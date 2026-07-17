Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: emmy awards, Emmys

SAG-AFTRA, WGA & DGA Call Out TV Academy Over Emmy Awards Change

SAG-AFTRA, WGA, and DGA called out the Television Academy for moving categories from the Primetime Emmy Awards to the Creative Arts Emmys.

Article Summary SAG-AFTRA, WGA, and DGA slam the Television Academy over Emmy Awards category cuts from the primetime broadcast.

Five Emmy Awards races are moving to the Creative Arts Emmys, including writing, directing, and acting categories.

The guilds say shifting key awards off the main Emmy Awards telecast devalues the artists the ceremony should honor.

The Television Academy says the Emmy Awards change is meant to refresh NBC’s broadcast while keeping the show engaging.

In a move seen as an effort to revamp the upcoming NBC broadcast, the Television Academy announced that five categories would be moved from September 14th's Primetime Emmy Awards to the Creative Arts Emmys, taking place September 5th and 6th: Writing for a Variety Series, Supporting Actor and Actress in a Limited Series or Movie, Directing for a Limited Series or Movie, and Writing for a Limited Series or Movie. When we first reported it, we wondered how the news would be received. Based on a joint statement released by the Directors Guild of America (DGA), Writers Guild of America (WGA), and Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), not well.

"The Emmys exist to celebrate the best of television and the artists who are central to bringing these stories to life. The decision to eliminate these categories from the primetime broadcast devalues the contributions of the talented people the Academy is meant to honor," the statement read. "An awards show dedicated to recognizing excellence should not reduce recognition for the artists whose work gives it meaning."

"The Television Academy is committed to delivering a fresh new take on the Emmys broadcast, with a focus on entertainment that celebrates television shows, artists, and moments audiences love while honoring excellent work from the past year," the Academy shared in a statement. "Given the extraordinary breadth of work recognized each year and the limited time available within a three-hour broadcast, a select number of categories will be moving to the Emmy ceremonies taking place the week prior to the telecast. This thoughtful evolution ensures this year's NBC ceremony and future broadcasts remain deeply engaging and tailored to the television audience." Here are the nominees impacted:

BEST WRITING/VARIETY SERIES

Jimmy Kimmel Live!, ABC

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, CBS

BEST LIMITED/MOVIE SUPPORTING ACTOR

Jason Bateman, DTF St. Louis

Richard Gadd, Half Man

David Harbour, DTF St. Louis

Richard Jenkins, DTF St. Louis

Charles Melton, Beef

Nick Offerman, Death by Lightning

BEST LIMITED/MOVIE SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Linda Cardellini, DTF St. Louis

Dakota Fanning, All Her Fault

Laurie Metcalf, Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Joy Sunday, DTF St. Louis

Youn Yuh-jung, Beef

Constance Zimmer, Love Story

BEST LIMITED/MOVIE DIRECTING

Beef, "It Will Stay This Way and You Will Obey"

Beef, "Oh, the Comfort, the Inexpressible Comfort"

Black Rabbit, "The Black Rabbits"

DTF St. Louis

BEST LIMITED/MOVIE WRITING

All Her Fault, "Episode 8"

The Beast in Me, "Sick Puppy"

Beef, "All the Things We're Never Going to Have"

Death by Lightning

DTF St. Louis

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