Always Sunny X Abbott Elementary

always sunny
Image: Instagram Stories; FX Networks; ABC
  1. Always Sunny, Abbott Elementary Epic Crossover Officially Confirmed
  2. James Gunn Has Announced A New DC Studios Film, Dynamic Duo
  3. First Five Pages Of Absolute Batman #1 by Scott Snyder & Nick Dragotta
  4. The First Pages Of Wonder Woman #14 Fridge Steve Trevor For DC All In
  5. Batman Artist, Karl Mostert, Has Died At The Age Of 43
  6. First Five Pages Of Nightwing #119 by Dan Watters and Dexter Soy
  7. Ram V & Anand RK Have A New DC Project Coming… Let's Have A Look
  8. Two Very Different Avengers Assemble Today And One Tragedy (Spoilers)
  9. WWE Raw Dominates: WBD Regretting AEW TV Deal After That
  10. The First Five Pages Of Superman #19 by Joshua Williamson & Dan Mora
  11. John Buscema Covers Orbit's 1950s Romance Comics, Up for Auction
  12. Supergirl's 8th Grade Adventures by Landry Q. Walker & Eric Jones
  13. The Most Infamous Archie Cover? Betty and Me #16, Up for Auction
  14. Kami Garcia & Gabriel Picolo's Titans Together YA Graphic Novel
  15. Kid Flash: Going Rogue by Steve Foxe & Jerry Gaylord
  16. Birds of Prey Origins Graphic Novel by Sara Shepard & Stephanie Pepper
  17. Marvel's Cindy Smith in Her Own Series, Up for Auction
  18. Betty and Veronica in Their Own Series, Up for Auction
  19. Dreams and Deceptions, Matt Baker's Cinderella Love #26 at Auction
  20. DC Comics Surprise-Schedules Batman & Robin: Year One Noir Edition #1
  21. Owen Fitzgerald Unleashed on ACG's Dizzy Dames, at Auction
  22. PrintWatch: Transformers, GI Joe, Absolute Batman, Lilith, & X-Men
  23. James Gunn's DC Comic is Peacemaker, With Tim Seeley & Mitch Gerads?
  24. Mark Zuckerberg Used AI For Kids Book Rather Than Hire An Artist

Power Girl's Punching Powers Get More Like America Chavez (Spoilers)

LITG three years ago, Power Girl Continuity

  1. Will DC Comics Need Another Crisis To Sort Out Power Girl Continuity?
  2. Robin's Oath Gets Rewritten For Batman #138 (Spoilers)
  3. Is DC Comics Bringing Plastic Man To The New DC Universe?
  4. X-Men #27 Preview: End of an Ego Trip
  5. Hasbro Debuts New Transformers EarthSpark Deluxe Grimlock
  6. What's Really Going On In Gotham War, Revealed (Batman #138 Spoilers)
  7. Comic Creators React To Dall-E Theft From Brian Bolland & Mike Allred
  8. Farming Simulator 22 Shows Off Next Major Expansion
  9. McFarlane Toys Store Exclusive Debuts a New Batman with Holiday Cheer
  10. Pokemon TCG Value Watch: Celebrations In September 2023
  11. Ishura, Vol. 1 Audiobook Coming from Yen Audio in October
  12. New York Comic Con: NYCC 2024 Dates Officially Confirmed
  13. Top 10 Bleeding Cool Comic Book Bestseller List – 30th September 2023
  14. Birds Of Prey, On The Merits Of Killing Amazons (Spoilers)
  15. Terry Gilliam, Ralph Steadman & Quentin Blake's Refugee Colouring Book
  16. When The Revolution Came To Town, An Arab Spring Kids' Graphic Novel
  17. A First Look Inside Golden Age: Wesley Dodds: The Sandman #1 From DC
  18. For All Mankind Season 4 in The Daily LITG, the 3rd of October, 2023

