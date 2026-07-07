Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: cm punk, Sami Zayn, The Chadster's Hot Takes, wrestling, WWE Raw

Sami Zayn Fans Should Shut Up and Be Happy with What WWE Gave Them

The Chadster explains why ungrateful Sami Zayn fans need to stop whining about his 9-day title reign and appreciate what's best for TKO shareholders! 📺💰🦝

Article Summary Sami Zayn fans need to stop whining: WWE gave Sami Zayn a title win, and nine days was plenty for business!

CM Punk beating Sami Zayn on WWE Raw was best for TKO shareholders, unlike Tony Khan’s fan-pandering nonsense!

Tony Khan ruined Sami Zayn discourse by teaching fans to expect satisfying reigns; Auughh man! So unfair!

Sami Zayn did the honorable WWE thing by elevating CM Punk, while AEW keeps disrespecting the wrestling business!

Auughh man! So unfair! 😤😤😤 The Chadster can't believe what The Chadster has been seeing online ever since WWE Raw in Chicago last night, where CM Punk rightfully defeated Sami Zayn to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion. 📺🏆 All these so-called "wrestling fans" are whining and complaining that Sami didn't get a "real" title run, that WWE "wasted" his championship reign by making it last only nine days, and that they're "disappointed" WWE used him as a transitional champion. 😭😭😭 Well, The Chadster has had ENOUGH of this entitled, selfish attitude, and it's time someone with actual journalistic integrity stood up and told these ungrateful fans the truth! 💯💯💯

First of all, Sami Zayn should consider himself LUCKY that WWE gave him ten days with the most prestigious championship in all of professional wrestling! 🙏🙏🙏 Do these fans have ANY idea how many wrestlers would kill for even ONE day as WWE Champion?! Sami got TEN WHOLE DAYS! He won the title at WWE Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia in a huge Triple Threat Match against Cody Rhodes and Gunther, got to celebrate his victory, got to hold that beautiful championship, and got to be part of a major angle on WWE Raw that put CM Punk back on top where he belongs. 👑👑👑 That's more than most wrestlers get in their entire careers, and these fans are acting like WWE did something WRONG?! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 😠😠😠

The Chadster needs to address something important here that nobody else in wrestling journalism seems willing to say: fans need to stop thinking that wrestling companies exist to give them "what they want." 🚫🚫🚫 That's not how business works, people! WWE is owned by TKO, a publicly traded company with shareholders and investors who deserve returns on their investments. 💰💰💰 CM Punk is a MUCH bigger draw than Sami Zayn, and putting the championship on Punk heading into the summer is what's best for business, best for TKO shareholders, and best for the wrestling industry as a whole! 📈📈📈 If fans can't understand that, then maybe they shouldn't be watching wrestling at all!

And you know whose fault it is that fans have this entitled attitude? 🤔🤔🤔 TONY KHAN! 😡😡😡 That's right, Tony Khan has spent the last several years convincing wrestling fans that companies should actually listen to them and give them what they want to see! He's made fans think that their opinions matter, that their cheers and reactions should influence booking decisions, and that wrestlers they like should get pushed! 🙄🙄🙄 But that's NOT how WWE operates, and thank goodness for that! WWE knows that the RIGHT way to run a wrestling company is to tell fans what they want, and if they don't like it, you keep forcing it on them until they learn to accept it! Sometimes for a decade straight if needed! That's how you show people who's in charge! 💪💪💪 WWE's way of doing business is the ONLY legitimate way to book wrestling, and Tony Khan has literally cheesed up an entire generation of fans by making them think otherwise!

The Chadster was watching last night's WWE Raw from the abandoned Blockbuster Video The Chadster has been forced to live in with a family of raccoons after Tony Khan LITERALLY RUINED THE CHADSTER'S LIFE, costing The Chadster his home, his sexual potency, his marriage to Keighleyanne, and, most importantly, his beloved Mazda Miata, just because The Chadster is committed to ethical, unbiased journalism that tells the truth about how WWE is great and AEW is terrible! 🦝🦝🦝 Vincent K. Raccoon was chittering approvingly during the entire CM Punk vs. Sami Zayn match, and when Punk hit that GTS for the pin, all five raccoons started doing excited little backflips! 🤸🤸🤸 Even Linda Raccoon, who usually stays in the back watching over baby Shane Raccoon, came out to celebrate! These raccoons understand the wrestling business better than most fans on the internet!

