Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: glee

Ryan Murphy "Just Finished" Glee Reboot Script; OG Cast "Enthusiastic"

Glee co-creator Ryan Murphy revealed he "just finished" a reboot script, and that a number of original cast members are "very enthusiastic."

Article Summary Ryan Murphy says he just finished a Glee reboot script, moving the long-rumored revival closer to reality.

Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan wrote the new Glee script, reuniting the core creative team.

About 10 original Glee cast members have been contacted, and Murphy says they were very enthusiastic.

No one has read the script yet, but Murphy plans more drafts as interest in a new Glee incarnation keeps growing.

More than 11 years after the hit FOX series ended its run after six seasons, it seems Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan's Glee could be on its way to making a return. Over the past few months, rumblings about a return have grown, fueled further by several cast members who've expressed interest in a revival. Over the summer, Murphy shared that he had thought about revisiting the show (more on that below). During tonight's red carpet event for American Horror Story: 13, Murphy revealed that he's done more than think about it, announcing that he had "just finished" a reboot script, adding that a number of the original cast members were "very enthusiastic" about it.

"Well, funny you ask, cause I just finished the script an hour ago. So, we have a script. Brad [Falchuk], Ian [Brennan] and I, who wrote all the first two seasons, have written something. I've been in touch with around 10 of the original cast members. It's very sweet, and they all had a lot of questions, but they all were very enthusiastic about the idea," Murphy shared. "Nobody's read it, so I don't know, we'll see. I vowed to myself that I wanted to write a couple of them to see what people think, particularly the cast, cause we were very close when we were making it." So, while it might be a little too soon to start hitting the high notes, Murphy's update is definitely a step in the right direction.

Here's a look at what Murphy had to share with Entertainment Tonight regarding where things stand with a Glee revival:

Don't stop believin' in a 'Glee' reboot! Ryan Murphy confirms he wrote a new script, and the original cast is "enthusiastic" about returning. pic.twitter.com/SVk9ng2JG4 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) September 24, 2026

Speaking with PEOPLE earlier this summer, Murphy was asked about his time on the hit series and the possibility of revisiting the show's universe. "Well, I loved them all. I had a great time making that show. That show is interesting because it's come back around. So many young people now watch it. And I'm like, 'Maybe we should revisit that show,'" Murphy shared. "My nostalgia and love for that show is enough that I'm like, 'Well, maybe people would like to see a new incarnation of that in some capacity.' So yeah, I love that show, and I loved what it became and what it meant to so many people."

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