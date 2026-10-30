Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: SAG-AFTRA

SAG-AFTRA Members Ratify Animation Deal: 12.6% Wage Increase & More

SAG-AFTRA's 2026 Television Animation Agreement and Basic Cable Animation Agreement with the AMPTP include a 12.6% wage increase and more.

Article Summary SAG-AFTRA members ratified the 2026 Television and Basic Cable Animation deals with the AMPTP by 94.95%.

The new four-year SAG-AFTRA animation agreement delivers a 12.6% wage increase through June 30, 2030.

SAG-AFTRA’s new animation contracts add stronger AI protections, residual gains, and benefit plan increases.

The SAG-AFTRA animation deal takes effect retroactively from July 1, 2026, avoiding another labor showdown.

Heading into the end of the year, SAG-AFTRA, WGA, and DCA wrapped up new deals with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), with no one looking to repeat the strikes from just a few years back. Heading into Thursday, another agreement was reached, with union members nationwide voting to ratify the 2026 Television Animation Agreement and Basic Cable Animation Agreement with the AMPTP. The Thursday vote would see 94.95% of voting members approving the new four-year contracts, which include a 12.6% wage increase over the term of the agreement, enhanced protections and guardrails regarding AI use, residual gains, and increases to the union's Health Plan and pension and retirement plans. With the agreements approved, the new deal will be effective retroactively from July 1st, 2026, and is set to expire on June 30th, 2030.

Here's a look at the summary of the animation agreements that were ratified by union members heading into Friday, followed by some official statements from the union's leaders:

"As someone who often works in TV animation, my heartfelt thanks goes out to the TV Animation Negotiating Committee and co-chairs Bob Bergen and David Jolliffe for putting in the time and effort to get SAG-AFTRA members a dignified deal with essential AI protections," said union President Sean Astin. "SAG-AFTRA members who work in TV Animation are entitled to meaningful protections around AI and wages that reflect the value of their labor," added National Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer Duncan Crabtree-Ireland. "My gratitude goes out to TV Animation Negotiating Committee co-chairs Bob Bergen and David Jolliffe and the rest of the negotiating committee volunteers for their extraordinary and diligent work in ensuring animation performers have a sustainable future, and to Chief Contracts Officer Ray Rodriguez and the negotiating staff for their expertise and dedication."

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