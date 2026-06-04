Posted in: Movies, TV | Tagged: amptp, SAG-AFTRA

SAG-AFTRA Members Ratify AMPTP Agreement; Deal Runs Through June 2030

On Thursday, SAG-AFTRA members officially ratified a new deal with the AMPTP, with the agreement running through June 30th, 2030.

Article Summary SAG-AFTRA members ratified the 2026 TV/Theatrical Agreement with AMPTP by 91.42%, locking in terms through June 2030.

The new SAG-AFTRA AMPTP deal follows two bargaining rounds and takes effect July 1, covering film and television work.

Key AMPTP agreement gains include stronger AI and digital replica rules aimed at limiting synthetic performer replacement.

The SAG-AFTRA AMPTP contract also advances pension and retirement fund merger plans, plus higher residuals and pay.

A little less than a month after the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) National Board approved a new, four-year deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), members of SAG-AFTRA ratified the 2026 TV/Theatrical Agreement. Members approved the deal by a vote of 91.42% to 8.58%, with a return of 19.25%. After two rounds of negotiations (Feb. 9th-March 15th and April 27-May 2nd), the board approved for the tentative agreement to move to a membership vote. Kicking in on July 1st and running through June 30th, 2030, the statement released claims the deal "builds on previous AI and digital replica protections to include new terms that further restrict use of synthetics, giving added protection against AI replacing members' work." In addition, the new deal will merge the SAG-Producers Pension Plan and the AFTRA Retirement Fund.

"I'm proud of our SAG-AFTRA membership and the strength they continue to show when we move together with a shared purpose. This agreement builds on the foundation members fought to establish and carries that work into the next chapter of our industry," shared SAG-AFTRA President Sean Astin. "It delivers meaningful gains in compensation, strengthens protections around artificial intelligence and digital identity, reinforces the long-term security of members' benefit plans and recognizes the realities of how performers work today. Our members have always understood that protecting the future of this profession means preparing for change before it arrives. This agreement reflects that commitment and the collective power of this union."

SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director & Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland added, "Our objective was to build on the historic gains achieved in prior negotiations by securing new protections and opportunities for members in an industry that continues to evolve rapidly. This agreement delivers on those goals and addresses critical issues, bringing the long-desired path to merger of our benefit plans into focus, implementing stringent rules that will ensure synthetics remain the exception in our industry instead of the rule, and bringing meaningful increases in residuals and other forms of compensation across our membership. Most importantly, this agreement positions our members to shape the future of this business while protecting the value of human performance and creativity. My deepest appreciation goes out to our incredible negotiating committee and especially its chair, Sean Astin, and to our dedicated negotiating staff, especially my co-lead negotiator, Ray Rodriguez, and key negotiator, Jessica Johnson."

For a full list of the contract's provisions, check out the summary below or the full Memorandum of Agreement:

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