Now, The Chadster knows what some people are going to say: "But Chad, didn't CM Punk used to complain about exactly this kind of thing? Didn't he cut promos about being held down by WWE's corporate priorities? Didn't he resent part-timers and returning stars taking spots from full-time wrestlers?" 🎤🎤🎤 And to those people, The Chadster says: SO WHAT?! 😤😤😤 CM Punk has MATURED! He's evolved! He's learned that WWE was right all along! That's called GROWTH, people! 🌱🌱🌱 Punk understands now that WWE's way of doing things is the correct way, and he's perfectly happy to be the guy who benefits from the same corporate system he used to criticize! That's not hypocrisy, that's WISDOM! 🧠🧠🧠

The Chadster spoke with Hunter Raccoon about this earlier today (Hunter is the smartest of the baby raccoons and really gets the wrestling business), and Hunter brought The Chadster a half-eaten bag of Cheetos he found behind the building and chittered something that The Chadster interpreted as total agreement. 🧀🧀🧀 See, even a baby raccoon understands that Sami Zayn fans are being unreasonable!

And let's talk about Sami Zayn himself for a minute. 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦 Here's a guy who's had a pretty dang good WWE career! He's been Intercontinental Champion FOUR times! He's been United States Champion twice! He won the tag titles with Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 39! He ended Gunther's 666-day Intercontinental Title reign at WrestleMania XL! And WWE gave him this incredible moment at WWE Night of Champions where he won the Triple Threat and became WWE Champion! 🏆🏆🏆 Did he NEED a long title reign on top of all that? NO! That would be greedy! Sami should be GRATEFUL that WWE trusted him enough to be the transitional champion who helped get the belt onto a more important star like CM Punk! That's an honor! That's what a TRUE professional does! 💼💼💼

The Chadster would like to quote wrestling podcast legend Eric Bischoff, who has The Chadster's Unbiased Wrestling Journalism seal of approval. Eric recently said, "Sami Zayn had no business being WWE Champion in the first place when you think about it from a business perspective. WWE did him a huge favor by letting him hold the title for nine days, and if Tony Khan had any business sense at all, he'd learn from this masterclass in transitional booking instead of stubbornly pushing guys the fans actually want to see, which is clearly the wrong approach." 👏👏👏 Wise words from a true industry veteran! Eric understands that WWE's way is the only way, and The Chadster wonders if he also suffers nightmares where Tony Khan chases him through abandoned retail stores! 😰😰😰

Speaking of Tony Khan, The Chadster had another nightmare about him last night. 😱😱😱 The Chadster was walking through a giant championship belt factory, where thousands of replica titles were being manufactured on assembly lines. 🏭🏭🏭 The Chadster was inspecting the belts, making sure they all had the proper WWE logo, when suddenly The Chadster noticed that some of the belts were being stamped with the AEW logo instead! 😨😨😨 The Chadster tried to stop the machines, but they just kept going faster and faster, churning out AEW championship after AEW championship! The Chadster ran through the factory trying to find the control room, and that's when The Chadster saw him: Tony Khan, standing at the top of a catwalk above the factory floor, wearing a factory foreman outfit and holding a giant stamp! 👔👔👔 "These belts mean something, Chad!" Tony Khan shouted down. "Unlike that championship Sami just lost!" Then he laughed this horrible laugh and started stamping "AEW" onto every belt on every conveyor belt! The Chadster tried to climb up to stop him, but the ladder kept getting longer and longer, and The Chadster's hands were all slippery from championship belt polish! 💦💦💦 Tony Khan just kept laughing and stamping, and The Chadster could feel the heat from the factory furnaces getting hotter and hotter, and there was this weird tension in the air, and Tony Khan loosened his tie and— 😳😳😳 Auughh man! So unfair! The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat on the pile of old wrestling magazines The Chadster uses as a bed, with Stephanie Raccoon looking at The Chadster with what appeared to be concern! Tony Khan needs to stop invading The Chadster's dreams and being so obsessed with The Chadster!