LITG four years ago, Mark Pedowitz Departs The CW

Mark Pedowitz Departs The CW in The Daily LITG, 4th October 2022
Mark Pedowitz 2019 Acceptance Speech YouTube screencap
  1. Mark Pedowitz Departs The CW; Not a Good Sign for Stargirl, Babylon 5
  2. Two New Looks For A Superman In Dark Crisis Tomorrow (Spoilers)
  3. Pokemon TCG Reveals GameStop's Eevee Evolutions Premium Collection
  4. Seven Dark Crisis #5 Spoilers Including Beast Boy & Deathstroke
  5. Rick and Morty Season 6 Ep. 5 Review: Jerry's Worse-Than-Death Fate
  6. Adult Happy Meals Arriving at McDonald's Starting October 3
  7. Why Our Paper Girls Subscription Deserves a Hulu Season 2 Renewal
  8. Tales From The Territories: New Docuseries Teaser Proves Real Eyeful
  9. Justified: Olyphant Wraps Revival Filming; Talks Working with Daughter
  10. Dan Slott Returns To Spider-Man's Hyphen… In Song! (SpiderSpoilers)
  11. Raise $2.6 Million On Kickstarter To Close Down Bad Idea Comics
  12. There's A Surprise Dark Ride #1 Tom Whalen Variant Cover Out There
  13. Marvel Unlimited Adds Carlos Pacheco's First Marvel Title, Dark Guard
  14. Two Words That Got Gotham City Year One A 'Racially Offensive' Warning
  15. Arc, a Free Comic Drawn by A.I. to Promote Evil Corp
  16. Six Failsafe Spoilers For Tomorrow's Batman #128
  17. Justified: City Primeval Wraps in The Daily LITG, 3rd October 2022

LITG five years ago: Guardians Of The Galaxy Character Intro

Guardians Of The Galaxy Character Intro, Daily LITG, 4th October 2021
Guardians Of The Galaxy Character Intro, Daily LITG, 4th October 2021
  1. GotG Holiday Special Intros "One of the Greatest MCU Characters" Ever
  2. Star Trek: Lower Decks S02E08 Review: It's Time to Rename the Series
  3. Superman's Potential Boyfriend in The Daily LITG, 29th September 2021
  4. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Deserves Late-Night Love: Et Tu, FXX?
  5. Daredevil: Cox's Matt Murdock & D'Onofrio's Kingpin Return Rumors Grow
  6. Justice League Infinity #4 Preview: Wonder Woman and Darkseid?!
  7. Batman Does His Own Kamen Rider Decade Story From DC Comics
  8. Jonathan Kent Introduces A Special Friend To His Parents (Spoilers)
  9. Amazing Spider-Man Beats Inferno in the Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
  10. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Becomes Teenage Mutant Punk Frogs In 2022
  11. Graveneye: TKO Previews New Horror Graphic Novel for Halloween
  12. Does DC Comics Have Their Own Squid Game In Unfollow?
  13. Guardians Of The Galaxy #18 Review: Showing of Spectacle
  14. Footsteps On The Wind, Played Out At The Serpentine With Sting
  15. Aquaman: The Becoming #1 Review: Effective Characterization
  16. Girls Give Me Butterflies, a Sapphic Lizzie McGuire by Dresden Douglas
  17. Robert Venditti & Olivia Stephens Adapt Tristan Strong Graphic Novel
  18. Eat The Rich #2 Review: Impossible Situations
  19. Parachute Kids, a New Middle-Grade Graphic Novel by Betty C. Tang
  20. Comics Creators React To… British Petrol & Fuel Crisis
  21. Man And Superman in The Daily LITG, 3rd October 2021

LITG six years ago, Pokémon GO, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, Darth Maul and Cobra Kai

