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Sakamoto Days Season 2 Character Trailer Introduces 3 New Faces

Returning to Netflix in January 2027, Sakamoto Days Season 2's trailer introduces Etsuko Satoda, Amane Yotsumura, and Satoru Yatsumura.

Article Summary Sakamoto Days Season 2 arrives on Netflix in January 2027, with a new character trailer raising the stakes.

The Sakamoto Days trailer introduces Etsuko Satoda, Amane Yotsumura, and Satoru Yatsumura.

Taro Sakamoto and Shin infiltrate JCC to investigate X, while ORDER faces a dangerous Kyoto ambush.

Season 2 promises deeper conspiracies as Sakamoto, Nagumo, Rion, and Slur’s shared past comes to light.

There's nothing like Anime NYC for fans to learn what the rest of 2026 and 2027 have to offer anime and animated series fans – and that's exactly what Netflix did on Thursday. As Taro Sakamoto continues dealing with a past that won't let him find peace, the second season of Sakamoto Days is set to hit Netflix screens in January 2027 – and the stakes are higher than ever. In the character trailer above, viewers are introduced to three new faces: Sakamoto's former teacher, Etsuko Satoda; conflicted student, Amane Yotsumura; and his elusive father, Satoru Yatsumura.

Follow the action-packed story of legendary ex-hitman Taro Sakamoto as he bands with comrades to face off against the looming threat of assassins to ensure a peaceful life with his beloved family. Sakamoto and company run wild in no-holds-barred, over-the-top battles that have stolen the spotlight and captivated audiences far and wide. In a world overrun by assassins like the special force "The Order" from the Japanese Association of Assassins (JAA), and a mysterious individual called "X (Slur)" targeting assassins, what is the true meaning of strength for Sakamoto?

Season 2 picks up as legendary former hit man Taro Sakamoto and Shin infiltrate JCC (Japan Cleaner Culture) – Japan's assassin training institution — to uncover intelligence on the elusive figure known as "X," or "slur." Meanwhile, members of elite assassin task force ORDER — Nagumo, Shishiba, and Osaragi — head to Kyoto on assignment, only to be ambushed by an unexpected assailant. As conspiracies deepen, the shared history of Sakamoto, Nagumo, Rion, and Slur is finally brought to light.

Based on Yuto Suzuki's manga serialized in Weekly Shōnen Jump since 2020, Sakamoto Days has surpassed 15 million copies in circulation worldwide. The popular manga was adapted for the screen in January 2025 and released in two parts. Both parts of the first season of Sakamoto Days are now available to stream on Netflix.

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