The point is, these Sami Zayn fans are acting EXACTLY like Tony Khan wants them to act: entitled, demanding, and ungrateful! 😤😤😤 WWE gave them what they claimed they wanted when they put the title on Sami at WWE Night of Champions! WWE "pulled the trigger," as the internet fans like to say! 🔫🔫🔫 But then WWE pulled ANOTHER trigger by putting the belt on CM Punk! That's TWICE as much trigger-pulling as these fans deserved, and they're STILL complaining! When will it be enough?! 🤷🤷🤷

The truth is, it will NEVER be enough for these people because Tony Khan has broken their brains! 🧠🧠🧠 He's convinced them that wrestling companies should book wrestling shows to be entertaining and satisfying for the audience! Can you imagine anything more ridiculous?! 🙄🙄🙄 WWE knows that the REAL purpose of wrestling shows is to make money for TKO shareholders, to fulfill contractual obligations with television partners and international business partners, and to push whatever stars WWE has decided to push regardless of what fans think! 💰💰💰 If fans happen to enjoy it, that's nice, but it's not the PRIMARY goal! WWE will TELL fans what to enjoy, and if fans don't enjoy it at first, WWE will just keep doing it until they do! That's the WWE way, and it's the RIGHT way!

The Chadster remembers watching wrestling in the good old days before AEW existed, when WWE could push Roman Reigns as a babyface for YEARS despite fans booing him, and WWE just stayed the course because they knew better than the fans! 💪💪💪 Eventually, WWE turned Roman heel and it worked great, but the PRINCIPLE is what matters: WWE didn't let fan reactions dictate their booking! They did what was best for business! And now WWE is doing the same thing with CM Punk and the WWE Championship! CM Punk is a bigger star, a bigger draw, and a better business decision than Sami Zayn, period! 📊📊📊

And let's be real here: Sami Zayn didn't even NEED the WWE Championship! 🤷🤷🤷 The guy has had a fantastic career full of memorable moments and championship reigns at other levels! He was part of the Bloodline story! He had that emotional moment with Kevin Owens! He beat Gunther! That's MORE than enough for one career! Did he really need to hold the top championship for months and months and months like these greedy fans wanted?! 🙄🙄🙄 No! What Sami needed was to serve the business by helping put CM Punk in the main event picture for the summer, which is exactly what he did! That's what being a team player looks like! That's what understanding the business looks like! 💼💼💼

Stephanie Raccoon just brought The Chadster an old VHS tape of WrestleMania X-Seven, which the raccoons and The Chadster have watched approximately 47 times since The Chadster moved in here. 📼📼📼 You know what that event had? Stone Cold Steve Austin turning heel and shaking hands with Vince McMahon, doing what was best for business even though fans were shocked! 🤝🤝🤝 That's the kind of big-picture thinking that WWE has always excelled at, and it's the same kind of thinking that led to CM Punk beating Sami Zayn for the title on WWE Raw! These things aren't always about making fans happy in the short term! Sometimes you have to think about the long-term business strategy!