  1. Cobra Kai Posts Season 3 Teaser That Will Not Make Miguel Fans Happy
  2. Darth Maul is Unleashed with the Newest Hot Toys Star Wars Figure
  3. Fashion Week Event Begins in Pokémon GO for Longchamp Collaboration
  4. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Rob McElhenney Goes Dennis on Trump
  5. Stranger Things Offers Season 4 Prod Greetings from the Upside Down
  6. Swamp Thing Hijacks Arrowverse in Desperate Bid for Second Season
  7. Batman Designed by Todd McFarlane Exclusive to Walmart Goes Live
  8. Complete Fashion Week Raid Rotation In Pokémon GO
  9. Regal Cinema Will Close All 543 Venues in the US
  10. The Stand: Randall Flagg Teaser Honors Stephen King Novel's 42nd Anniv
  11. 14 Peach Momoko Comic Book Covers For October 2020
  12. A Comic Shop Has Two Bad Idea Comics' Hero Trade #1s To Give Away
  13. Donny Cates' Throg, Frog Of Thunder Tweet Sees Thor #384 Sell On eBay
  14. Comic Book Creators React To President Trump's Coronavirus Infection
  15. Scholastic Graphix to Publish Jamar Nicholas' Leon Graphic Novels

LITG seven years ago, NYCC was Beginning

And Bleeding Cool was at the retailer breakfast

  1. Umbrella Academy Was the Second Most-Watched Netflix Show Of 2019
  2. Natalie Portman on Lucy in the Sky criticism
  3. Kitty Pryde Is Not The Red Queen Of The Hellfire Club As Reported (Spoilers)
  4. Mary Jane and Mysterio Sitting in a Tree K-I-S-S-I-N-G?! Art from Amazing Mary Jane, Amazing Spider-Man, and Ghost-Spider at NYCC
  5. 'The End' is Near – Marvel One-Shots Coming in January for Captain Marvel, Deadpool, Venom, Doctor Strange, Miles Morales
  6. Long Read: A Great Big Doomsday Clock/DC Comics Conspiracy Theory
  7. It's Immortal Hulk Vs The History Of The Marvel Universe For The Ninth Reality (#24 Spoilers)
  8. Return of "Sex Criminals", "The Goddamned", "DieDieDie", "Low", "Nailbiter" and, Yes, "Saga", From Image Comics in 2020
  9. Ruins of Ravencroft Spins Out of Absolute Carnage at Marvel in January
  10. Jody to Announce Doctor Who Year Two Details of Familiar Faces at NYCC
  11. New Star Wars Funko Pops Coming to a Galaxy Near You
  12. Wonder Woman Goes Classical Greek in a New Cryptozoic Statue
  13. "My Little Pony" & "Magic: The Gathering" Crossover Planned
  14. Kabam Announces "Marvel Realm Of Champions" At NYCC
  15. Fantastic Four Funko Pops Have Been Announced!
  16. DC Reveals First Look at Tom King, Mitch Gerads, and Doc Shaner's Strange Adventures
  17. AEW Dynamite's TNT Debut Made Wrestling Fun Again [Spoiler Review]
  18. Marvel Art and Cover Reveals from NYCC – Absolute Carnage, Venom, Deadpool, More
  19. The League of Extraordinary Gentlewomen Coming in February?
  20. Spinning Out Of Captain Marvel, Star Gets Her Own Series

LITG eight years ago, it was still all about Dick.

  1. What Will We Call Dick Grayson Today? Nightwing #50 Spoilers
  2. When Superman Snogs Lois Lane In Front Of Everyone – Action Comics #1004, Page and Script
  3. Where Is Kitty Pryde? Uncanny X-Men #1 Previewed
  4. Green Arrow's Heroes In Crisis Crossover Spoiler
  5. Introducing Controller Mu – Grant Morrison's Big Bad for The Green Lantern

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Marc Lombardi, comic book PR.
  • Ali Smith, co-owner of Little Apple Comic Expo
  • Tod Smith, artist on Darkhawk, Vigilante, Omega Men, Green Hornet
  • Chris Warner, co-creator of Barb Wire and Ghost.
  • DK Upshaw, cartoonist
  • Marc McLaurin, writer on Vage, Punisher, editor of Epic Line at Marvel.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

  • Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

    Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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