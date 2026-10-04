Posted in: TV | Tagged: billie piper, newlitg, russell t davies

Russell T Davies On Billie Piper's Doctor: Daily LITG 4th October 2026

Russell T Davies on Doctor Who and Billie Piper was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

Article Summary Russell T Davies tops Bleeding Cool after defending and explaining the Billie Piper Doctor Who regeneration decision.

See the ten biggest Bleeding Cool stories, with Russell T Davies, Doctor Who, Batman, Spider-Man and TV news leading.

Track LITG history with the biggest October 4 stories from 2025 to 2018, spanning comics, TV, film and collectibles.

Catch extra highlights beyond Russell T Davies, plus comic book birthdays and sign-up details for the daily LITG email.

Russell T Davies on Doctor Who and Billie Piper was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past eight years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters by email below. And maybe you just have.

Russell T Davies On Doctor Who & Billie Piper and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, 10 DC/Marvel Batman/Deadpool Exclusive Covers

LITG two years ago, Always Sunny X Abbott Elementary

LITG three years ago, Power Girl Continuity

LITG four years ago, Mark Pedowitz Departs The CW

LITG five years ago: Guardians Of The Galaxy Character Intro

LITG six years ago, Pokémon GO, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, Darth Maul and Cobra Kai

LITG seven years ago, NYCC was Beginning

And Bleeding Cool was at the retailer breakfast

LITG eight years ago, it was still all about Dick.

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Marc Lombardi , comic book PR.

, comic book PR. Ali Smith , co-owner of Little Apple Comic Expo

, co-owner of Little Apple Comic Expo Tod Smith , artist on Darkhawk, Vigilante, Omega Men, Green Hornet

, artist on Darkhawk, Vigilante, Omega Men, Green Hornet Chris Warner , co-creator of Barb Wire and Ghost.

, co-creator of Barb Wire and Ghost. DK Upshaw , cartoonist

, cartoonist Marc McLaurin, writer on Vage, Punisher, editor of Epic Line at Marvel.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!