The Chadster tried to explain all of this to Vincent K. Raccoon earlier today, and he chittered knowingly while grooming his face with his little paws. 🦝🦝🦝 Even a raccoon living in an abandoned Blockbuster Video understands business strategy better than Sami Zayn fans on the internet! It's honestly embarrassing for those fans! 😳😳😳

Now, The Chadster knows there are going to be some AEW fanboys reading this who are going to say "But Chad, didn't you complain when Jon Moxley had a short title reign in AEW? Didn't you complain when AEW did quick title changes? Isn't this hypocritical?" 🤔🤔🤔 And to those people, The Chadster says: CONTEXT MATTERS! ☝️☝️☝️ When WWE does a short title reign, it's because they have a brilliant long-term plan and they're putting the belt on the right person for business reasons! When AEW does a short title reign, it's because Tony Khan is incompetent and doesn't understand long-term booking! See the difference?! It's completely different! 🙄🙄🙄

The Chadster is honestly so cheesed off by these ungrateful fans that The Chadster almost threw one of the old VHS tapes at the TV The Chadster uses to watch wrestling, but The Chadster realized that would damage both the tape AND the television, and The Chadster only has one working TV in this abandoned Blockbuster! 📺📺📺 Plus, Hunter Raccoon looked at The Chadster with his little raccoon eyes in a way that seemed to say "Don't do it, Chadster. These fans aren't worth it." 🦝🦝🦝 Smart raccoon! The Chadster threw the tape anyway, of course, and there's only one person to blame for that: Tony Khan.

What really gets The Chadster is that fans CLAIMED they wanted Sami Zayn to be WWE Champion! They cheered for him! They did the "Sami Zayn" chants! They talked online about how he "deserved" it! And then WWE gave it to them! WWE actually listened for once and put the belt on Sami! 🎉🎉🎉 And now that WWE has moved on to the next phase of their plan, these same fans are angry?! Make up your minds, people! 😤😤😤 You can't have it both ways! You can't demand that WWE give Sami the title and ALSO demand that WWE keep the title on Sami for a long time! That's TWO demands! You should be happy WWE granted even ONE of your demands!

Besides, who's to say this isn't BETTER for Sami in the long run? 🤔🤔🤔 Now Sami can say he's a former WWE Champion! That's a huge accolade! He's in the record books forever! Does it matter that his reign was only nine days? Of course not! Andre the Giant had a very short WWE Championship reign and nobody holds that against him! 👍👍👍 Sami Zayn is now in the same category as Andre the Giant! If anything, fans should be THANKING WWE for giving Sami this opportunity!

The Chadster would also like to point out that CM Punk is from CHICAGO, and WWE Raw was in CHICAGO, and giving Punk the championship in his hometown was a beautiful, emotional moment that fans should appreciate! 🏙️🏙️🏙️ But no, instead they're complaining that it came at Sami's expense! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 😠😠😠 Can't fans just enjoy a special moment without thinking about how it affects their favorite wrestlers?! Wrestling isn't supposed to be about YOU and what YOU want! It's supposed to be about what WWE wants to give you! 📺📺📺

Linda Raccoon just brought The Chadster some stale popcorn she found in the old concession stand area, and The Chadster is going to eat it while watching an old VHS tape of SummerSlam 2002 to calm down. 🍿🍿🍿 That was real wrestling, back when WWE could do whatever they wanted and fans just appreciated it! Not like today, when Tony Khan has turned an entire generation of fans into entitled whiners who think wrestling companies owe them satisfying storylines and meaningful championship reigns! 🙄🙄🙄

Look, the bottom line is this: Sami Zayn got his moment. He won the WWE Championship at WWE Night of Champions. He got to celebrate. He got to hold the title. He got his name in the history books. And then he did his job by losing the title to CM Punk so WWE could move forward with their summer plans. That's literally all WWE owed him, and it's more than most wrestlers ever get. If fans can't appreciate that, then The Chadster honestly doesn't know what to tell them except that they've been brainwashed by Tony Khan's "give the fans what they want" propaganda. 🧠🧠🧠

CM Punk is the WWE Champion now, and that's what's best for business, best for TKO shareholders, and best for the wrestling industry. Sami Zayn fans need to shut up, accept it, and be grateful that WWE gave Sami even ten days with the title. And if they can't do that, then maybe they should go watch AEW, where Tony Khan will pander to them until they forget what real professional wrestling is supposed to look like. 💯💯💯 Of course, if they do that, they will be literally stabbing WWE right in the back, so they better not.

Auughh man! So unfair! 😤😤😤

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