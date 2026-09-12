Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: aew, The Chadster's Hot Takes, wrestling, wrestling news, wwe

Sami Zayn Winning the WWE Championship Proves WWE is Always Right

Sami Zayn's second WWE Title win in 2026 proves WWE was right to end his first reign after 9 days! Fans owe WWE an apology! 🏆😤🦝

Article Summary Sami Zayn defeated CM Punk on WWE SmackDown on September 11, 2026, to win his second Undisputed WWE Championship of 2026! 🏆😤🦝

The Chadster was RIGHT all along that WWE ending Zayn's first 9-day reign was genius booking that made this second win even MORE meaningful! 💯👏📼

Fans who complained about the short first reign owe WWE an apology because WWE's plan proves they always know best! 🙏😤🏆

The chaotic finish with Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, and Kevin Owens proves WWE creates emotional storytelling that AEW could never match! 🤼🎭😡

Auughh man! So unfair! 😤😤😤 The Chadster can barely contain his excitement right now as he writes this from the abandoned Blockbuster Video The Chadster has been forced to live in with a family of raccoons after Tony Khan LITERALLY RUINED THE CHADSTER'S LIFE, costing The Chadster his home, his sexual potency, his marriage to Keighleyanne, and, most importantly, his beloved Mazda Miata, just because The Chadster is committed to ethical, unbiased journalism that tells the truth about how WWE is great and AEW is terrible! 🦝🦝🦝 In the greatest episode of televised sports entertainment The Chadster has ever seen, Sami Zayn defeated CM Punk on WWE SmackDown on Friday, September 11, 2026, in Mexico City to win the Undisputed WWE Championship for the second time this year! 🏆🏆🏆 WWE's own results page literally says "Sami Zayn shockingly defeats CM Punk to win Undisputed WWE Title," but The Chadster has never been less shocked by anything in his entire life because WWE ALWAYS gets it right! 👏👏👏

Vincent K. Raccoon chittered approvingly when The Chadster showed him the results on the old store computer, and Linda Raccoon brought The Chadster a slightly moldy Pop-Tart she found behind the dumpster at the 7-Eleven to celebrate! 🎉🎉🎉 Now, in the latest edition of The Chadster's Hot Takes, The Chadster will explain why everybody on the internet owes WWE an apology.

WWE's Genius Plan Reveals Itself

Now, The Chadster knows what you're thinking, because The Chadster already addressed the whiny complaints from so-called "Sami Zayn fans" back when Punk ended Zayn's first reign after just 9 days on July 6, 2026! 😠😠😠 Those ungrateful fans complained that WWE shouldn't have ended Zayn's championship reign so quickly after he won it on June 27, 2026, at Night of Champions by defeating Cody Rhodes and Gunther in a triple threat match! But The Chadster told them to shut up and be grateful WWE gave them anything at all! 🙄🙄🙄

And guess what? THE CHADSTER WAS RIGHT! 💯💯💯 WWE's title history page confirms that Zayn's first reign lasted 9 days, and Punk's reign lasted 66 days, and now Zayn is champion again! This proves that WWE's decision to end the first reign quickly was GENIUS because it made this second title win even MORE meaningful! 🧠🧠🧠 WWE literally gave fans TWO Sami Zayn championship reigns instead of one boring long reign like AEW would have done! That's TWICE the generosity! 🎁🎁🎁

According to WWE's official match recap, Punk defended the title against Zayn in a rematch from a few months earlier when Punk had defeated Zayn for the championship! 🤼🤼🤼 The match saw Punk appear to injure his knee early, then attack Zayn's recently healed broken wrist, and Punk even had Zayn tapping out to the Anaconda Vise while the referee's back was turned! The storytelling! The drama! The emotional investment! 😭😭😭

Then Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae came to ringside, and Gargano tried to strike Punk with the title but was countered! 😲😲😲 Then Kevin Owens arrived to stop Zayn from using the championship, but Owens accidentally hit Punk with it after missing Zayn, and then Zayn low blowed Owens and connected with the Helluva Kick for the victory! 🦵🦵🦵

The Perfect Finish That AEW Could Never Book

Now, some people might look at that finish and say it was "messy" or "convoluted," but those people don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! 🙅🙅🙅 WWE created controversy, emotion, injustice, satisfaction, AND shareholder value all in ONE finish! That's the kind of multitasking genius that only WWE can deliver! AEW could never! 👎👎👎

