Posted in: Starz, TV | Tagged: S.W.A.T. Exiles

S.W.A.T. Exiles Set for September Launch on STARZ; Images Released

STARZ announced that S.W.A.T. Exiles, the spinoff of the hit series S.W.A.T., starring Shemar Moore, will debut on September 25th.

Article Summary STARZ will premiere S.W.A.T. Exiles on September 25, launching the new S.W.A.T. spinoff starring Shemar Moore.

Shemar Moore returns as Hondo, pulled back to lead an experimental S.W.A.T. unit of volatile young recruits.

S.W.A.T. Exiles follows Hondo as he bridges a generational divide to forge outsiders into a real team.

New episodes of S.W.A.T. Exiles will stream weekly on Fridays via the STARZ app and STARZ on-demand platforms.

During what's proving to be a bigger news week than we were expecting, STARZ announced that it will be the home base for S.W.A.T. Exiles, the spinoff of the hit series S.W.A.T., starring and executive-produced by Shemar Moore (Criminal Minds, The Young and the Restless). In the new series, Moore reprises his role as Sergeant Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson of the Los Angeles Police Department's Special Weapons and Tactics (S.W.A.T.) Division. After stepping away from leading the 20-David Squad, Hondo is pulled back into action to lead a last-chance experimental S.W.A.T. unit made up of untested and unpredictable young recruits. Bridging a generational divide, Hondo must navigate clashing personalities and turn a squad of outsiders into a team capable of protecting the city and saving the program that made him who he is. S.W.A.T. Exiles is set to launch on Friday, September 25th, exclusively on STARZ. New episodes will stream weekly on Fridays only on the STARZ app and across all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms.

"'S.W.A.T. Exiles' engages a deeply passionate fanbase that aligns strongly with our audience," shared Alison Hoffman, President, STARZ Networks. "We're thrilled to join forces with Sony to be the first place U.S. fans can experience this thrilling new chapter in the franchise." Now, here are the first-look images that were released:

STARZ's S.W.A.T. Exiles also stars Ronen Rubenstein (9-1-1: Lone Star, Dead of Summer) as Jude, Freddy Miyares (When They See Us, The L Word: Generation Q) as Ethan, Zyra Gorecki (La Brea) as Cassidy, Adain Bradley (Industry, All American) as Malik, and Lucy Barrett (Deep Water, Charmed) as Sammy. The series was commissioned by Sony Pictures Television. Jason Ning (Lucifer, Mrs. Davis) serves as series showrunner and executive producer, alongside Neal H. Moritz ("The Fast & The Furious" franchise, S.W.A.T.), Pavun Shetty (The Boys, S.W.A.T.), Shemar Moore (S.W.A.T.), James Scura (S.W.A.T.), and Jon Cowan (Alert: MPU, Suits, Private Practice).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!