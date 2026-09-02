Posted in: Starz, TV | Tagged: S.W.A.T. Exiles, SWAT Exiles

S.W.A.T. Exiles Official Trailer Spotlights Hondo's New Mission

Arriving at STARZ on September 25th, here's the official trailer for S.W.A.T. Exiles, starring and executive-produced by Shemar Moore.

Article Summary S.W.A.T. Exiles drops its official trailer ahead of the STARZ premiere on September 25, offering the biggest look yet.

Shemar Moore returns as Hondo, who is pulled back in to lead a last-chance experimental S.W.A.T. unit.

The S.W.A.T. spinoff follows Hondo as he molds untested, unpredictable recruits into a team that can protect L.A.

Along with the S.W.A.T. Exiles trailer, fans also get an official overview and a previously released teaser.

With only a little more than three weeks to go until S.W.A.T. Exiles hits STARZ on September 25th, the spinoff of the hit series S.W.A.T., starring and executive-produced by Shemar Moore (Criminal Minds, The Young and the Restless), is giving us our best look yet at what's to come with the official trailer – which you can check out above. In addition, we have new key art, as well an official overview, image gallery, and previously released teaser – all waiting for you below:

In the new series, Moore reprises his role as Sergeant Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson of the Los Angeles Police Department's Special Weapons and Tactics (S.W.A.T.) Division. After stepping away from leading the 20-David Squad, Hondo is pulled back into action to lead a last-chance experimental S.W.A.T. unit made up of untested and unpredictable young recruits. Bridging a generational divide, Hondo must navigate clashing personalities and turn a squad of outsiders into a team capable of protecting the city and saving the program that made him who he is.

STARZ's S.W.A.T. Exiles also stars Ronen Rubenstein (9-1-1: Lone Star, Dead of Summer) as Jude, Freddy Miyares (When They See Us, The L Word: Generation Q) as Ethan, Zyra Gorecki (La Brea) as Cassidy, Adain Bradley (Industry, All American) as Malik, and Lucy Barrett (Deep Water, Charmed) as Sammy. The series was commissioned by Sony Pictures Television. Jason Ning (Lucifer, Mrs. Davis) serves as series showrunner and executive producer, alongside Neal H. Moritz ("The Fast & The Furious" franchise, S.W.A.T.), Pavun Shetty (The Boys, S.W.A.T.), Shemar Moore (S.W.A.T.), James Scura (S.W.A.T.), and Jon Cowan (Alert: MPU, Suits, Private Practice).

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