Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: ryan murphy, vampires

Ryan Murphy on Why His Vampire Series "Brides of Blood" Is Personal

Ryan Murphy shared that his upcoming vampire series is titled Brides of Blood and the personal connection he feels about the project.

Article Summary Ryan Murphy has revealed his next series is Brides of Blood, a vampire drama he begins shooting in Europe in December.

Ryan Murphy said he has long wanted to tell a vampire story centered on beloved characters from a book and film.

Vanity Fair confirmed the title Brides of Blood, with Murphy calling the series a personal homage to his grandmother.

Reports say Ryan Murphy’s Brides of Blood is set in the 1800s and follows Dracula’s three wives fighting to survive.

Back in August, Ryan Murphy dropped a ten-ton tease about his next project – and it involves vampires. During an interview to promote FX's The Shards, Netflix's Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story, and FX's American Horror Story: 13, Murphy was asked about the status of FX's The Beauty Season 2 and possible future seasons of American Love Story. While explaining his mindset behind the projects he selects to work on, Murphy dropped this interesting tidbit: "The next thing I'm doing, I start shooting December in Europe – I've always wanted to do a vampire story, and I always wondered why nobody has made a show about these characters I love [from a book and movie adaptation]. So that's the next thing I'm going to tackle." Needless to say, the idea of Murphy tackling a vampire story grabbed a whole lot of attention – but we didn't have a whole lot of details.

That changed on Monday when Vanity Fair dropped a new interview with Murphy, who touched on the diversity of his projects before dropping the big reveal about his current project: "Then I'm making a vampire tale called 'Brides of Blood,' so I can pay homage to my grandmother and what she loved—what we loved together." According to The AHS Zone and other sources, the series will be set in the 1800s and told from the perspective of Dracula's three wives as they fight to stay alive. Having tackled an impressive list of supernatural and all-too-real horror over the course of his career, it will be interesting to see how Murphy pulls together a series that combines a period drama with vampirism and an "All's Fair" vibe. What's also notable is how personal the project appears to be to Murphy, who noted that the upcoming project was an "homage" to his grandmother and apparently their love of vampire stories.

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