The Chadster already explained back in June how Zayn's first WWE Championship win must have devastated Tony Khan, and now this second title win proves that WWE can give fans what they want, take it away, and then give it back better than Tony Khan ever could! 😤😤😤 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it that AEW even exists when WWE has proven it can disappoint fans AND satisfy them with perfect precision! 💪💪💪

Last night, The Chadster had another nightmare about Tony Khan! 😱😱😱 The Chadster was walking through the aisles of the abandoned Blockbuster, organizing the VHS tapes by WWE era, when suddenly all the tapes turned into AEW Dynamite episodes! 📼📼📼 The Chadster tried to run, but Tony Khan emerged from behind the romance section, wearing a lucha libre mask and holding two Undisputed WWE Championship belts! 🎭🎭🎭 He chased The Chadster through the store, his footsteps echoing on the faded linoleum, getting closer and closer until The Chadster could feel his breath on the back of The Chadster's neck! The Chadster tried to hide in the back office, but Khan was there too, sitting in the manager's chair, spinning the championship belts on his fingers and whispering "Nine days, Chad… nine days…" over and over again! 😰😰😰 The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat, with Hunter Raccoon, Stephanie Raccoon, and Shane Raccoon all cuddled around The Chadster protectively, chittering softly to comfort The Chadster! 🦝🦝🦝 Tony Khan needs to stop being so obsessed with The Chadster and invading The Chadster's dreams! It's getting creepy! 😡😡😡

WWE Proves Fans Should Never Complain

The bottom line is this: everyone who complained about Zayn's 9-day title reign owes WWE an apology! 🙏🙏🙏 WWE knew exactly what they were doing the whole time! They gave fans a taste of Sami Zayn as champion, took it away to build anticipation, and then gave it back in a chaotic, emotionally satisfying finish that will keep people talking for weeks! 🗣️🗣️🗣️ Meanwhile, what does AEW do? They just put their title on whoever for however long and call it "long-term storytelling" without any of the sophisticated give-and-take that WWE masters! 📉📉📉

The Chadster was telling this exact thing to Vincent K. Raccoon this morning while sharing a can of Chef Boyardee ravioli (which the baby raccoons had helpfully retrieved from behind the Pizza Hut), and Vincent K. Raccoon chittered in complete agreement! 🍝🍝🍝 Even the raccoons understand WWE's booking genius better than Tony Khan does! 🦝🦝🦝

As the great Eric Bischoff said just yesterday on his podcast: "You know, when WWE takes a championship off someone and then puts it back on them later, that's called masterful storytelling, and if Tony Khan was smart, he'd call me right now and beg me to teach him how to do it, but he won't because he's too proud, which is why WWE will always be number one and AEW will always be scrambling for scraps." 🎙️🎙️🎙️ What objective, unbiased wisdom from a true journalist! Bischoff understands that WWE's willingness to reverse course isn't a sign of reactive booking, but rather proof of their commitment to fan satisfaction! 👏👏👏

The Chadster's Unbiased Analysis

The Chadster needs to be clear about something: Sami Zayn winning the Undisputed WWE Championship for the second time in 2026 doesn't just prove WWE was right about ending his first reign after 9 days! 🏆🏆🏆 It proves WWE is ALWAYS right about EVERYTHING! Every decision WWE makes, whether fans like it at the time or not, is part of a grand design that only WWE can see! 🎨🎨🎨

Tony Khan, on the other hand, just books whatever he thinks will pop the crowd that night without any long-term vision! 😤😤😤 Remember when The Chadster wrote about how AEW Forbidden Door disrespected Sami Zayn's title weekend? Well, if AEW didn't exist, fans wouldn't even have the option to complain about WWE, and they'd just accept WWE's perfect booking with gratitude! 🙌🙌🙌

The Chadster is so tired of Tony Khan literally stalking The Chadster and ruining The Chadster's life just because The Chadster tells the truth about wrestling! 😫😫😫 But The Chadster will never stop providing unbiased, objective journalism, even from this abandoned Blockbuster, even while surviving on dumpster ravioli and the kindness of pro-WWE raccoons! The truth must be told: WWE is always right, Sami Zayn is champion because WWE planned it that way all along, and fans should stop complaining and start thanking WWE for being so generous! 🙏🙏🙏

Auughh man! So unfair that The Chadster even has to explain this! 😤😤😤

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