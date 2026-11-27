Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: sakamoto days

Sakamoto Days Season 2 Set for Jan. 18th; Trailer, Key Art Released

With the hit anime set to make its return to Netflix on January 18th, here's the official trailer and new key art for Sakamoto Days Season 2.

Article Summary Sakamoto Days Season 2 hits Netflix on January 18, 2027, with a new trailer teasing bigger fights and higher stakes.

The Sakamoto Days Season 2 trailer spotlights Taro Sakamoto’s next clash with assassins and the threat of X.

Season 2 sends Sakamoto and Shin into JCC to investigate Slur, while ORDER faces a dangerous Kyoto ambush.

Sakamoto Days adapts Yuto Suzuki’s hit manga, with Season 2 digging deeper into Sakamoto, Nagumo, Rion, and Slur.

As Taro Sakamoto continues dealing with a past that won't let him find peace, the second season of Sakamoto Days is set to hit Netflix screens on January 18th, 2027 – and the stakes are higher than ever. That was made clear back in August, when a character trailer was released that introduced three new faces: Sakamoto's former teacher, Etsuko Satoda; conflicted student, Amane Yotsumura; and his elusive father, Satoru Yatsumura. Now, fans are getting their best look yet at what the future holds with an official Season 2 trailer and new key art.

Follow the action-packed story of legendary ex-hitman Taro Sakamoto as he bands with comrades to face off against the looming threat of assassins to ensure a peaceful life with his beloved family. Sakamoto and company run wild in no-holds-barred, over-the-top battles that have stolen the spotlight and captivated audiences far and wide. In a world overrun by assassins like the special force "The Order" from the Japanese Association of Assassins (JAA), and a mysterious individual called "X (Slur)" targeting assassins, what is the true meaning of strength for Sakamoto?

Season 2 picks up as legendary former hit man Taro Sakamoto and Shin infiltrate JCC (Japan Cleaner Culture) – Japan's assassin training institution — to uncover intelligence on the elusive figure known as "X," or "slur." Meanwhile, members of elite assassin task force ORDER — Nagumo, Shishiba, and Osaragi — head to Kyoto on assignment, only to be ambushed by an unexpected assailant. As conspiracies deepen, the shared history of Sakamoto, Nagumo, Rion, and Slur is finally brought to light.

Based on Yuto Suzuki's manga serialized in Weekly Shōnen Jump since 2020, Sakamoto Days has surpassed 15 million copies in circulation worldwide. The popular manga was adapted for the screen in January 2025 and released in two parts. Both parts of the first season of Sakamoto Days are now available to stream on Netflix.

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